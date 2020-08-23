Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Coronavirus Updates: India's COVID-19 case count zooms past 30 lakh, shows unofficial tally
Coronavirus Updates: A tally based on figures provided by states and Union Territories on Saturday showed the countrywide caseload at 30,37,657 and toll at 56,762
South Korea announces strict restrictions to curb virus spread
Andhra Pradesh reports 10,276 new cases
Global COVID-19 toll tops 8 lakh: Report
The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has surpassed 8,00,000 around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at around 4.30 pm IST on Saturday. In total, 8,00,004 fatalities have been recorded globally, out of 23,003,079 declared infections. Latin America and the Caribbean is the most-affected region with 2,54,897 deaths. More than half of global fatalities have been reported in four countries: the United States with 1,75,416 deaths, Brazil with 1,13,358, Mexico 59,610 and India 55,794. The number of deaths has doubled since 6 June, and 1,00,000 have been recorded in the last 17 days alone.
AFP
Over one lakh COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Telangana crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases after 2,474 more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on Saturday. With seven more people succumbing to the virus, the toll in the state mounted to 744.
The official said 1,768 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 78,735 so far. About 22,386 were under treatment.
COVID-19 saliva diagnosis is cheaper, faster alternative to swab testing, say scientists
A low-cost saliva test that will enable people to collect their own samples with minimal discomfort, without invasive nasal or throat swabs, could well be the way forward to detect the novel coronavirus, say scientists.
Giving a thumbs up to the alternative testing technology that is yet to be introduced in India, scientists said it would deliver results faster and more accurately and also minimise the risk for healthcare workers collecting samples.
The saliva-based COVID-19 diagnosis offers an improvement over standard nasopharyngeal swab methods because people can collect their own samples with ease - simply spit into a sterile tube and mail it to a lab for processing.
Lok Sabha MP in Odisha tests COVID-19 positive
Lok Sabha MP and ruling BJD leader Manjulata Mandal on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19, and was undergoing home quarantine. Taking to Twitter, the Bhadrak MP requested people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested.
"On getting the initial symptoms of COVID-19,I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I'm in home quarantine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," she tweeted.
India has third-highest COVID-19 cases after US, Brazil
India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest COVID-19 toll in the world.
Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January.
Close to 5,000 COVID-19 infections in Himachal Pradesh
The COVID-19 tally rises to 4,780 in Himachal Pradesh, said the state health department on Saturday. The figure includes 25 deaths, 1,438 active cases and 3,268 recoveries.
Odisha reports over 75,000 COVID-19 cases, nearly 400 deaths
With 2,819 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the overall count reached to 75,537, said the state health department on Saturday. Nine more deaths in the past 24 hours took the COVID-19 toll to 399.
Of the total confirmed cases, there are 50,503 recoveries and 24,582 active cases.
Two COVID-19 deaths, 288 cases reported in Maharashtra Police
At least 288 more police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With this, the overall count reached to 13,468 on Saturday. After two more cops succumbed to the virus, the COVID-19 toll in the police force is 138.
"Total confirmed cases in the police force have risen to 13,468, including 10,852 recoveries and 138 deaths," said Maharashtra Police.
Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, wife test COVID-19 positive
Former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
The information regarding the senior leader and his wife's testing positive was shared by son and incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren via Twitter.
Hope Lord Ganesh gives blessings to overcome COVID-19: Goa Guv
On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday expressed hope that with the blessings of the deity, which is widely revered as the remover of obstacles, the coronavirus crisis ends in the state.
Koshyari, in his message said, "The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi also denotes the significance of the cycle of birth, life and death. Ganesha, who is also known as the Lord of new beginnings, is worshipped as the remover of obstacles."
"It is believed that when the idol of the Ganesha is taken out for immersion, it also takes away with it various obstacles from our lives. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be upon the people of Goa so that the obstacles of the COVID-19 epidemic and its negative effects are conquered by the people," he said.
India's COVID-19 toll over 55,000
Of the 945 new COVID-19 deaths, 339 were reported in Maharashtra, 101 in Tamil Nadu, 93 in Karnataka and 91 from Andhra Pradesh. With this, the COVID-19 toll in the nation has increased to 55,794 as on Saturday.
Will follow Centre's rules for reopening hotes in Delhi: health minister
Hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing, said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi reports 1,250 new coronavirus cases
In the past 24 hours, 1,250 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi, said Satyendar Jain on Saturday. At least 1,082 recoveries and 13 deaths have been recorded in Delhi, said the health minister.
India's COVID-19 recovery rate is 74.69%
Of the total 29.75 lakh, there are 6,97,330 active cases in India, said the health ministry on Saturday. With 22,22,578 patients being cured, the recovery rate climbed to 74.69 percent.
India records 29.75 lakh COVID-19 cases
India registered 29.75 lakh COVID-19 cases after 69,878 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the health ministry on Saturday. The COVID-19 toll climbed to 55,794 after 945 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease.
Section 144 in Punjab amid rising COVID-19 cases
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered that restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, be imposed in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases, reported PTI.
China reports 22 COVID-19 cases, all from overseas
China reported 22 cases of the fresh COVID-19 infections in the mainland on Friday, same as the day earlier, the health commission said.
All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.
Over 3 crore COVID-19 samples tested so far: ICMR
So far over 3 crore people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 10 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.
The total number of samples tested is 3,44,91,073 till 21 August, said ICMR.
All shops and offices to remain shut on weekends in Haryana
In a bid to curb the fast-spreading COVID-19, Haryana minister Anil Vij said on Friday that all offices and shops will remain shut in the state on weekends. However, essential services will be exempted from the restrictions.
EC issues polling guidelines amid COVID-19
The Election Commission issued broad guidelines for conducting polls during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. As per the new guidelines, voters will be provided gloves while using EVMs and COVID-19 patients in quarantine will be allowed to vote in the last hour of the polling day.
A separate set of guidelines would be issued for voters who are residing in areas notified as "containment zone", the Election Commission said.
The poll panel has also extended the option of postal ballot for electors who are marked as persons with disabilities and those above 80 years.
Nearly 88,000 COVID-19 cases in Assam; recovery rate at 73.40%
Assam registered 1,856 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the overall count to 87,908, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.
So far, 63,120 people have recovered from the disease, while three migrated out of the state. The recovery rate in the state is 73.40 percent, and the doubling rate of cases has increased to 17.7 days from 15.8 last week, as per official data.
Over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in a day: health ministry
More than 10 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in a day for first time, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
WHO expects COVID-19 to end within two years
The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on 21 August, if the world unites and succeeds in finding a vaccine.
Tedros said the 1918 Spanish flu "took two years to stop".
"And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now," he told a briefing in Geneva.
"But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology. So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years."
Bihar reports 2,238 new cases
Bihar's COVID-19 tally increased to 1.19 lakh on Saturday with the detection of 2,238 fresh infections, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 601, a health bulletin said. Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 279, followed by East Champaran (143), Madhubani (113), Purnea (101) and Gaya (83), it said.
MHA issues SOP for international passengers
ICMR developing portal for info on COVID-19 vaccine
Unofficial tally shows over 30 lakh COVID-19 cases in India
India's COVID-19 tally hurtled past the 30-lakh mark on Saturday night, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 22.71 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. Union health ministry data updated on Saturday 8 am showed a record single-day spike of 69,874 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 29,75,701, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 30,37,657, death toll at 56,762 and recoveries at 22,71,054. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.
Karnataka reports 7,330 new cases
Karnataka recorded 7,330 fresh COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of the infected past the 2.70-lakh mark and the dead
to 4,615, the health department said. The data released during the day did not include Mysuru district as the doctors there have gone on strike protesting
over the suicide of the Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr S R Nagendra after alleged harassment by his superiors.The spike in cases and deaths was reported from Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,979 fresh cases and 28 deaths.
PTI
Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa tests positive
My Cabinet colleague and Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for #Covid19. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 22, 2020
Two Assam lawmakers test positive
Over 3.5 lakh stranded Indian brought back under Vande Bharat Mission: Centre
Over 3.5 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of Air India Express and Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Reaching out to Indians around the world!— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) August 22, 2020
Over 3.5 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of @FlyWithIX and @airindiain under #VandeBharat Mission. #IndiaFliesHigh #SabUdenSabJuden pic.twitter.com/wsTdCGvKzK
India has 'best' COVID-19 recovery rate, lowest mortality rate: Harsh Vardhan
EC issues polling guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic
The Election Commission issued broad guidelines for conducting polls during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. As per the new guidelines, voters will be provided gloves while using EVMs and COVID-19 patients in quarantine will be allowed to vote in the last hour of the polling day.
A separate set of guidelines would be issued for voters who are residing in areas notified as "containment zone", the Election Commission said.
The poll panel has also extended the option of postal ballot for electors who are marked as persons with disabilities and those above 80 years.
Electors who are COVID-19 positive or are suspected of having the infection and in quarantine at home or at an institution can also exercise the postal ballot option.
An official explained that this postal ballot facility is different from the one extended to service voters.
Here, those willing to use the facility have to fill up a form. Officials then carry the ballot to the residence of such voters and videograph the voting to ensure transparency.
"COVID-19 patients who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities... Sector magistrates shall coordinate this in their allocated polling stations," the guidelines said.
Bihar may become the first state to go for Assembly elections amid the pandemic. The polls are due in October-November.
Asked why the norms have no mention of "virtual" or "digital" campaigning, another official said the "broad guidelines have been framed based on COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and the Home Ministry to prevent the spread of the virus."
"Based on our guidelines, states will prepare their own set of three-layered comprehensive guidelines at the state, district and Assembly constituency level." The state specific guidelines may talk of virtual campaign, he said.
Haryana govt says offices, shops to remain closed on weekends
Haryana minister Anil Vij said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends in the wake of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
"All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19," Vij said in a tweet.
The home and health minister later told PTI that the decision was taken due to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state during the past few days.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Friday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.
Delhi jails say no new COVID-19 case reported
No prisoner is COVID-19 positive and the situation in jails has much improved, the Delhi Prisons Department said.
So far, 63 inmates of the three jails — Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli — have tested positive for the infection. Sixty-one of them have recovered and two died, the officials said.
In August, only the Tihar Jail reported two cases and both the inmates have recovered. On Friday, there was no inmate who was COVID-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi, PTI reported.
SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable', says hospital
Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on ventilator was 'stable', the hospital treating him said. The 74 year-old actor-singer "continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, assistant director-medical services, MGM Healthcare said in a bulletin.
"His condition currently is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress," Baskaran added.
His son SP Charan thanked all for the prayers and pointed out his father was 'stable' today though he was 'critical' on Thursday.
State-wise cases and deaths
Maharashtra continues to be the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The state reported as many as 14,161 new cases while 11,749 patients recoved from the virus on Friday. However, 339 died from COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra health department said.
The total number of cases rose to 6,57,450 as of Friday, which included 4,70,873 recoveries, 1,64,562 active cases and 21,698 deaths till date.
Tamil Nadu reported 5,995 new cases, 5,764 recoveries and 101 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,67,430, including 53,413 active cases, 3,07,677 discharged cases and 6,340 deaths.
Delhi reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 1,082 discharges/recoveries and 13 deaths. The total number of cases in the National Capital is now at 1,58,604, including 1,42,908 recovered cases, 11,426 active cases and 4,270 deaths.
As many as 6,086 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 11,649 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in Delhi on Friday. So far, 1,392,928 tests were conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stood at 73,312, according to the Delhi health department.
Kerala reported 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 18,673 and total recoveries to 35,247.
Karnataka reported 7,571 cases (2,948 in Bengaluru), 6,561 discharges and 93 deaths, taking total cases to 2,64,546 including 1,76,942 discharges and 4,522 deaths, as per the state's health department.
Uttar Pradesh reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 47,785 and death toll to 2,797, as per the State's Health Department.
In Jammu and Kashmir, 654 new cases of coronavirus reported — 114 from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir division — taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 31,371. The toll is at 593, as per the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
Punjab reported 1,513 new cases, 856 cured cases and 34 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases rose to 39,327, including 14,443 active cases, 23,893 recovered cases. The toll is at 991, as per state's health department.
In Mizoram, the number of COVID-19 active cases stood at 475, the state government said. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 895, while 420 patients have been cured/discharged.
As US deaths mount, COVID-19 takes outsize toll on minorities
As many as 2,15,000 more people than usual died in the US during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll, AP reported.
And half the dead were people of colour — Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and, to a marked degree unrecognised until now, Asian Americans.
The new figures from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention highlight a stark disparity: Deaths among minorities during the crisis have risen far more than they have among Caucasians.
As of the end of July, the official death toll in the US from COVID-19 was about 1,50,000. It has since grown to over 1,70,000.
Earlier data on cases, hospitalisations and deaths revealed a especially heavy toll on Black, Hispanic and Native Americans, a disparity attributed to unequal access to health care and economic opportunities.
But the increases in total deaths by race were not reported until now; nor was the disproportionate burden on Asian Americans.
With this new data, Asian Americans join Blacks and Hispanics among the hardest-hit communities, with deaths in each group up at least 30 percent this year compared with the average over the last five years, the analysis found.
Deaths among Native Americans rose more than 20 percent, though that is probably a severe undercount because of a lack of data. Deaths among Caucasians were up 9 percent.
The toll on Asian Americans has received far less attention, perhaps in part because the numbers who have died — about 14,000 more than normal this year — have been far lower than among several other groups.
Still, the 35 percent increase in Asian American deaths is the second-highest, behind Hispanic Americans.
With inputs from agencies
