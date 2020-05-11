Coronavirus World Update, May 11: Wuhan’s new COVID-19 cluster, members of USA coronavirus taskforce in quarantine

Over 4.2 million people in the world have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, as per Worldometer.com's data. Out of this, 284,674 have died and 1.5 million have recovered from the disease.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation reported last week that global tourism may drop by 60-80% in 2020 due to the pandemic. This would put the livelihood of millions at stake.

Russia becomes a COVID-19 hotbed

With constantly high daily-cases, Russia has now surpassed Italy and the UK and seems to be becoming the new epicentre of COVID-19 in Europe.

The country reported 11, 656 new cases and 94 deaths on May 11, bringing the total number of cases to 221,344 and the total number of deaths to 2,009. More than half of these cases are reportedly from Moscow.

Wuhan reported new coronavirus cluster, South Korea trying to contain Seoul cluster

After being opened for a month now, Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus disease, reported another COVID-19 cluster on Monday. The five patients who tested positive are reportedly from the same building compound and were previously classified as asymptomatic cases.

South Korea reported 34 new cases on Sunday and 35 on Monday, the highest this month. The surge in cases is being connected to nightclubs and bars after a single person (later tested positive for COVID-19) went to five nightclubs in Seoul in one night. As per media reports, about 1,500 people were present in all those nightclubs at the time. About 53 new cases have reportedly been connected to the outbreak. Seoul has closed nightclubs and bars to contain the outbreak.

Key members of US coronavirus taskforce in quarantine, Mike Pence will not self-isolate

Three members of the USA coronavirus taskforce are in quarantine right now after they came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. These include US FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, CDC director Robert Redfield and the physician and immunologist Anthony Fauci.

Fauci has already tested negative but may undergo multiple tests over the coming days.

Vice President Mike Pence’s secretary Katie Miller also tested positive on Friday. However, as per media reports, the vice president will not self-quarantine and instead would keep working at the white house.

PM Borris Johnson’s plans for lockdown changes

On Sunday, UK’s Prime Minister Borris Johnson revealed his plans to gradually bring the UK out of the lockdown. He said that the country will have a 5-level alert system which will be run by a new Joint Biosecurity Centre in the UK. Level 1 would mean no disease in the country and level 5 would be a red flag.

The PM further said that from Wednesday, people will be allowed to go out for exercise and sports (but only with household members). Those who can’t work from home will be allowed to work, schools will be opened by June and the hospitality industry may open by July if cases recede. Physical distancing rules would still be in place, chargeable by a fine if broken.

