Coronavirus Updates: No lockdown in Odisha for 12 days in September to aid JEE, NEET examinees, says govt

Coronavirus Updates: Odisha chief Secretary AK Tripathy had on Friday announced that the state government will provide free transport and accommodation to students appearing in the examinations

The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 23,775 after 331 more people succumbed to the highly contagious disease.

A total of 14,361 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,47,995, said the state health department. The figure includes 1,80,718 active cases, 23,775 deaths and 5,43,170 recoveries.

The health minister said the AAP government is committed to doubling the COVID-19 test from the present 20,000 per day to 40,000 per day within a week in the National Capital.

The Delhi government will scale up COVID-19 testing through its network of 300 dispensaries and hospitals, and start aggressive contact tracing of coronavirus patients in the city, said Satyendar Jain on Friday.

At a preparatory meeting, chaired by Birla on Friday, it was decided that the RT-PCR test that usually takes 24-48 hours to come up with the results will be conducted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has requested all MPs willing to participate in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to undergo RT-PCR test.

Taking a swipe at the central government over mismanagement of the economy, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday said: "If the pandemic is an 'Act of God', how do we describe the mismanagement of the economy during 2017-18 2018-19 and 2019-20 before the pandemic struck India? Will the FM as the Messenger of God please answer?"

A total of 62,033 COVID-19 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state is 14,320.

Rajasthan reported 12 more fatalities due to COVID-19 bringing the toll to 1,017, said the state health department. After 1,355 new infections reported, the overall count climbed to 77,370.

The COVID-19 count in India crossed 34 lakh on Saturday after 76,472 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry. With 1,021 more patients succumbing to the contagious disease, the toll reached 62,550.

"Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic as well as flood situation in the state, the government will provide free transport and accommodation to candidates of the JEE," he told reporters.

The Odisha government on Friday announced that it will provide free transport and accommodation to candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the first week of September. This was announced by Chief Secretary AK Tripathy.

Over four crore COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding 9,28,761 samples were tested on Friday alone.

At least 14 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Odisha in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 470, said the state health department on Saturday. The total number number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to 97,920 after 3,252 more people tested positive.

Telangana registered 2,751 new COVID-19 infections, taking the overall count to 1,20,166 on Saturday. The toll climbed to 808 after nine more fatalities were reported in past 24 hours.

"I had undergone a Covid test yesterday in which the result was positive. I appeal to all the office-bearers and party workers who came in my contact in the last seven days to undergo a test," Bhagat tweeted.

Uttarakhand BJP president Banshidhar Bhagat tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday about five days after a major political event was held at his Dehradun residence on 24 August.

The state's caseload has reached 1,01,367 and the death toll mounted to 286. Kamrup Metro reported 562 new cases, Jorhat 167, Cachar 165, Dibrugarh 19 and Hailakandi 135.

With 2,560 fresh infections, Assam's COVID-19 count crossed the one lakh mark on Friday, while eight more deaths were reported, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Genetic tests from each episode showed that viruses were similar in major ways but differed in at least 12 spots that would be highly unlikely from natural evolution of the bug if the man had it continuously rather than being infected a second time, said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

A 25-year-old Reno man with mild COVID-19 symptoms initially was found to have the virus in April, recovered and tested negative twice, and then tested positive again in June. He was much sicker the second time, with pneumonia that required hospitalization and oxygen treatment.

Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe.

"After initial symptoms of COVID, I got myself tested yesterday (Friday) and the report came positive," the infrastructure and industrial development minister tweeted. "I have isolated myself at home on the advice of doctors."

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana said on Saturday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and isolated himself at home. Mahana requested those who have come in contact with him in the past few days to get their coronavirus tests done.

Himachal Pradesh registered 5,661 COVID-19 infections and 31 deaths, said the state health department on Saturday. The cumulative figure includes 1,433 active cases and 4,153 recoveries.

This was the 10th COVID-related death in Leh district, while rest of the 18 fatalities had taken place in Kargil district since the outbreak of the disease in March.

One more patient died of coronavirus in Ladakh, taking the toll due to the disease in the Union Territory to 28, officials said on Saturday. The patient, who was suffering from various ailments, died at a hospital in Leh district on Friday, they said.

BJP MLAs, legislators, corporators and office-bearers led the protests in all cities of Thane and Palghar districts, with activists resorting to 'ghanta naad' (ringing of bells) and banging of plates outside temples.

Several BJP activists staged protests outside temples in Maharashtra’s Thane and Palghar districts and Pune city demanding the reopening of places of worship, which have remained shut amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meghalaya currently has 1,257 active COVID-19 cases, after 981 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have died, the official said.

Eight more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Saturday, taking the state's overall count to 2,248, said the health department.

The Hemant Soren government also gave a green signal to reopening of malls outside the containment zones with immediate effect.

The relaxations under "Unlock 4" were announced in a notification issued late Friday night.

The Jharkhand government has allowed the reopening of hotels, lodges as well as restaurants and also given a go-ahead to public transport to ply within the State for a month till 30 September in view of the JEE, NEET examinations scheduled next month.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS-Delhi for post COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged soon, the hospital said in a statement. Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 August and was discharged from Gurugram's Medanta hospital after testing negative on 14 August.

India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 26 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 percent, which the Centre said has been made possible due to the strategic policy of "testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently" in supervised home-isolation, facility-isolation and hospitals. The case fatality rate (CFR) has also been low when compared to the global average. It is on a continuous decline and currently stands at 1.81 per cent, the ministry underlined on Saturday. With 65,050 patients having recuperated from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the total number of recoveries have surged to 26,48,998. "The recovery rate is following a continuous upward incline whereas the COVID-19 case fatality rate is constantly declining," the ministry said.

Tamil Nadu recorded 6,352 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,15,590 while the toll rose to 7,137 as 87 more died due to the disease, said reports.

Lockdown shall continue in containment zones till 30 September, state the guidelines issued by the MHA. However, all activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: (i) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open-air theatre) and similar places. (ii) International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA. Open air theatres will be allowed to function from 21 September.

Under Unlock 4.0, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required for such movements.

The Odisha government on Saturday said there will be no lockdown in the entire state for 12 days till September 14 in two phases for the ensuing JEE and NEET. The state government, in a partial modification of its 28 August order, said that there will be no lockdown or shutdown in force from August 30 to 7 September in the first phase and from 12-14 September in the next phase. The move is aimed at facilitating free movement of candidates and their guardians, examination personnel and staff/representatives of the service providers for the smooth conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the fresh notification said.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since 22 March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Limiting number of people in lifts and longer halting time for trains at stations to allow commuters to board and alight with social distancing norms, are among the measures the Delhi Metro will take to ensure safer travel for its passengers, when services resume on 7 September. The guidelines issued by the Central Government on resumption of metro services next month came on a day when Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,954 COVID-19 cases in August till now.

An IPS officer who was part of the Mumbai Police's team which was probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case has tested positive for coronavirus infection, reports PTI. The IPS officer and all other members of his family have contracted the viral infection, a senior police official said on Saturday. He was sent on leave and has been quarantined at home, the police official said. The infected officer had questioned Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and the CBI team which is now in Mumbai to probe the case had also met him recently, he said. Earlier two IPS officers of Mumbai police had tested positive for the viral infection.

Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike in August till date, authorities said. With these fresh cases, the tally in the city has increased to 1,71,366. The toll due to the disease has mounted to 4,404, they said. Fifteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 14040 from 13,208 the previous day.

I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operations from 7 Sep in a phased manner.

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7 September onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. Further details on the metro's functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.

After being closed since 22 March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from 7 September in a "calibrated manner", officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was "glad" the mertro services will resume operations in a phased manner.

The Centre on Saturday advised Union Territories to ramp-up efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread by sticking to the rules for prevention of the disease as well as following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in its treatment, a government statement said. The directions were issued on Saturday during a review meeting, where Home Affairs and Health secretaries Ajay Bhalla and Rajesh Bhushan took stock of the measures undertaken by the union territories to contain the coronavirus spread, it said. The Centre advised the UTs to improve testing facilities, surveillance for early detection of COVID-19 cases, contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance by medical staff. It asked the UTs to better their monitoring of home isolation cases, strict enforcement of regulations in containment zones and their demarcation, the statement said.

said. With 13 deaths, the toll rose to 2,991, it said. A total of 1,111 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 75,662, the department said in a release. Gujarat's COVID-19 case recovery rate now stands at 80.59 percent, it said.

Gujarat recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,282 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total count to 93,883, state health department

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has called a meeting with all managing directors of metro rail corporations on September 1 to finalise the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of metro trains allowed under the 'Unlock 4' guidelines, an official said.There are 17 metro corporations in the country. Once the detailed SOPs are issued by the ministry, they can issue their details keeping in mind local requirements, the official. The SOPs already circulated with all metro corporations will be discussed on 1 September through video conferencing, the official said.

Fifty inmates of Dumka Central Prison in Jharkhand have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a senior official said. The infected inmates, including convicts and under- trials, have been shifted to the isolation ward in the prison, District Chief Medical Officer, Anant Kumar Jha, said. More than 900 samples of inmates and staffers of Dumka Central Prison have been collected for COVID-19 tests so far, Jailor Ashwini Tiwari said. There are 1,287 inmates, including 1,213 men and 74 women, in the prison at present, he added.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: After being closed since 22 March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from 7 September in a "calibrated manner", officials said.

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains will be allowed to resume services from 7 September in a graded manner, while political, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be permitted from 21 September.

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that classes for standard 12 and final year of undergraduate programmes will commence on 15 September in an informal and experimental way.

For every million population, India's coronavirus cases and fatalities are one of the lowest compared to the global averages, the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Saturday.



The Jharkhand government has allowed the reopening of hotels, lodges as well as restaurants and also given a go-ahead to public transport to ply within the State for a month till 30 September in view of the JEE, NEET examinations.

With more than nine lakh samples tested for the third consecutive day, the number of tests for COVID-19 has crossed the four-crore mark in India.

Nevada officials are reporting what may be the first documented case of coronavirus reinfection in the United States, following similar reports earlier this week from Hong Kong and Europe.

Over four crore COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding 9,28,761 samples were tested on Friday alone.

With 1,021 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the contagious disease, the toll in India reached 62,550 on Saturday.

Speaking about the GST Compensation gap, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Saturday took a swipe at the Centre over mismanagement of economy before COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the pandemic is an 'Act of God', how do we describe the mismanagement of the economy during 2017-18 2018-19 and 2019-20 before the pandemic struck India? Will the FM as the Messenger of God please answer?, asked Chidambaram.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has requested all MPs willing to participate in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to undergo RT-PCR test.

At a preparatory meeting, chaired by Birla on Friday, it was decided that the RT-PCR test that usually takes 24-48 hours to come up with the results will be conducted.

A record single-day rise of 77,266 coronavirus cases pushed India's total to over 33 lakh cases, the Union health ministry said on Friday. This spike in new cases is the highest in the world, crossing the number of new infections reported in the United States in the last 24 hours, reports said.

However, in terms of the total caseload, India is still at the third-highest rank, after the US and Brazil. The US has a total of over 58 lakh cases, while Brazil has a tally of over 37 lakh cases.

These figures were reported on a day the debate over whether or not to hold NEET, JEE exams continued and a sitting Member of the Parliament, Congress leader H Vasanthakumar, died of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a current India cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the IPL franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai and causing upheaval ahead of the event starting on 19 September.

The franchise is yet to issue a formal statement but a league source told PTI that the number of positive cases could be between 10 and 12.

Amid the rising cases, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that every MP attending the Monsoon Session fo the Parliament will be asked to undergo to COVID-19 testing 72 hours before the session in September.

Meanwhile, recoveries in India surged to 25,83,948 on Friday, and the toll climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 new deaths in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recovery rate stood at 76.28 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate further declined to 1.82 percent, the ministry added.

There are 7,42,023 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 21.90 percent of the total caseload, the data showed.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to 27 August, with 9,01,338 samples being tested on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar, died of COVID-19 at a hospital on Friday.

The 70-year old first time MP, and working president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals on 10 August after he tested positive for coronavirus. Vasanthakumar is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter, PTI reported.

Apollo Hospitals in a statement later said the MP was treated in a critical care unit for severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

"Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually due to COVID-19 complications and he passed away today," the hospital said.

Vasanthakumar, a two-time MLA (2006-11 and 2016-19) was elected to the Lok Sabha last year.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka minister and JD(S) leader HD Revanna also tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was admitted to a hospital, PTI reported.

State health minister B Sriramulu said he was praying for Revanna's recovery and added, "HD Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus. I pray that he recovers and gets back to serve people."

Amarinder Singh goes into self-quarantine after MLAs test COVID-19 positive

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh quarantined himself after two Congress MLAs who met him during the one-day Assembly session on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, got tested for the disease after the one-day monsoon session.

"Punjab chief minister @capt_amarinder has decided to go into 7-day self quarantine, as per government protocol and the advise of his doctors, after two MLAs who met him in the Vidhan Sabha tested positive for #COVID19," tweeted Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to the chief minister.

Meanwhile the Chandigarh administration suspended the order of closing weekend markets, The Indian Express reported, quoting the order as saying that "congested markets will continue to open on odd-even formula till 3 September."

MPs to get tested for COVID-19 before Monsoon Session of Parliament

With the Monsoon Session of the Parliament set to begin in September, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that MPs will be asked to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the start of the session.

Besides MPs, Parliament staff and media personnel, among other entrants to the building, will also be required to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Birla said arrangements have also been made for zero-touch security checks during the session and if required, random tests for COVID-19 can be conducted during the session.

Visitors will not be allowed during the session, which will be held as per the guidelines, including those on social distancing, issued by the health ministry in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monsoon Session is likely to start from 14 September and conclude on 1 October.

To finalise the arrangements for the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Birla on Friday chaired a meeting of officials from the health ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO, Delhi government, and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats.

Second round of serological survey launched in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday launched the second round of serological survey to assess prevalence of COVID-19 among people in the city, as the Odisha capital is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases this month.

Five teams will collect 1,500 samples from various locations in the city, PTI reported.

"The current exercise will provide an indication of the community exposure level which was found to be very low during the first round of the serological survey," the report quoted an official as saying.

The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) is providing technical support to the BMC to carry out the two-day survey in the city.

A serological survey is conducted to assess the prevalence of a disease in a society or population to see if people have developed antibodies against a virus. It shows how many or what percentage of population had contracted a particular disease and have acquired immunity against it.

State-wise deaths

Of the 1,057 fresh deaths, 355 are from Maharashtra, 141 from Karnataka, 109 from Tamil Nadu, 92 from Andhra Pradesh, 68 from Uttar Pradesh, 53 from West Bengal, 37 from Punjab, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 22 from Delhi, 17 from Gujarat, 14 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, 13 from Rajasthan, 12 from Haryana, 11 each from Telangana and Jharkhand.

Ten casualties have been reported from Kerala and Puducherry, nine from Uttarakhand, eight from Bihar, seven from Odisha, six from Goa, four each from Assam and Tripura, two each from Chandigarh and Ladakh, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Himachal Pradesh have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 61,529 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 23,444 followed by 6,948 in Tamil Nadu, 5,232 in Karnataka, 4,369 in Delhi, 3,633 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,217 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,017 in West Bengal, 2,962 in Gujarat, and 1,306 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 1,256 people have died of COVID-19 in Punjab, 1,005 in Rajasthan, 799 in Telangana, 671 in Jammu and Kashmir, 646 in Haryana, 538 in Bihar, 448 in Odisha, 373 in Jharkhand, 278 in Assam, 267 in Kerala, 245 in Chhattisgarh and 228 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 190 fatalities, Goa 171, Tripura 89, Chandigarh 43, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42, Himachal Pradesh 33, Ladakh 27, Manipur 25, Nagaland nine, Meghalaya eight, Arunachal Pradesh five, Sikkim three and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

With inputs from agencies