Coronavirus Updates: India's COVID-19 case count zooms past 30 lakh, shows unofficial tally

Coronavirus Updates: A tally based on figures provided by states and Union Territories on Saturday showed the countrywide caseload at 30,37,657 and toll at 56,762

Auto refresh feeds

"But at the same time we have also the technology to stop it and the knowledge to stop it. So we have a disadvantage of globalisation, closeness, connectedness but an advantage of better technology. So we hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years."

"And in our situation now with more technology, and of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast because we are more connected now," he told a briefing in Geneva.

Tedros said the 1918 Spanish flu "took two years to stop".

The World Health Organization hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be shorter than the 1918 Spanish flu and last less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on 21 August, if the world unites and succeeds in finding a vaccine.

More than 10 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in a day for first time, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

So far, 63,120 people have recovered from the disease, while three migrated out of the state. The recovery rate in the state is 73.40 percent, and the doubling rate of cases has increased to 17.7 days from 15.8 last week, as per official data.

Assam registered 1,856 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the overall count to 87,908, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The poll panel has also extended the option of postal ballot for electors who are marked as persons with disabilities and those above 80 years.

A separate set of guidelines would be issued for voters who are residing in areas notified as "containment zone", the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission issued broad guidelines for conducting polls during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. As per the new guidelines, voters will be provided gloves while using EVMs and COVID-19 patients in quarantine will be allowed to vote in the last hour of the polling day.

In a bid to curb the fast-spreading COVID-19, Haryana minister Anil Vij said on Friday that all offices and shops will remain shut in the state on weekends. However, essential services will be exempted from the restrictions.

The total number of samples tested is 3,44,91,073 till 21 August, said ICMR.

So far over 3 crore people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 10 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 22 cases of the fresh COVID-19 infections in the mainland on Friday, same as the day earlier, the health commission said.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday ordered that restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, be imposed in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases, reported PTI.

India registered 29.75 lakh COVID-19 cases after 69,878 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the health ministry on Saturday. The COVID-19 toll climbed to 55,794 after 945 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease.

Of the total 29.75 lakh, there are 6,97,330 active cases in India, said the health ministry on Saturday. With 22,22,578 patients being cured, the recovery rate climbed to 74.69 percent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,250 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi, said Satyendar Jain on Saturday. At least 1,082 recoveries and 13 deaths have been recorded in Delhi, said the health minister.

Hotels in Delhi will open as per SOPs issued by the central government and weekly markets will begin functioning while maintaining social distancing, said Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

Of the 945 new COVID-19 deaths, 339 were reported in Maharashtra, 101 in Tamil Nadu, 93 in Karnataka and 91 from Andhra Pradesh. With this, the COVID-19 toll in the nation has increased to 55,794 as on Saturday.

"It is believed that when the idol of the Ganesha is taken out for immersion, it also takes away with it various obstacles from our lives. May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be upon the people of Goa so that the obstacles of the COVID-19 epidemic and its negative effects are conquered by the people," he said.

Koshyari, in his message said, "The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi also denotes the significance of the cycle of birth, life and death. Ganesha, who is also known as the Lord of new beginnings, is worshipped as the remover of obstacles."

On the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday expressed hope that with the blessings of the deity, which is widely revered as the remover of obstacles, the coronavirus crisis ends in the state.

The information regarding the senior leader and his wife's testing positive was shared by son and incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren via Twitter.

Former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Total confirmed cases in the police force have risen to 13,468, including 10,852 recoveries and 138 deaths," said Maharashtra Police.

At least 288 more police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With this, the overall count reached to 13,468 on Saturday. After two more cops succumbed to the virus, the COVID-19 toll in the police force is 138.

Of the total confirmed cases, there are 50,503 recoveries and 24,582 active cases.

With 2,819 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha, the overall count reached to 75,537, said the state health department on Saturday. Nine more deaths in the past 24 hours took the COVID-19 toll to 399.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 4,780 in Himachal Pradesh, said the state health department on Saturday. The figure includes 25 deaths, 1,438 active cases and 3,268 recoveries.

Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest COVID-19 toll in the world.

"On getting the initial symptoms of COVID-19,I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I'm in home quarantine. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your test done," she tweeted.

Lok Sabha MP and ruling BJD leader Manjulata Mandal on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19, and was undergoing home quarantine. Taking to Twitter, the Bhadrak MP requested people who recently came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

The saliva-based COVID-19 diagnosis offers an improvement over standard nasopharyngeal swab methods because people can collect their own samples with ease - simply spit into a sterile tube and mail it to a lab for processing.

Giving a thumbs up to the alternative testing technology that is yet to be introduced in India, scientists said it would deliver results faster and more accurately and also minimise the risk for healthcare workers collecting samples.

A low-cost saliva test that will enable people to collect their own samples with minimal discomfort, without invasive nasal or throat swabs, could well be the way forward to detect the novel coronavirus, say scientists.

The official said 1,768 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 78,735 so far. About 22,386 were under treatment.

Telangana crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases after 2,474 more patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials said on Saturday. With seven more people succumbing to the virus, the toll in the state mounted to 744.

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has surpassed 8,00,000 around the world, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at around 4.30 pm IST on Saturday. In total, 8,00,004 fatalities have been recorded globally, out of 23,003,079 declared infections. Latin America and the Caribbean is the most-affected region with 2,54,897 deaths. More than half of global fatalities have been reported in four countries: the United States with 1,75,416 deaths, Brazil with 1,13,358, Mexico 59,610 and India 55,794. The number of deaths has doubled since 6 June, and 1,00,000 have been recorded in the last 17 days alone.

Andhra Pradesh reports 10,276 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 3,45,216. There are 89,389 active cases in the state and the toll has risen to 3,189, reports ANI quoting the state government.

South Korea is banning large gatherings, closing beaches, shutting nightspots and churches and removing fans from professional sports in strict new measures announced on Saturday as it battles the spread of the coronavirus. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo announced the steps shortly after the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 332 new cases — the ninth straight day of triple-digit increases. The national caseload is now at 17,002, including 309 deaths.

Vardhan said "many intelligent people, scientists and naysayers" had estimated that India, with a population of about 135 crore, will see 300 million COVID-19 cases and about 5-6 million people will die by July-August, and the country's healthcare system was "incapable" to combat the disease."However, I am happy to say that in the eighth month of the battle, India has the best recovery rate of 75 percent and against an estimate of 300 million affected we have not even reached 3 million cases." "In fact, 2.2 million patients have recovered and gone home and another seven lakh are going to be cured very soon," he said.

India has the "best" COVID-19 recovery rate of about 75 percent, which is improving every day, and the "lowest" mortality rate of 1.87 percent in the world, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday.After inaugurating a 10-bed make-shift hospital of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Ghaziabad near Delhi, he said India began formulating its strategy against coronavirus from 8 January as soon as the world came to know about the outbreak of the disease.

Reaching out to Indians around the world! Over 3.5 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of @FlyWithIX and @airindiain under #VandeBharat Mission. #IndiaFliesHigh #SabUdenSabJuden pic.twitter.com/wsTdCGvKzK

Over 3.5 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated with the help of Air India Express and Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

COVID-19.Besides, BJP's Jorhat district president Kamakhya Mohan Das and secretary Ishwar Prasanna Bordoloi have also contracted coronavirus, Health Department officials said. "They are asymptomatic and at home isolation," the official said.

positive for COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.The two politicians were admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, its Principal Dr Atul Chandra Boro said. The condition of Bharali, the 10th MLA of the state to be infected with the virus, is serious, he said.Tasa is the first MP of Assam, who was afflicted with

My Cabinet colleague and Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for #Covid19 . I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon.

Karnataka recorded 7,330 fresh COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of the infected past the 2.70-lakh mark and the dead to 4,615, the health department said. The data released during the day did not include Mysuru district as the doctors there have gone on strike protesting over the suicide of the Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr S R Nagendra after alleged harassment by his superiors.The spike in cases and deaths was reported from Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 2,979 fresh cases and 28 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally hurtled past the 30-lakh mark on Saturday night, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 22.71 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. Union health ministry data updated on Saturday 8 am showed a record single-day spike of 69,874 infections, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 29,75,701, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. However, by night, a PTI tally showed India's COVID-19 caseload at 30,37,657, death toll at 56,762 and recoveries at 22,71,054. The tally has been compiled as per information provided by the states and union territories.

The apex health research body, ICMR, is in the process of developing a vaccine portal which will provide information related to the COVID-19 vaccine development in India and abroad, with majority of the updates in several regional languages in addition to English.The aim of creating the portal is to provide all information and updates relating to the COVID-19 vaccine development at one platform as all the information in this regard is scattered as of now, Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR, told PTI. The idea behind making the updates available in regional languages is to make sure every citizen is able to access the information. The portal is likely to be functional by next week, Panda said. The portal would be made operational in phases. In the first phase, the portal will provide all information related to COVID-19 vaccine in India and abroad. Over a period of time, information about all other vaccines used to prevent various other ailments will be put on the portal, he said.

Only those crew and staff, who are tested COVID-19 negative, will be allowed to operate these flights and ships. The SOP said priority will be given to compelling cases of in distress, including migrant workers and labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visas, persons with medical emergency/ pregnant women and elderly persons or those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students. The cost of travel, as specified by the carrier, will be borne by such travellers.

The ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for international travel on non-scheduled commercial flights under Vande Bharat scheme and air transport bubble arrangement. Accordingly, persons desirous to travel to India on Vande Bharat flights, will register themselves with the Indian missions in the country where they are stranded or residing, along with necessary details as prescribed by Ministry of External Affairs. However, such a registration may not be required on flights operating under air transport bubbles arrangements, the SOP said. People who will travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) and ships as allowed by Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Ministry of Shipping (MOS).The SOP for the operations of these flights or ships will be as issued by MOCA or DMA or MOS from time to time.

Bihar's COVID-19 tally increased to 1.19 lakh on Saturday with the detection of 2,238 fresh infections, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 601, a health bulletin said. Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 279, followed by East Champaran (143), Madhubani (113), Purnea (101) and Gaya (83), it said.

hospitals in the day, he said.

cases in rural, civil hospital and the Pune Cantonment Board area stands at 19,393," the official said. A total of 1,427 patients were discharged from

Saturday. The cumulative toll mounted to 3,495 with 69 deaths, he said. "Of the total 3,280 cases, 1,577 patients are from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which now has 82,170 patients. With addition of 1,039 cases, the count in Pimpri Chinchwad area now stands at 40,898. The number of

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Pune district rose to 1,42,461 with addition of 3,280 new cases in the last 24 hours, a health official said on

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: A tally based on figures provided by states and Union Territories on Saturday showed the countrywide caseload at 30,37,657 and toll at 56,762.



After a 13-day gap, Andhra Pradesh once again reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a day, pushing the case count to 3,45,216.

India recorded its highest ever single-day recoveries of 63,631 in the last 24 hours, said the health ministry adding that the recovery rate has now climbed to 74.69 percent.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest COVID-19 toll in the world.

At least 288 more police personnel in Maharashtra have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With this, the overall count reached to 13,468 on Saturday.

The COVID-19 tally climbed to 29.75 lakh after 69,878 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the health ministry on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 toll climbed to 55,794 after 945 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease.

So far over 3 crore people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, said the ICMR, adding that 10 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 29 lakh after registering a single-day spike of 68,898 new cases. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 21,58,946 on Friday, pushing the recovery rate to over 74 percent, the Union Health Ministry said .

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,05,823, while the toll climbed to 54,849, with 983 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate declined to 1.89 percent while the recovery rate rose to 74.30 percent. There are 6,92,028 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 23.82 percent of the total caseload, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,34,67,237 samples have been tested up to 20 August with 8,05,985 samples being tested on Thursday.

EC issues polling guidelines amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Election Commission issued broad guidelines for conducting polls during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. As per the new guidelines, voters will be provided gloves while using EVMs and COVID-19 patients in quarantine will be allowed to vote in the last hour of the polling day.

A separate set of guidelines would be issued for voters who are residing in areas notified as "containment zone", the Election Commission said.

The poll panel has also extended the option of postal ballot for electors who are marked as persons with disabilities and those above 80 years.

Electors who are COVID-19 positive or are suspected of having the infection and in quarantine at home or at an institution can also exercise the postal ballot option.

An official explained that this postal ballot facility is different from the one extended to service voters.

Here, those willing to use the facility have to fill up a form. Officials then carry the ballot to the residence of such voters and videograph the voting to ensure transparency.

"COVID-19 patients who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations, under the supervision of health authorities... Sector magistrates shall coordinate this in their allocated polling stations," the guidelines said.

Bihar may become the first state to go for Assembly elections amid the pandemic. The polls are due in October-November.

Asked why the norms have no mention of "virtual" or "digital" campaigning, another official said the "broad guidelines have been framed based on COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and the Home Ministry to prevent the spread of the virus."

"Based on our guidelines, states will prepare their own set of three-layered comprehensive guidelines at the state, district and Assembly constituency level." The state specific guidelines may talk of virtual campaign, he said.

Haryana govt says offices, shops to remain closed on weekends

Haryana minister Anil Vij said all offices and shops, except those dealing with essential services, will remain closed on weekends in the wake of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

"All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19," Vij said in a tweet.

The home and health minister later told PTI that the decision was taken due to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state during the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Friday imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Delhi jails say no new COVID-19 case reported

No prisoner is COVID-19 positive and the situation in jails has much improved, the Delhi Prisons Department said.

So far, 63 inmates of the three jails — Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli — have tested positive for the infection. Sixty-one of them have recovered and two died, the officials said.

In August, only the Tihar Jail reported two cases and both the inmates have recovered. On Friday, there was no inmate who was COVID-19 positive in the three jail complexes of Delhi, PTI reported.

SP Balasubrahmanyam 'stable', says hospital

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on ventilator was 'stable', the hospital treating him said. The 74 year-old actor-singer "continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, assistant director-medical services, MGM Healthcare said in a bulletin.

"His condition currently is stable. Our multi-disciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam's family regarding his clinical status and progress," Baskaran added.

His son SP Charan thanked all for the prayers and pointed out his father was 'stable' today though he was 'critical' on Thursday.

State-wise cases and deaths

Maharashtra continues to be the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The state reported as many as 14,161 new cases while 11,749 patients recoved from the virus on Friday. However, 339 died from COVID-19 in the state, the Maharashtra health department said.

The total number of cases rose to 6,57,450 as of Friday, which included 4,70,873 recoveries, 1,64,562 active cases and 21,698 deaths till date.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,995 new cases, 5,764 recoveries and 101 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 3,67,430, including 53,413 active cases, 3,07,677 discharged cases and 6,340 deaths.

Delhi reported 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 1,082 discharges/recoveries and 13 deaths. The total number of cases in the National Capital is now at 1,58,604, including 1,42,908 recovered cases, 11,426 active cases and 4,270 deaths.

As many as 6,086 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 11,649 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in Delhi on Friday. So far, 1,392,928 tests were conducted so far and Tests Per Million (TPM) stood at 73,312, according to the Delhi health department.

Kerala reported 1,983 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 18,673 and total recoveries to 35,247.

Karnataka reported 7,571 cases (2,948 in Bengaluru), 6,561 discharges and 93 deaths, taking total cases to 2,64,546 including 1,76,942 discharges and 4,522 deaths, as per the state's health department.

Uttar Pradesh reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 47,785 and death toll to 2,797, as per the State's Health Department.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 654 new cases of coronavirus reported — 114 from Jammu division and 540 from Kashmir division — taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 31,371. The toll is at 593, as per the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Punjab reported 1,513 new cases, 856 cured cases and 34 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases rose to 39,327, including 14,443 active cases, 23,893 recovered cases. The toll is at 991, as per state's health department.

In Mizoram, the number of COVID-19 active cases stood at 475, the state government said. The total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 895, while 420 patients have been cured/discharged.

As US deaths mount, COVID-19 takes outsize toll on minorities

As many as 2,15,000 more people than usual died in the US during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll, AP reported.

And half the dead were people of colour — Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and, to a marked degree unrecognised until now, Asian Americans.

The new figures from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention highlight a stark disparity: Deaths among minorities during the crisis have risen far more than they have among Caucasians.

As of the end of July, the official death toll in the US from COVID-19 was about 1,50,000. It has since grown to over 1,70,000.

Earlier data on cases, hospitalisations and deaths revealed a especially heavy toll on Black, Hispanic and Native Americans, a disparity attributed to unequal access to health care and economic opportunities.

But the increases in total deaths by race were not reported until now; nor was the disproportionate burden on Asian Americans.

With this new data, Asian Americans join Blacks and Hispanics among the hardest-hit communities, with deaths in each group up at least 30 percent this year compared with the average over the last five years, the analysis found.

Deaths among Native Americans rose more than 20 percent, though that is probably a severe undercount because of a lack of data. Deaths among Caucasians were up 9 percent.

The toll on Asian Americans has received far less attention, perhaps in part because the numbers who have died — about 14,000 more than normal this year — have been far lower than among several other groups.

Still, the 35 percent increase in Asian American deaths is the second-highest, behind Hispanic Americans.

With inputs from agencies