Coronavirus Updates: NEET, JEE to be held as per schedule, says NTA amid demands for postponing exams
Coronavirus Updates: While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from 1-6 September, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is planned on 13 September
14 Tele ICUs held till date, says health ministry
Asked about the present status of Tele ICU exercise, the health ministry said it was started by MoHFW and AIIMS Delhi to train doctors and answers questions faced by them. The exercise was started on 8 July and every Tuesday and Friday, the tele-ICUs are held from AIIMS Delhi. "One such tele-ICU is happening as we speak," said the health secretary. Till date, 14 such tele ICUs have been held covering 148 COVID hospitals across the country. Documentation is maintained and is to be shared with states at a later date. Experience so far has been quite good, he said.
Only 2.70% active cases on oxygen support
Coronavirus in Karnataka LATEST Updates
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar tests COVID-19 positive
According to reports, Karnataka Congress State President DK Shivakumar says he has tested positive for COVID19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine data could go to regulators this year
Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says the vaccine being developed by the university and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able to collect the required data, Reuters reports, citing BBC Radio.
COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Muzaffarpur to be functional by 31 August, says Union minister
Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that a 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Muzaffarpur will be functional by 31 August, reports PTI.
The Union Minister of State for Home said this after visiting the hospital site near Patahi airport in Muzaffarpur town. The makeshift hospital is being built by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and financed by the PM Cares Fund Trust.
The COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Bihta was inaugurated by Rai on Monday.
COVID-19 tests per million in India touch 26,685
With India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far, the tests per million have further risen to 26,685 while the positivity rate has come down to 8.60 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. India is focusing on the "test, track and treat" strategy to contain the spread of the infection.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LATEST Updates
UP CM asks officials to keep strict vigil in Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to maintain a strict vigil in districts, including Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases.
He also stressed on conducting more tests for the disease in these districts which also include Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ballia, an official statement said.
Adityanath said more than 85,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted every day besides over 45,000 RT-PCR tests.
More than 100% rise in recovery in last 25 days; recovery rate rises to 75.92%
With a record 66,550 patients recovering from COVID-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
In testimony of the government's policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently, the total number of recoveries have outpaced the active cases by more than 17 lakh.
"The steadily falling COVID-19 case fatality rates stands at 1.84 per cent as on date. There has been more than 100 per cent increase in the recoveries in the last 25 days," the ministry highlighted.
Coronavirus in Haryana LATEST Updates
Strict COVID-19 protocols in place as Haryana Assembly session begins from tomorrow
The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly is set to begin here on Wednesday with the authorities putting strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
Besides the MLAs and officials requiring a coronavirus negative certificate to gain entry into the Assembly complex, seating arrangement has also been changed to ensure social distancing in the 90-member House.
Just before the starting of the session, the pandemic has already cast its shadow with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma testing positive for the virus.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
351 cops test positive in Maharashtra
351 more police personnel were found COVID19 positive on Tuesday, while 3 died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus positive police personnel in Maharashtra reaches 14,067 including 2,569 active cases, 11,356 recoveries & 142 deaths till date.
Global tourism lost USD 320 billion in 5 months due to pandemic, says UN
The tourism global industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with USD 320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk, the UN chief said on Tuesday, reports PTI.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy briefing and video address that tourism is the third-largest export sector of the global economy, behind fuels and chemicals, and in 2019 it accounted for 7 percent of global trade.
It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more, he said.
Coronavirus in Haryana LATEST Updates
Haryana Transport minister tests COVID-19 positive
Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma tests positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, a day before the monsoon session of the state Assembly is convened, PTI reports.
Coronavirus in Odisha LATEST Updates
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload jumps to 84,231, toll mounts to 428
Odisha's COVID-19 tally increased to 84,231 on Tuesday with 2,752 fresh cases, while nine more fatalities pushed the toll to 428, a health department official said. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh districts and one each from Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati and Khurda.
Coronavirus in Manipur LATEST Updates
Manipur minister tests COVID-19 positive
Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and asks those who came in contact with her to isolate and get themselves tested.
I stand with Indian students to postpone JEE, NEET exams, says Greta Thunberg
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors, crew members test COVID-19 positive
Makers of the popular Hindi soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had to halt shooting and production after actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka, tested positive for COVID-19.
According to SpotboyE.com, the actor had a fever and hence got himself tested. Some other cast and crew members also took the test thereafter, with some of them testing positive.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
COVID-19 cases in Thane cross 1.15 lakh
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district reached 1,15,625 on Tuesday after 860 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior district official said. He said 33 deaths were also reported on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities in the district to 3,301.
As of now, there are 12,262 active cases in the district, while 1,00,062 patients have recovered from the viral infection, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district was 86.54 percent while the mortality rate was 2.85 percent.
Antibody that may protect against COVID-19 identified
Scientists have identified a human antibody that they say may potentially prevent or limit SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes COVID-19 disease, reports PTI.
The researchers from the University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) in the US discovered and characterised a cross-reactive human monoclonal antibody (MAB) to SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins which blocks ACE2 receptor binding on the mucosal tissue of the respiratory tract.
The origins of this rapid and important discovery go back 16 years, when the researchers at UMMS developed an IgG monoclonal antibody that was effective against a similar virus, SARS, according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LATEST Updates
Shibu Soren in hospital after testing Covid-19 positive
According to Hindustan Times, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren was admitted to Ranchi’s Medanta hospital on Monday. His condition is stable, hospital authorities said. Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and they had been in home isolation.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Mizoram LATEST Updates
Thirty-five more COVID-19 cases in Mizoram
After 35 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mizoram, the total climbed to 953, said the state's health department on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 30 were confirmed through ZMC RT-PCR lab and five through Rapid Antigen Test. Among the new cases, the highest number of cases were reported from Aizwal (31), followed by Kolasib (2) and Mamit (2).
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan LATEST Updates
Rajasthan reports over 72,000 COVID-19 infections
With 695 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the overall count climbed to 72,650, said the state health department on Tuesday.
The figure includes 14,883 active cases, 973 deaths and 56,091 recoveries.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi LATEST Updates
COVID-19 prevalent among those in 5-17 age bracket, reveals sero survey in Delhi
Minors aged between 5 and 17 are most exposed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi, according to a serological survey conducted in the city in August.
Conducted between 1 and 7 August, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the National Capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.
As many as 15,000 people from four age groups participated in the survey - around 25 percent of them below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50.
- PTI
Metro services to resume from 1 Sept; schools likely to stay closed
The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the ''Unlock 4'' phase beginning 1 September, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday.
Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway.
Metro rail services may be allowed from 1 September when the ''Unlock 4'' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin, an official said.
Coronavirus in US LATEST Updates
We just have to make this 'China virus' go away and it's happening: Trump
Americans have to make this China virus go away and it is happening, President Donald Trump has said, as he thanked the frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Trump appeared in a taped Oval Office conversation with a group of frontline workers - doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, postal workers.
This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus. In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus".
Wastewater containing COVID-19 may be potential threat, say scientists
Wastewater containing coronaviruses, such as the one behind the COVID-19 pandemic, may be a potential threat, according to a new review of studies which calls for additional filtration steps in sewage treatment plants to successfully remove viruses, reports PTI.
The research, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, by an international collaboration of 35 researchers, assessed recent studies on coronaviruses in wastewater.
According to the review research, conventional wastewater treatment provides only partial removal of coronaviruses, with safe disposal or reuse depending on the effectiveness of final disinfection.
Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar LATEST Updates
Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rises to 2,904
Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,904, with 44 more people testing positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday, reports PTI.
Of the 44 new cases, 43 were local people and one person tested positive at the airport after his arrival, the officials said.
At least 129 people recovered from coronavirus during the last 24-hours in the union territory, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,092, they said.
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 75.92%
With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585 pushing the recovery rate over 75.92 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 percent. There are 7,04,348 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India reports over 60,000 new cases, takes total to 31.6 lakh
India’s coronavirus total on Tuesday went up to 31,67,323 cases with 60,975 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rises by 848 to 58,390. There are 7,04,348 active cases, and 24,04,585 patients have recovered so far.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Nagpur civic chief tests coronavirus positive
Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The civic commissioner further said he is working from home to control the pandemic situation in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates
Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19
Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus.
In a video posted on Twitter, the Jamaican said he had experienced no symptoms, but he urged friends he had been in contact with to take precautions.
"This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I'm confirmed of COVID-19," Bolt said.
Coronavirus in Gujarat LATEST Updates
Gujarat HC says state’s situation ‘very frightening’, orders inspection of hospitals
Observing that the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat is "quite frightening," the state High Court in Ahmedabad has directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of five senior IAS officers to prepare a report on the condition prevailing at all civil and government hospitals where coronavirus patients are being treated.
A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala said, in an order made available on Monday, that the panel shall prepare a comprehensive report regarding the condition prevailing in all government/civil hospitals after minutely looking at the deficiencies, if any, so that they (shortcomings) can be "cured and taken care of".
Serum to begin Phase 2 trial of Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine today
The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin from Tuesday.
The observer-blind, randomised controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of ''Covishield'' on healthy Indian adults will begin at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune.
Serum Institute of India has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford.
Russia formally approaches India for COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V
The Russian Ambassador on Tuesday reached out to India as New Delhi had formally approached for Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, reports News18.
The Indian embassy in Moscow has been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials.
SC refuses to allow NEET exams abroad; students allowed to return by Vande Bharat flights
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea to set up centres for the NEET examabroad, and directed the Centre to allow overseas students wanting to appear for NEET 2020 to travel to India on Vande Bharat flights.
The Bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, added that the students must be quarantined for 14 days. However, the court allowed students to approach the respective state governments with pleas for a shorter quarantine period.
The court also told the Medical Council of India (MCI), which is the body that conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, that it should consider holding the exam online from next year.
Coronavirus in Karnataka LATEST Updates
Karnataka eases travel restrictions: No quarantine for inter-state travelers
The Karnataka government on Monday eased the coronavirus-induced lockdown that imposed restrictions on inter-state travel, including stamping on the hand indicating whether the individual is coronavirus- infected and the 14-day mandatory quarantine.
The government issued a new circular to this effect to travellers arriving in Karnataka from other states and Union Territories.
The inter-state travellers include businessmen, students, labourers and those passing through irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state, the circular read.
Coronavirus in Odisha LATEST Updates
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 81,479; toll mounts to 419
Odisha's COVID-19 tally shot up to 81,479 on Monday as 2,949 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 419, a senior health official said.
Cuttack registered the highest number of fresh cases at 589, followed by Khurda (474), Jajpur (215) and Ganjam (179), he said.
A total of 1,826 cases were detected from quarantine centres, while 1,123 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LATEST Updates
COVID-19 discharge rate improves in West Bengal
The discharge rate of Covid-19 patients in West Bengal has improved to 78.46 percent on Monday from 58.54 percent on 18 August the state health department said. Altogether 3,285 patients were released from different hospitals during the day.
The death toll due to coronavirus mounted to 2,851 after 57 people succumbed to the disease, while the states tally reached 1,41,837 with 2,967 new cases of infection, the department said in a bulletin.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LATEST Updates
Shibu Soren, diagnosed with COVID-19, shifted to hospital
JMM chief Shibu Soren, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was shifted to a private hospital here on Monday as a precautionary measure, official sources told PTI
Soren, 76, and his wife Roopi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and were in home isolation as they did have symptoms, they said. However, taking into account his age and medical record, the former chief minister was shifted to the Medanta Hospital here in the evening, they added.
His condition is currently stable, official sources said.
Coronavirus in Haryana LATEST Updates
Haryana CM, Speaker, 2 BJP MLAs test positive
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two days before the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is set to begin, reports PTI.
Khattar's test report came positive on Monday, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus.
The chief minister was taken to the PGIMER hospital here for a detailed check-up in the evening, an official said.
Coronavirus in Meghalaya Latest Update
COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya cross 2,000
The COVID-19 caseload of Meghalaya crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday after 42 people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official told PTI. The state's coronavirus tally has now reached 2,018. Forty-three patients have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 832, Health Services Director Aman War said, adding that eight patients have died so far. Meghalaya currently has 1,178 active COVID-19 cases, he said. "Eleven Armed Forces personnel are among the new patients - 10 from East Khasi Hills and one from West Garo Hills," he further said.
PTI
NEET, JEE to be held as per schedule: NTA
Two more Assam MLAs test positive
Assam legislators Ajanta Neog of Congress and Ramendra Narayan Kalita of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total MLAs infected by the virus to a dozen. Both Neog and Kalita were examined during the day as they were suffering from fever and were found to be COVID-19 positive, officials said. Both the MLAs have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Out of the 12 legislators who have tested positive so far, seven are from BJP,two each from Congress and AGP while one is from AIUDF.
PTI
Mumbai reports 587 new cases;low numbers due to glitch in website, says BMC
Govt relaxes export conditions for N95 masks, medical coveralls
Gujarat's case count climbs to 88,942
Maharashtra reports 10,425 new cases, 329 deaths
Odisha slashes testing rates at pvt labs to Rs 1,200
Delhi reports 1,554 cases, 17 deaths
Delhi reports 1,544 new COVID-19 cases, 1,155 discharges and 17 deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to1,64,071 and toll to 4,330. With 1,47,743 recovered cases the recovery rate stands at 90.04 percent and there are 11,998 active cases at present, according to updates released by the CMO.
🏥Delhi Health Bulletin - 25th August 2020🏥#DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AD9s8k2iR8— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 25, 2020
Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, officials said, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Health Ministry said though testing for COVID-19 has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and highlighted that the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 within a span of 24 hours.
Conducted between 1 and 7 August, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the National Capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.
Metro rail services may be allowed from 1 September when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin, an official said.
According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID19 so far, resolutely following its 'TEST TRACK TREAT' strategy
The tally of coronavirus cases in India crossed 31 lakh with a rise of 61,408 new cases on Monday, and the recovery rate rose to 75.27 percent with a total of 23,38,035 cured patients recorded so far, the Union health ministry said.
The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while the toll rose to 57,542 with 836 new casualties being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.85 percent, the ministry said. The total count of cases includes 7,10,771 active cases, which comprise 22.88 percent of the total caseload.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to 23 August with 6,09,917 samples being tested on Sunday.
ML Khattar, Haryana Speaker test COVID-19 positive
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and two BJP MLAs tested positive for COVID-19, two days before the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is set to begin.
Khattar's test report came positive on Monday, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus.
Khattar was taken to the PGIMER hospital for a detailed check-up in the evening, PTI reported, adding that his condition was stable.
"I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," the chief minister tweeted.
Khattar's earlier test report came negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after he had attended the meeting with Shekhawat over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue in New Delhi. The chief minister had on Thursday decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure.
Khattar, who is also the Leader of the Assembly, will not be available for the Monsoon Session. He underwent the test on Monday as mandated by the Speaker for all MLAs and Assembly staffers ahead of the session, beginning 26 August.
Speaker Gupta (73) and BJP MLAs Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar also tested positive for COVID-19, the state government said.
Meanwhile, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the oxygen levels of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik dropped on Monday. Naik is also COVID-19 positive.
Sawant added a joint team of doctors from the Command Hospital, New Delhi and AIIMS will be arriving in Goa on Monday night to take stock of Naik's medical condition. Naik is an MP from Goa.
The team will decide whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment, Sawant added.
Hong Kong researchers report first documented coronavirus re-infection
Researchers in Hong Kong documented the first case of a cured coronavirus patient getting reinfected, reports said on Monday.
A man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected for the second time, four and a half months later "in the first documented instance of human re-infection", researchers at the University of Hong Kong were quoted as saying by Reuters.
"The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may continue to spread amongst the global population despite herd immunity," the report said.
SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for COVID-19
Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son SP Charan said on Monday.
"My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has tested negative," he said in a statement. The 74-year old, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages,was admitted to MGM Healthcare on 5 August after he tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a hospital bulletin issued on 22 August, the playback singer was on ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit.
State-wise cases and deaths
Maharashtra reported 11,015 new cases of COVID-19 and 212 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,93,398, including 5,02,490 recoveries and 1,68,126 active cases, the state's health department said.
Tamil Nadu reported 5,967 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths, taking total cases to 3,85,352, including 3,25,456 discharges and 6,614 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 53,282, according to the health department.
In Delhi, 1,061 new cases, 1,200 new recoveries, and 13 deaths were reported. The total number of cases are now at 1,62,527, including 1,46,588 recovered cases, 11,626 active cases and 4,313 deaths, the Delhi government said.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,292 new cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths. The total number of cases are now at 54,421, including 11,944 active cases, 41,231 recoveries and 1,246 deaths.
Punjab reported 1,516 new cases today. The total number of cases rises to 43,284 including 13,798 active cases, 28,357 recovered cases and 1,129 deaths so far, as per the state's health department.
With inputs from PTI
