Coronavirus LIVE Updates: With 971 deaths, India's COVID-19 toll rises to 64,469; recovery rate at 76.6%

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India records 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in 24 hours. The country’s tally stands at 36,21,245 and toll at 64,469

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, auditoriums and similar places will remain closed. However, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from 21 September.

Metro trains will be allowed to resume from 7 September in a phased manner, an official order said. For this, the standard operating procedure will be issued separately.

All schools, colleges and educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till 30 September, the state government said on Sunday, a day after the Union home ministry issued the Unlock 4.0 guidelines. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said online and distance learning will be encouraged.

"Dr S Padmavati, an eminent cardiologist, rather the first female cardiologist of the India, popularly known as ''God Mother of Cardiology'' passed away on 29 August due to COVID-19 infection," the NHI said in a statement.

Noted cardiologist Dr S Padmavati has died at 103 due to COVID-19, the National Heart Institute said on Sunday.She was undergoing treatment at NHI for past 11 days, doctors said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association and the Confederation of Indian Bar have extended the invitations for the farewell functions to the outgoing judge.

Justice Mishra, who became an apex court judge on 7 July, 2014, is demitting office on Tuesday and is all set to pronounce key judgements in cases including timelines for payment of AGR dues by telcos and the award of punishment to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case.

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra, who is superannuating on 2 September, has declined farewell invitations of bar bodies citing "severe situation and sufferings the world over" on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 count in India crossed 34 lakh on Saturday after 76,472 more cases were reported in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry. With 1,021 more patients succumbing to the contagious disease, the toll reached 62,550.

A week after India's coronavirus cases crossed 30 lakh, the total cases on Sunday raced past 35 lakh, with a record single-day spike of 78,761 cases. This is also the biggest single-day spike in the world since the pandemic began, according to news agency The Associated Press.

The reports of Naren Sonowal (AGP), Rituparna Baruah (BJP), Anwar Hussain Laskar (AIUDF) and Najrul Hoque (AIUDF) came out positive at a testing camp in the assembly, he said.

A day before the Autumn Session of Assam Assembly, four more MLAs tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of legislators contracting the virus in the state to 24, a senior official said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan says India should have “very significant control” over Covid-19 by Diwali, reports PTI. “But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle...,” he adds.

India and the United States can play a lead role in this, they said.

Ahead of the 14th edition of the annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit, that bring stakeholders from India and the United States on one platform, officials and industry leaders said the global health crisis requires a global solution, which can be achieved through global collaboration.

The need of global collaboration in the pharma sector from research and development to drug manufacturing has never been as great as it is now amid the deadly COVID pandemic, industry leaders and officials from India and the United States said Sunday, reports PTI

Expressing confidence that with the blessings and good wishes of the people he would return to serve them quickly, he requested all those who had come in contact with him to be cautious.

"I underwent COVID-19 test and the reports have come out as positive. Despite being asymptomatic, on the advice of the doctors, I'm getting hospitalised," Kateel, said in a tweet.

BJP Karnataka President Nalin Kumar Kateel tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Kateel, who is also a member of Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada constituency said despite being asymptomatic, he was getting hospitalised on advise of doctors.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 360, followed by Karimnagar (180), Rangareddy (129) and Khammam (103) districts, a government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on 30 August. As many as 37,791 samples were tested on 30 August.

Telangana reported 1,873 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,24,963 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827.

There are 7,81,975 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, while 27,74,801 people have recovered. The total coronavirus cases rose to 36,21,245, it said. The recovery rate has increased to 76.62 per cent, while the fatality rate has declined to 1.78 per cent.

The toll climbed to 64,469 with 971 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data.

The novel coronavirus tally in India crossed 36 lakh on Monday with 78,512 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The blood samples collected from the volunteers who received the vaccine were to ascertain how effective the vaccine was in terms of the level of antibodies developed, Dr Rao said, adding that there had been 'no side effects' in the first phase trial of the vaccine.

"The Phase I of the trial is still continuing as we are planning for the start of the Phase II trial shortly," Dr E Venkata Rao, Principal Investigator of the trial at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medical sciences, said.

Preparations are underway at a hospital in Bhubaneswar for the commencement of the second phase of human clinical trial of 'Covaxin', India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

"The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 295,849 while the deaths at 6,294," the ministry said in a statement. Till now, a total of 280,682 people recovered from the virus across the country while 604 were in critical condition.

The Ministry of National Health Services also said six more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours and the total COVID-19 related deaths now stand at 6,294.

Pakistan has reported 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 295,849, the health ministry said on Monday.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: India records 78,512 new cases and 971 deaths in 24 hours. The country’s tally stands at 36,21,245 and toll at 64,469.

India's COVID-19 caseload went from 20 lakh to 30 lakh in 16 days and from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days. It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh while just 59 days more to surpass 10 lakh, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August and went past 30 lakh on 23 August.

The grim record of highest daily cases comes a day after the Central government announced Unlock-4.0 guidelines, allowing further loosening of restrictions outside containment zones. As per the fresh guidelines, states cannot implement localised lockdowns outside containment zones without first consulting the Centre.

In keeping with the Unlock-4 rules, the Haryana government withdrew its 28 August order directing malls and shops in marketplaces of urban areas in the state to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and eased curbs imposed earlier.

Tamil Nadu extended lockdown till 30 September but announced furthers relaxations, including scrapping of e-passes and canceling Sunday lockdowns. The state government also allowed clubs, hotels, parks and places of worship to reopen.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh reported their highest daily jumps in cases while Gujarat's case count surpassed 95,000. Maharashtra reported 16,408 and 296 fatalities, taking the total to 7,80,689 and toll to 24,399.

With more than 10,000 new cases detected for the fifth straight day, Andhra Pradesh overtook Tamil Nadu to reach the second spot behind Maharashtra.

Recovery rate now 76.61%, fatality rate at 1.79%, says health ministry

As per the health ministry's data updated at 8 am, India witnessed a surge of 78,761, propelling its total caseload to 35,42,733. The country has been registering over 70,000 cases for the last four days.

The toll due to the disease rose to 63,498 with the death of 948 people in a span of 24 hours. The recovery rate improved to 76.61 percent with 64,935 patients recuperating from COVID-19 in 24 hours. A total of 27,13,933 persons have recovered so far and the country now has 7,65,302 active cases, the data showed.

Active cases now comprise only 21.60 percent of the total caseload, the ministry highlighted while adding that case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.79 percent.

Over 4.14 crore samples tested so far, says ICMR

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 4,14,61,636 samples have been tested up to 29 August, with a record 10,55,027 samples being tested on Saturday.

The exponential jump in daily testing capacity and the number of tests has resulted in an upsurge in Tests Per Million to 30,044 as on date, the health ministry said.

Tamil Nadu does away with Sunday lockdowns, e-pass system

Following the Centre's Unlock 4 guidelines, Tamil Nadu on Sunday announced major relaxations including the resumption of bus services and reopening of hotels, resorts and shopping malls from 1 September while extending the lockdown till 30 September. According to a News18 report, the requirement of e-pass for intrastate travel has also been scrapped but e-passes will be mandatory for those arriving in the state and for visitors to Udhagamandalam, Kodaikanal, and other tourist attractions.

Metro services in Chennai will restart from 7 September and a total of 50 flights will be allowed to land at Chennai airport per day. Playgrounds and public spaces can be used for exercising said the state government. Malls have been allowed to re-open but theatres will remain shut.

Intra-district bus services (both government and private) and Chennai Metropolitan bus services will be operated from 1 September by following Standard Operating Procedure.

Inter-State rail services will be allowed only in select routes and no intra-state services permitted until 15 September.

Industries, government offices and banks will be allowed to function with full staffing but work-from-home has been advised wherever possible.

Other relaxations include the scrapping of "total lockdown" on Sunday and allowing shops outside containment zones to stay open till 8pm.

Haryana issues orders under Unlock-4

The Haryana government, too, revoked its recent order on keeping marketplaces in urban areas shut on Mondays and Tuesdays instead of the weekends.

"Under Unlock-4, the Central government has said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown (outside containment zones), so the Haryana government has withdrawn the order issued on August 28 to keep the markets closed on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore, there will be no lockdown now," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tweeted in Hindi.

The revised instructions on 28 August had come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on weekends throughout the state.

The state government also issued orders to implement the guidelines of Unlock-4. These orders will remain in force till 30 September, a state government statement said.

As per the guidelines, all activities will be permitted outside the containment zones, but schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students up to September 30. However, online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

In line with then MHA guidelines, students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit schools and skill and entrepreneurship training will also be permitted. These will be allowed from 21 September and SOPs will be issued by the Centre.

Social, academics, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be permitted from 21 September, with precautionary measures in place. However, marriage-related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to 20 September, after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply, the order stated.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will remain closed but open air theatres can open from 21 September, the statement said.

Lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till 30 September.

Andhra Pradesh overtakes Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, several states continued reporting newer cases and deaths. With the addition of 10,603 fresh cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus caseload reached 4,24,767. The state is now second only to Maharashtra in the total number of infections recorded, according to news agency PTI.

The overall toll mounted to 3,884 while the total recoveries stood at 3,21,754, according to a state health bulletin. The number of active cases in the state is now just short of the one-lakh mark, at 99,129.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 6,459 new cases and 94 deaths, pushing the tally to 4,22,085 and death count to 7,231.

Delhi, Madhya Pradesh see record spikes in fresh cases

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,024 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total to over 1.73 lakh, while the toll mounted to 4,426 with 22 fresh fatalities, authorities said. This is the highest single-day spike in the national capital in the last nearly 50 days, according to PTI.

A total of 1,249 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, said a Delhi government bulletin. The number of containment zones has gone up to 820 from 803 the previous day.

Madhya Pradesh also saw its highest single-day surge of 1,558 COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 62,433, The toll rose to 1,374 with 29 patients succumbing to the viral infection since Saturday evening.

Maharashtra reported 16,408 new cases and 296 deaths while Gujarat's overall case count shot up to over 95,000.

With inputs from agencies