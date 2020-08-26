Coronavirus Updates: NEET, JEE to be held as per schedule, says NTA amid demands for postponing exams

Coronavirus Updates: While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from 1-6 September, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is planned on 13 September

Auto refresh feeds

The chief minister was taken to the PGIMER hospital here for a detailed check-up in the evening, an official said.

Khattar's test report came positive on Monday, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two BJP MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, two days before the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is set to begin, reports PTI.

"As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation & effective treatment, higher testing also results in limiting the spread of infection," it said in a tweet.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID19 so far, resolutely following its 'TEST TRACK TREAT' strategy.

His condition is currently stable, official sources said.

Soren, 76, and his wife Roopi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and were in home isolation as they did have symptoms, they said. However, taking into account his age and medical record, the former chief minister was shifted to the Medanta Hospital here in the evening, they added.

JMM chief Shibu Soren, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was shifted to a private hospital here on Monday as a precautionary measure, official sources told PTI

The death toll due to coronavirus mounted to 2,851 after 57 people succumbed to the disease, while the states tally reached 1,41,837 with 2,967 new cases of infection, the department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate of Covid-19 patients in West Bengal has improved to 78.46 percent on Monday from 58.54 percent on 18 August the state health department said. Altogether 3,285 patients were released from different hospitals during the day.

Metro rail services may be allowed from 1 September when the ''Unlock 4'' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin, an official said.

Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway.

The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the ''Unlock 4'' phase beginning 1 September, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials told PTI on Monday.

A total of 1,826 cases were detected from quarantine centres, while 1,123 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Cuttack registered the highest number of fresh cases at 589, followed by Khurda (474), Jajpur (215) and Ganjam (179), he said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally shot up to 81,479 on Monday as 2,949 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 419, a senior health official said.

The inter-state travellers include businessmen, students, labourers and those passing through irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state, the circular read.

The government issued a new circular to this effect to travellers arriving in Karnataka from other states and Union Territories.

The Karnataka government on Monday eased the coronavirus-induced lockdown that imposed restrictions on inter-state travel, including stamping on the hand indicating whether the individual is coronavirus- infected and the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The court also told the Medical Council of India (MCI), which is the body that conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, that it should consider holding the exam online from next year.

The Bench, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, added that the students must be quarantined for 14 days. However, the court allowed students to approach the respective state governments with pleas for a shorter quarantine period.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea to set up centres for the NEET examabroad, and directed the Centre to allow overseas students wanting to appear for NEET 2020 to travel to India on Vande Bharat flights.

The Indian embassy in Moscow has been engaging with the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the vaccine, to get safety and efficacy data on the vaccine trials.

The Russian Ambassador on Tuesday reached out to India as New Delhi had formally approached for Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, reports News18.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford.

The observer-blind, randomised controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of ''Covishield'' on healthy Indian adults will begin at Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune.

The phase 2 human clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to begin from Tuesday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice J B Pardiwala said, in an order made available on Monday, that the panel shall prepare a comprehensive report regarding the condition prevailing in all government/civil hospitals after minutely looking at the deficiencies, if any, so that they (shortcomings) can be "cured and taken care of".

Observing that the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat is "quite frightening," the state High Court in Ahmedabad has directed the Chief Secretary to constitute a committee of five senior IAS officers to prepare a report on the condition prevailing at all civil and government hospitals where coronavirus patients are being treated.

"This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I'm confirmed of COVID-19," Bolt said.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Jamaican said he had experienced no symptoms, but he urged friends he had been in contact with to take precautions.

Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. The civic commissioner further said he is working from home to control the pandemic situation in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

India’s coronavirus total on Tuesday went up to 31,67,323 cases with 60,975 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rises by 848 to 58,390. There are 7,04,348 active cases, and 24,04,585 patients have recovered so far.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 percent. There are 7,04,348 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 22.24 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585 pushing the recovery rate over 75.92 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

At least 129 people recovered from coronavirus during the last 24-hours in the union territory, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,092, they said.

Of the 44 new cases, 43 were local people and one person tested positive at the airport after his arrival, the officials said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,904, with 44 more people testing positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday, reports PTI.

According to the review research, conventional wastewater treatment provides only partial removal of coronaviruses, with safe disposal or reuse depending on the effectiveness of final disinfection.

The research, published in the journal Nature Sustainability, by an international collaboration of 35 researchers, assessed recent studies on coronaviruses in wastewater.

Wastewater containing coronaviruses, such as the one behind the COVID-19 pandemic, may be a potential threat, according to a new review of studies which calls for additional filtration steps in sewage treatment plants to successfully remove viruses, reports PTI.

This was not the first time when Trump called the novel coronavirus as China's virus. In March, he had said that China is responsible for the spread of the novel coronavirus and called the COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus".

Americans have to make this China virus go away and it is happening, President Donald Trump has said, as he thanked the frontline workers for their incredible efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Trump appeared in a taped Oval Office conversation with a group of frontline workers - doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, postal workers.

Metro rail services may be allowed from 1 September when the ''Unlock 4'' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin, an official said.

Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway.

The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the ''Unlock 4'' phase beginning 1 September, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday.

As many as 15,000 people from four age groups participated in the survey - around 25 percent of them below 18, 50 percent between 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50.

Conducted between 1 and 7 August, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the National Capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.

Minors aged between 5 and 17 are most exposed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi, according to a serological survey conducted in the city in August.

With 695 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan, the overall count climbed to 72,650, said the state health department on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 30 were confirmed through ZMC RT-PCR lab and five through Rapid Antigen Test. Among the new cases, the highest number of cases were reported from Aizwal (31), followed by Kolasib (2) and Mamit (2).

After 35 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mizoram, the total climbed to 953, said the state's health department on Tuesday.

According to Hindustan Times, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo and Rajya Sabha member Shibu Soren was admitted to Ranchi’s Medanta hospital on Monday. His condition is stable, hospital authorities said. Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and they had been in home isolation.

The origins of this rapid and important discovery go back 16 years, when the researchers at UMMS developed an IgG monoclonal antibody that was effective against a similar virus, SARS, according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

The researchers from the University of Massachusetts Medical School (UMMS) in the US discovered and characterised a cross-reactive human monoclonal antibody (MAB) to SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins which blocks ACE2 receptor binding on the mucosal tissue of the respiratory tract.

Scientists have identified a human antibody that they say may potentially prevent or limit SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes COVID-19 disease, reports PTI.

As of now, there are 12,262 active cases in the district, while 1,00,062 patients have recovered from the viral infection, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district was 86.54 percent while the mortality rate was 2.85 percent.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district reached 1,15,625 on Tuesday after 860 more people tested positive for the disease, a senior district official said. He said 33 deaths were also reported on Monday, taking the total number of fatalities in the district to 3,301.

According to SpotboyE.com, the actor had a fever and hence got himself tested. Some other cast and crew members also took the test thereafter, with some of them testing positive.

Makers of the popular Hindi soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had to halt shooting and production after actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka, tested positive for COVID-19.

Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen says she has tested positive for the coronavirus and asks those who came in contact with her to isolate and get themselves tested.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally increased to 84,231 on Tuesday with 2,752 fresh cases, while nine more fatalities pushed the toll to 428, a health department official said. Of the new fatalities, two each were reported from Ganjam and Sundargarh districts and one each from Balasore, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati and Khurda.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma tests positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, a day before the monsoon session of the state Assembly is convened, PTI reports.

It employs one in every 10 people on Earth and provides livelihoods to hundreds of millions more, he said.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy briefing and video address that tourism is the third-largest export sector of the global economy, behind fuels and chemicals, and in 2019 it accounted for 7 percent of global trade.

The tourism global industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with USD 320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk, the UN chief said on Tuesday, reports PTI.

351 more police personnel were found COVID19 positive on Tuesday, while 3 died in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra. The total number of coronavirus positive police personnel in Maharashtra reaches 14,067 including 2,569 active cases, 11,356 recoveries & 142 deaths till date.

Just before the starting of the session, the pandemic has already cast its shadow with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma testing positive for the virus.

Besides the MLAs and officials requiring a coronavirus negative certificate to gain entry into the Assembly complex, seating arrangement has also been changed to ensure social distancing in the 90-member House.

The monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly is set to begin here on Wednesday with the authorities putting strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.

"The steadily falling COVID-19 case fatality rates stands at 1.84 per cent as on date. There has been more than 100 per cent increase in the recoveries in the last 25 days," the ministry highlighted.

In testimony of the government's policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently, the total number of recoveries have outpaced the active cases by more than 17 lakh.

With a record 66,550 patients recovering from COVID-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Adityanath said more than 85,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted every day besides over 45,000 RT-PCR tests.

He also stressed on conducting more tests for the disease in these districts which also include Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ballia, an official statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to maintain a strict vigil in districts, including Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow, which are reporting a high number of COVID-19 cases.

With India having tested nearly 3.7 crore cumulative COVID-19 samples so far, the tests per million have further risen to 26,685 while the positivity rate has come down to 8.60 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. India is focusing on the "test, track and treat" strategy to contain the spread of the infection.

The COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Bihta was inaugurated by Rai on Monday.

The Union Minister of State for Home said this after visiting the hospital site near Patahi airport in Muzaffarpur town. The makeshift hospital is being built by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and financed by the PM Cares Fund Trust.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that a 500-bed COVID-19 makeshift hospital at Muzaffarpur will be functional by 31 August, reports PTI.

Andrew Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, says the vaccine being developed by the university and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able to collect the required data, Reuters reports, citing BBC Radio.

According to reports , Karnataka Congress State President DK Shivakumar says he has tested positive for COVID19. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

2.70% of active cases as of today are an on oxygen support, 1.92% in ICU and 0.29% are on ventilators. 69% of the deceased are men, above51% of patients who died are above 60 years. said the health secretary.

Asked about the present status of Tele ICU exercise, the health ministry said it was started by MoHFW and AIIMS Delhi to train doctors and answers questions faced by them. The exercise was started on 8 July and every Tuesday and Friday, the tele-ICUs are held from AIIMS Delhi. "One such tele-ICU is happening as we speak," said the health secretary. Till date, 14 such tele ICUs have been held covering 148 COVID hospitals across the country. Documentation is maintained and is to be shared with states at a later date. Experience so far has been quite good, he said.

Delhi reports 1,544 new COVID-19 cases, 1,155 discharges and 17 deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to1,64,071 and toll to 4,330. With 1,47,743 recovered cases the recovery rate stands at 90.04 percent and there are 11,998 active cases at present, according to updates released by the CMO.

The Odisha government on Tuesday slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 to be charged by private laboratories to Rs 1,200, an official said. The state government on 3 July had capped the rate of RT-PCR tests at private laboratories at Rs 2,200. The Rs 1,000 reduction in rates is aimed at stepping up testing in the state, the official said. Initially, the private laboratories were charging Rs 4,000-4,500 per test. "The government after careful consideration has been pleased to refix the maximum price of RT-PCR COVID-19 test @ Rs 1,200 (inclusive of GST and all other incidental charges)", as per a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day, the official said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's case tally to 7,03,823, said a state health official. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17. The toll due to the pandemic in the state rose

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 88,942 on Tuesday with the addition of 1,096 new cases, while 20 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. With the death of 20 COVID-19 patients, the toll rose to 2,930, it said.So far, a total of 71,261 patients have recovered from the infection in Gujarat with 1,011 of them getting discharged on Tuesday, the department said in a release. With this, the state has achieved a recovery rate of 80.12 percent, it said.

The DGFT has also removed export curbs on 2/3 ply surgical masks, and medical coveralls of all classes and categories. However, the DGFT said that medical goggles continue to remain in restricted category with a monthly export quota of 20 lakh units and nitrile/NBR gloves continue to remain prohibited for outbound shipments.

The government has relaxed curbs on exporting of masks and medical coveralls that are mostly used to control coronavirus infections, reports PTI. "The export policy of N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent is revised from prohibited to restricted category," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification. A montly export quota of 50 lakh units has been fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent for issuance of export licenses to eligible applicants, it said. The criteria for export of these masks would issued separately.

showed "incomplete data". Meanwhile, the toll went up to 7,474 with 35 patients succumbing to the infection. "The city has recorded lesser number of cases (587) due to some glitch in the ICMR website as the complete case data is not available today. It will be updated tomorrow," the civic body said.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 587 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,37,678, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At 587, the number could have been the lowest in the last 100 days but the civic body clarified that a glitch on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Assam legislators Ajanta Neog of Congress and Ramendra Narayan Kalita of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total MLAs infected by the virus to a dozen. Both Neog and Kalita were examined during the day as they were suffering from fever and were found to be COVID-19 positive, officials said. Both the MLAs have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Out of the 12 legislators who have tested positive so far, seven are from BJP,two each from Congress and AGP while one is from AIUDF.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, officials said on Tuesday, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Testing Agency said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit. These steps have been introduced to ensure adherence to social distancing norms at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Officials in the Ministry of Education asserted the exams will be conducted as per schedule. While the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) is scheduled from September 1-6, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is planned on 13 September.

The COVID-19 caseload of Meghalaya crossed the 2,000-mark on Tuesday after 42 people tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official told PTI. The state's coronavirus tally has now reached 2,018. Forty-three patients have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 832, Health Services Director Aman War said, adding that eight patients have died so far. Meghalaya currently has 1,178 active COVID-19 cases, he said. "Eleven Armed Forces personnel are among the new patients - 10 from East Khasi Hills and one from West Garo Hills," he further said.

reported. He alleged that private hospitals in the state are "hiding" COVID-19 deaths, fearing that patients would avoid those establishments if the cause of the fatalities are reported. "The state government is underreporting deaths caused due to COVID-19, there is no proper mechanism in the rural areas to ascertain whether a person has died of coronavirus infection or some other disease," he said in a video message.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged on Tuesday that the number of deaths taking place in West Bengal due to COVID-19 is being under-

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, officials said, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Ministry said though testing for COVID-19 has been increased exponentially, there has been a steady decline in the positivity rate and highlighted that the number of active cases of the infection reduced by 6,423 within a span of 24 hours.

Conducted between 1 and 7 August, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the National Capital has now developed antibodies against SARS CoV-2.

Metro rail services may be allowed from 1 September when the 'Unlock 4' phase in the graded reopening from the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin, an official said.

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for COVID19 so far, resolutely following its 'TEST TRACK TREAT' strategy

The tally of coronavirus cases in India crossed 31 lakh with a rise of 61,408 new cases on Monday, and the recovery rate rose to 75.27 percent with a total of 23,38,035 cured patients recorded so far, the Union health ministry said.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 31,06,348, a day after it crossed 30 lakh, while the toll rose to 57,542 with 836 new casualties being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.85 percent, the ministry said. The total count of cases includes 7,10,771 active cases, which comprise 22.88 percent of the total caseload.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested up to 23 August with 6,09,917 samples being tested on Sunday.

ML Khattar, Haryana Speaker test COVID-19 positive

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and two BJP MLAs tested positive for COVID-19, two days before the Monsoon Session of the Assembly is set to begin.

Khattar's test report came positive on Monday, six days after he had attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found infected with the virus.

Khattar was taken to the PGIMER hospital for a detailed check-up in the evening, PTI reported, adding that his condition was stable.

"I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately," the chief minister tweeted.

Khattar's earlier test report came negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, two days after he had attended the meeting with Shekhawat over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue in New Delhi. The chief minister had on Thursday decided to go into home quarantine for three days as a precautionary measure.

Khattar, who is also the Leader of the Assembly, will not be available for the Monsoon Session. He underwent the test on Monday as mandated by the Speaker for all MLAs and Assembly staffers ahead of the session, beginning 26 August.

Speaker Gupta (73) and BJP MLAs Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar also tested positive for COVID-19, the state government said.

Meanwhile, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the oxygen levels of Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik dropped on Monday. Naik is also COVID-19 positive.

Sawant added a joint team of doctors from the Command Hospital, New Delhi and AIIMS will be arriving in Goa on Monday night to take stock of Naik's medical condition. Naik is an MP from Goa.

The team will decide whether to shift Naik to Delhi for further treatment, Sawant added.

Centre likely to allow metro services to resume from 1 Sept

The Centre is likely to announce 'Unlock 4' guidelines this week, PTI reported. The permission to resume metro services across the country from 1 September, is likely to be among the new guidelines. States will, however, take the final call on reopening the rapid transport networks depending on the coronavirus situation there.

Metro services were suspended in late March to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 31 lakh people in the country so far.

The 'Unlock 4' phase is part of the Centre's graded lifting of restrictions due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, the report said. Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sell liquor over the counter for takeaway.

The report quoted officials as saying that deliberations are underway on whether to allow reopening of higher educational institutions such as universities, IITs and IIMs.

There is almost no possibility of allowing cinema halls to reopen from 1 September as it will not be commercially viable for film-makers or cinema hall owners to operate following social distancing norm.

In the 'Unlock 4' guidelines, the central government will only mention about prohibited activities and the rest can resume. The state governments will take a final call on additional activities that should continue to remain prohibited during the 'Unlock 4', the report said.

Hong Kong researchers report first documented coronavirus re-infection

Researchers in Hong Kong documented the first case of a cured coronavirus patient getting reinfected, reports said on Monday.

A man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected for the second time, four and a half months later "in the first documented instance of human re-infection", researchers at the University of Hong Kong were quoted as saying by Reuters.

"The findings indicate the disease, which has killed more than 800,000 people worldwide, may continue to spread amongst the global population despite herd immunity," the report said.

SP Balasubrahmanyam tests negative for COVID-19

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for coronavirus and he is stable and fine, his son SP Charan said on Monday.

"My father is fine and stable and his coronavirus test has tested negative," he said in a statement. The 74-year old, hugely popular for his singing skills in several languages,was admitted to MGM Healthcare on 5 August after he tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on 22 August, the playback singer was on ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit.

State-wise cases and deaths

Maharashtra reported 11,015 new cases of COVID-19 and 212 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 6,93,398, including 5,02,490 recoveries and 1,68,126 active cases, the state's health department said.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,967 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths, taking total cases to 3,85,352, including 3,25,456 discharges and 6,614 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 53,282, according to the health department.

In Delhi, 1,061 new cases, 1,200 new recoveries, and 13 deaths were reported. The total number of cases are now at 1,62,527, including 1,46,588 recovered cases, 11,626 active cases and 4,313 deaths, the Delhi government said.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,292 new cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths. The total number of cases are now at 54,421, including 11,944 active cases, 41,231 recoveries and 1,246 deaths.

Punjab reported 1,516 new cases today. The total number of cases rises to 43,284 including 13,798 active cases, 28,357 recovered cases and 1,129 deaths so far, as per the state's health department.

With inputs from PTI