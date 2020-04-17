Coronvirus Outbreak: MotoGP further delayed as German GP organisers seek postponement due to government restrictions
The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back further into the European summer after German Grand Prix organisers sought a postponement due to extended restrictions on major events as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race at the Sachsenring in eastern Germany was scheduled for 21 June and was the first race on a calendar ravaged by postponements.
The German government and regional state governors agreed this week, however, to extend a ban on big events until the end of August.
Organisers ADAC said in a statement that they were in discussions with MotoGP’s commercial rights holders Dorna to find a new date.
“The health of fans and everyone involved is always the top priority. The purchased tickets remain valid for the new date. We ask our loyal fans for some patience,” said ADAC.
The next race after Germany is the Dutch TT at Assen on 28 June, which is also uncertain, followed by Finland on 12 July. MotoGP has said already that it is working on a revised calendar.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 21:00:20 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, German MotoGP, MotoGP, SportsTracker
