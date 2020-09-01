Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra extends lockdown till 30 Sept, relaxes curbs on inter-district travel, hotels

Coronavirus Updates: Hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at full capacity from 2 September, but schools, colleges, cinema halls and swimming pools will remain closed till 30 September

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums and similar places will remain closed. However, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from 21 September.

Metro trains will be allowed to resume from 7 September in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till 30 September, the state government said on Sunday, a day after the Union home ministry issued the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said online and distance learning will be encouraged.

"Dr S Padmavati, an eminent cardiologist, rather the first female cardiologist of the India, popularly known as ''God Mother of Cardiology'' passed away on 29 August due to COVID-19 infection," the NHI said in a statement.

Noted cardiologist Dr S Padmavati has died at 103 due to COVID-19, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday.She was undergoing treatment at NHI for past 11 days, doctors said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association and the Confederation of Indian Bar have extended the invitations for the farewell functions to the outgoing judge.

Justice Mishra, who became an apex court judge on 7 July, 2014, is demitting office on Tuesday and is all set to pronounce key judgements in cases including timelines for payment of AGR dues by telcos and the award of punishment to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case.

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra, who is superannuating on 2 September, has declined farewell invitations of bar bodies citing "severe situation and sufferings the world over" on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 count in India crossed 34 lakh on Saturday after 76,472 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry. With 1,021 more patients succumbing to the contagious disease, the toll reached 62,550.

A week after India's coronavirus cases crossed 30 lakh, the total cases on Sunday raced past 35 lakh, with a record single-day spike of 78,761 cases. This is also the biggest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began, according to news agency The Associated Press.

The reports of Naren Sonowal (AGP), Rituparna Baruah (BJP), Anwar Hussain Laskar (AIUDF) and Najrul Hoque (AIUDF) came out positive at a testing camp in the assembly, he said.

A day before the Autumn Session of Assam Assembly, four more MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of legislators contracting the virus in the state to 24, a senior official said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India should have “very significant control” over Covid-19 by Diwali, reports PTI. “But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle...,” he adds.

India and the United States can play a lead role in this, they said.

Ahead of the 14th edition of the annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit, that bring stakeholders from India and the United States on one platform, officials and industry leaders said the global health crisis requires a global solution, which can be achieved through global collaboration.

The need of global collaboration in the pharma sector from research and development to drug manufacturing has never been as great as it is now amid the deadly COVID pandemic, industry leaders and officials from India and the United States said Sunday, reports PTI

Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes of the people he would return to serve them quickly, he requested all those who had come in contact with him to be cautious.

"I underwent COVID-19 test and the reports have come out as positive. Despite being asymptomatic, on the advice of the doctors, I'm getting hospitalised," Kateel, said in a tweet.

BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Kateel, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada constituency said despite being asymptomatic, he was getting hospitalised on advise of doctors.

While the deaths were a state and national high, the tally of new infections was Victoria's lowest since 67 new cases were recorded on June 30 in the early weeks of the second wave of the pandemic, which has primarily been concentrated in the state capital, Melbourne.

Victoria's health department reported 41 deaths from COVID-19 and 73 new infections in the latest 24-hour period.

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday as the government urged hot spot Victoria state to announce its plans to lift a lockdown on the country's second-largest city, reports AP.

According to India Today, in a statement on Saturday , AIIMS had said that Amit Shah had recovered and was to be discharged soon. “Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS had said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was hospitalised for post-Covid care, was discharged this morning from Delhi's AIIMS, reports NDTV . The 55-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected over 35 lakh people in India so far, on 2 August.

According to various estimates, between 20 and 45 percent of the people who get Covid-19 — and possibly more, according to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — sail through a coronavirus infection without realizing they ever had it. No fever or chills. No loss of smell or taste. No breathing difficulties. They don’t feel a thing.

One of the reasons Covid-19 has spread so swiftly around the globe is that for the first days after infection, people feel healthy. Instead of staying home in bed, they may be out and about, unknowingly passing the virus along. But in addition to these pre-symptomatic patients, the relentless silent spread of this pandemic is also facilitated by a more mysterious group of people: the so-called asymptomatics.

India records 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in 24 hours. The country’s tally stands at 36,21,245 and toll at 64,469.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 360, followed by Karimnagar (180), Rangareddy (129) and Khammam (103) districts, a government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on 30 August. As many as 37,791 samples were tested on 30 August.

Telangana reported 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,24,963 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827.

There are 7,81,975 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, while 27,74,801 people have recovered. The total coronavirus cases rose to 36,21,245, it said. The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.

The toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The blood samples collected from the volunteers who received the vaccine were to ascertain how effective the vaccine was in terms of the level of antibodies developed, Dr Rao said, adding that there had been 'no side effects' in the first phase trial of the vaccine.

"The Phase I of the trial is still continuing as we are planning for the start of the Phase II trial shortly," Dr E Venkata Rao, Principal Investigator of the trial at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medical sciences, said.

Preparations are underway at a hospital in Bhubaneswar for the commencement of the second phase of human clinical trial of 'Covaxin', India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

"The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 295,849 while the deaths at 6,294," the ministry said in a statement. Till now, a total of 280,682 people recovered from the virus across the country while 604 were in critical condition.

The Ministry of National Health Services also said six more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours and the total COVID-19 related deaths now stand at 6,294.

Pakistan has reported 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 295,849, the health ministry said on Monday.

"We are seeing the younger population mostly starting to go out, posting pictures on social media about sitting at a cafe or a restaurant, which is quite a dangerous trend," Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) Director B L Sherwal told PTI.

From doctors at leading hospitals to officials of nationwide testing labs, all concurred that a "sudden degree of complacency" has crept in the psyche of the masses, especially the youth, who feel that "all is back to normal" since lockdown has eased.

Medical experts have flagged that many people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms have contributed to the sudden spurt in novel coronavirus cases in Delhi in the past few days, cautioning that the situation should still be treated as a "health emergency".

Describing his death as an "irreparable" loss, the CM said, "Grieved to know about the untimely demise of Krishna Chandra Das, who was posted as BDO Nowda in Murshidabad. A dedicated WBCS (Exe) Officer, Das was at forefront of our fight against COVID-19 & displayed great sense of sincerity & commitment in his work during the pandemic."

Krishna Chandra Das (51), BDO, Nowda, was undergoing treatment for the past 20 days. He died at a private hospital here on Sunday night, a health department official said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to a block development officer in Murshidabad who contracted COVID-19 during the course of his work and died battling the disease, saying her government would be extending all possible help to his family.

Three persons were arrested in Sadarpur Bahadurpur village when they took out a procession on Sunday evening, they said.

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing so, police said on Monday.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since 23 March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a circular.

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till 30 September, said Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Monday.

However, the Centre has not officially released these figures.

The IMA cited government data and said 87,000 healthcare workers had been infected and 573 of them had lost their lives due to COVID-19.

In a letter to the prime minister, the country's largest body of doctors said only an "inclusive national solatium" for all doctors who have lost their lives fighting the pandemic would render justice to the sacrifice of their families.

The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking that all doctors who have died of COVID-19 be treated at par with martyrs of the armed forces, and their dependents be provided government jobs in accordance with their qualifications.

The 291 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,074 samples taking the overall tally to 14,411, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a press release.

Puducherry reported seven more COVID-19 related fatalities pushing the death toll to 228 while 291 fresh cases were recorded, a top Health department official said on Monday.

Odisha currently has 29,758 active coronavirus cases, while 73,233 people have recovered so far. Fifty-three COVID- 19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

At least 2,602 people, including a BJD MLA, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha today, taking the tally in the coastal state to 1.03 lakh, a health department official said. The toll rose to 492, with 10 more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

The state also recorded five more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 1048, according to a health department official.

Three MLAs in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and two BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya have contracted the virus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them a speedy recovery.

Of the 10 fatalities, seven were reported from East Singhbhum, and one each from West Singhbhum, Pakur and Dumka.

Ten more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Jharkhand, pushing the death toll to 410, while 1,326 new coronavirus cases raised the tally in the state 38,438, a health department official said on Monday.

It prohibits outdoor movement of people, except for those engaged in essential services and those facing emergency, from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

All social, cultural, academic, sports, entertainment, religious and political gatherings shall remain prohibited till September 20 and can be started after that but with a maximum 100 people in attendance, the order issued by the district police under CrPC Section 144 stated.

Restrictions on outdoor movement of people during weekends will continue in Noida and Greater Noida till 30 September due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, an order stated on Monday.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active cases at 898, followed by West Garo Hills district at 137 and Ri-Bhoi district at 56, War said. Till Sunday, over 84,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Twenty more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 2,362, a health department official said on Monday. Meghalaya currently has 1,261 active cases and one patient has migrated to Assam, he said.

Such states and Union Territories have been advised to undertake aggressive measures to ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to lower fatality and save lives along with efficient monitoring at various levels, the health ministry said.

It asserted that the Centre is regularly engaging with the states and Union Territories that are reporting a spurt in cases and those with a higher fatality rate.

Around 43 percent of the total coronavirus cases in India have been recorded from just three states, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The district recorded the highest single-day spike of 272 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, they said. With this, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 12,992, officials said.

Indore administration has planned to arrange 800 more beds in hospitals here within a week in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Madhya Pradesh district, officials said on Monday.

Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain closed for students and regular teaching activities till September 30, according to 'Unlock-4' guidelines issued by the Rajasthan government for activities outside COVID-19 containment zones. Fifty percent of teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to school for online teaching and related works from 21 September and for this, guidelines will be issued by the Union health ministry, the guidelines said. Students from Class 9 to 12 have been permitted to visit schools in areas outside containment zones for taking guidance from teachers after 21 September, the state government guidelines stated. However, no relaxation will be given in containment zones, they said.

West Bengal government extends lockdown till 30 September. Metro rail service to resume in graded manner with effect from 8 September, said reports. Complete lockdown will be observed in the state on 7, 11 and 12 September, reports PTI quoting Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

Congress' Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, the

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party MLA Aman Arora on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Arora, who represents the Sunam Assembly constituency, said he had been having body ache since Sunday. "I got myself tested for coronavirus and was found positive on Monday," Arora said. Arora had earlier tested negative on 25 August. He had attended a one-day monsoon session of the Punjab Assembly on 28 August in a PPE kit.

Congress' Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection has been discharged after recovery, the

India's GDP growth contracted by 23.9 percent in Q1 (April to June) due to COVID-19 pandemic compared to 3.1 percent growth in previous quarter, reported the Times Of India. The GVA also showed a contraction of 22.8 percent.

Metro train services in Bengaluru will resume in a graded manner from 7 September while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted as part of Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Karnataka government on Monday. Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till 30 September, while some relaxation has been given for students of classes 9 to 12, the Unlock-4 order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar in line with the Centre's guidelines said."Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7 September, 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) or Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs)," it said. The standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Central teams will be deployed in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, which are seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union health ministry said on Monday.It asserted that the teams will support the states' efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases. The teams will also guide the states in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up, the ministry said in a statement. Each of the multi-sectoral teams will comprise an epidemiologist and a public health expert. The health ministry said it has decided to deploy high-level central teams to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, which are seeing a sudden surge in the number of COVID cases. Some of these states are also reporting high mortality, the ministry said. "The teams will support the states' efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases," it said.

announced a slew of relaxations while extending the general COVID-19-enforced lockdown in the state till 30 September. It said hotels and lodges will be allowed to operate at 100 percent capacity from 2 September, but schools, colleges, cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain closed till September 30. Easing of restrictions came even as Maharashtra continues to registered a record number of new coronavirus cases with no flattening of curve in sight in the state.

The Maharashtra government on Monday lifted restriction on inter-district movement of persons and goods, and raised attendance in its offices as it

The Punjab government on Monday said all existing restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19, including weekend lockdown, will be in place in all 167 municipal towns of the state till the end of September. Night curfew will also continue in the cities from 7 pm to 5 am during the same period, it added. The decision has been taken in due consultation with the Centre, as required by the 'Unlock 4.0' guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said. There will be a lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays in the municipal areas, while movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 7 pm and 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities of Punjab throughout the week, as per the orders of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Movement of students and others in connection with all kinds of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commissions and other institutions has been excluded from the restrictions, the official said. The chief minister has directed district authorities to facilitate the movement of such persons.

The West Bengal government allowed bars in the state to reopen from Tuesday by following social distancing and other COVID-related protocols. An order issued by the Excise Department on Monday said that services have to be kept within the stipulated hours of opening of the outlets. Restaurants serving liquor can do so by allowing only 50 percent of total occupancy at a time and following all COVID-19 guidelines, it said.

After the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday announced withdrawal of statewide lockdown on Sundays, but cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till 30 September. Home minister Narottam Mishra said the government has decided that industries can now operate with 100 per cent staff capacity. Besides, no e-passes will be required for entry and exit in the state, he said. The home minister said religious places and shopping malls have been opened while open air theatres will be allowed to function from September 21. However, cinema halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut till September 30, he said. .

Complete lockdown will be imposed across West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12 to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.



Restrictions on the outdoor movement of people during weekends will continue in Noida and Greater Noida till 30 September due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, an order stated on Monday.

A week after India's coronavirus cases crossed 30 lakh, the total cases on Sunday raced past 35 lakh, with a record single-day spike of 78,761 cases. This is also the biggest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began, according to news agency The Associated Press.

India's COVID-19 caseload went from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days and from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while just 59 days more to surpass 10 lakh, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August and went past 30 lakh on 23 August.

The grim record of highest daily cases comes a day after the Central government announced Unlock-4.0 guidelines, allowing further loosening of restrictions outside containment zones. As per the fresh guidelines, states cannot implement localised lockdowns outside containment zones without first consulting the Centre.

In keeping with the Unlock-4 rules, the Haryana government withdrew its 28 August order directing malls and shops in marketplaces of urban areas in the state to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and eased curbs imposed earlier.

Tamil Nadu extended lockdown till 30 September but announced furthers relaxations, including scrapping of e-passes and canceling Sunday lockdowns. The state government also allowed clubs, hotels, parks and places of worship to reopen.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh reported their highest daily jumps in cases while Gujarat's case count surpassed 95,000. Maharashtra reported 16,408 and 296 fatalities, taking the total to 7,80,689 and toll to 24,399.

With more than 10,000 new cases detected for the fifth straight day, Andhra Pradesh overtook Tamil Nadu to reach the second spot behind Maharashtra.

Recovery rate now 76.61%, fatality rate at 1.79%, says health ministry

As per the health ministry's data updated at 8 am, India witnessed a surge of 78,761, propelling its total caseload to 35,42,733. The country has been registering over 70,000 cases for the last four days.

The toll due to the disease rose to 63,498 with the death of 948 people in a span of 24 hours. The recovery rate improved to 76.61 percent with 64,935 patients recuperating from COVID-19 in 24 hours. A total of 27,13,933 persons have recovered so far and the country now has 7,65,302 active cases, the data showed.

Active cases now comprise only 21.60 percent of the total caseload, the ministry highlighted while adding that case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.79 percent.

Over 4.14 crore samples tested so far, says ICMR

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,14,61,636 samples have been tested up to 29 August, with a record 10,55,027 samples being tested on Saturday.

The exponential jump in daily testing capacity and the number of tests has resulted in an upsurge in Tests Per Million to 30,044 as on date, the health ministry said.

Tamil Nadu does away with Sunday lockdowns, e-pass system

Following the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, Tamil Nadu on Sunday announced major relaxations including the resumption of bus services and reopening of hotels, resorts and shopping malls from 1 September while extending the lockdown till 30 September. According to a News18 report, the requirement of e-pass for intrastate travel has also been scrapped but e-passes will be mandatory for those arriving in the state and for visitors to Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal, and other tourist attractions.

Metro services in Chennai will restart from 7 September and a total of 50 flights will be allowed to land at Chennai airport per day. Playgrounds and public spaces can be used for exercising said the state government. Malls have been allowed to re-open but theatres will remain shut.

Intra-district bus services (both government and private) and Chennai Metropolitan bus services will be operated from 1 September by following Standard Operating Procedure.

Inter-State rail services will be allowed only in select routes and no intra-state services permitted until 15 September.

Industries, government offices and banks will be allowed to function with full staffing but work-from-home has been advised wherever possible.

Other relaxations include the scrapping of "total lockdown" on Sunday and allowing shops outside containment zones to stay open till 8pm.

Haryana issues orders under Unlock-4

The Haryana government, too, revoked its recent order on keeping marketplaces in urban areas shut on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of the weekends.

"Under Unlock-4, the Central government has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones), so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, there will be no lockdown now," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted in Hindi.

केंद्र सरकार ने अनलॉक 4 में प्रदेश सरकारों को लॉक डाउन करने का अधिकार नही दिया है इसलिए हरियाणा सरकार का दिनांक 28 अगस्त का सोमवार और मंगलवार को बाज़ार बंद रखने का आदेश वापिस ले लिया है । इसलिए अब कोई लॉक डाउन नही होगा । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 30, 2020

The revised instructions on 28 August had come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state.

The state government also issued orders to implement the guidelines of Unlock-4. These orders will remain in force till 30 September, a state government statement said.

As per the guidelines, all activities will be permitted outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students up to September 30. However, online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

In line with then MHA guidelines, students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit schools and skill and entrepreneurship training will also be permitted. These will be allowed from 21 September and SOPs will be issued by the Centre.

Social, academics, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be permitted from 21 September, with precautionary measures in place. However, marriage-related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to 20 September, after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply, the order stated.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed but open air theatres can open from 21 September, the statement said.

Lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till 30 September.

Andhra Pradesh overtakes Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, several states continued reporting newer cases and deaths. With the addition of 10,603 fresh cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus caseload reached 4,24,767. The state is now second only to Maharashtra in the total number of infections recorded, according to news agency PTI.

The overall toll mounted to 3,884 while the total recoveries stood at 3,21,754, according to a state health bulletin. The number of active cases in the state is now just short of the one-lakh mark, at 99,129.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 6,459 new cases and 94 deaths, pushing the tally to 4,22,085 and death count to 7,231.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh see record spikes in fresh cases

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,024 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to over 1.73 lakh, while the toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said. This is the highest single-day spike in the national capital in the last nearly 50 days, according to PTI.

A total of 1,249 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, said a Delhi government bulletin. The number of containment zones has gone up to 820 from 803 the previous day.

Madhya Pradesh also saw its highest single-day surge of 1,558 COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 62,433, The toll rose to 1,374 with 29 patients succumbing to the viral infection since Saturday evening.

Maharashtra reported 16,408 new cases and 296 deaths while Gujarat's overall case count shot up to over 95,000.

