Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Let's jointly move SC to postpone JEE Main, NEET 2020 for the future of students, says Mamata

The West Bengal chief minister said the future of the students is uncertain and that she has written to the Prime Minister several times on this issue.

"These steps have been introduced to ensure adherence to social distancing norms at the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic", it said.

The National Testing Agency said it has planned several steps to conduct the papers safely which include increasing the number of examination centers, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, officials said on Tuesday, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline said 23,500 employees have accepted buyouts, retired early or taken long-term leaves of absence, but that was not enough to avoid involuntary cuts. The furloughs of union workers and layoffs of management staff announced Tuesday will fall heaviest on flight attendants, with 8,100 being terminated in October.

American executives said the furloughs can only be avoided if the federal government gives airlines another 25 billion to help them cover labor costs for six more months.

American Airlines said Tuesday it will cut more than 40,000 jobs, including 19,000 through furloughs and layoffs, in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic.

While the US, India and Brazil still have the highest numbers of new cases in the world, the downward trend is encouraging.

About 43,000 new cases are being reported daily across the country, down 21% from early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of Americans newly diagnosed with the coronavirus is falling – a development experts say most likely reflects more mask-wearing but also insufficient testing – even as the disease continues to claim nearly 1,000 lives in the US each day.

The 39-year-old senator's office said in a statement he was "feeling fine," isolating at home and taking the anti-malaria drug chloroquine, which his father has aggressively pushed as a treatment for COVID-19 despite studies finding it is ineffective against the virus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, said Tuesday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus but was asymptomatic, reports AFP.

"If anyone is found violating protocol, strict action should be taken against them," the CM said, emphasising on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

He said that religious and cultural events and programs are not allowed in public places in view of the COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday directed police and administration officials to take all necessary security measures for upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Utsav, Anant Chaturdashi and Muharram.

India has exponentially scaled its testing from one in January to 10 lakh/day in August 2020, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Twitter. With the positivity rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Sharing this information on the social media on Tuesday, Rawat said he and his family underwent a COVID-19 test along with the staff and the security personnel at the CMO as a precautionary measure.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has isolated himself for three days as a precautionary measure despite his novel coronavirus test report coming negative.

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The vaccine has not been tested in phase 3 or larger clinical trials.

According to government sources, the matter was discussed by the national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 in its last meeting held on 22 August.

The Russian government has reached out to India seeking a collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here, sources told PTI.

"The virus is new and we are learning about it daily. There is no guarantee that coronavirus will not come again in those who were infected before. Those who are not developing antibodies in enough amount might get infected again. Courage is the main drug for battling the pandemic," Rajender told a news channel.

Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender on Tuesday said there have been two cases of coronavirus reinfection in the state, reports Livemint.

President Donald Trump has successfully delivered on the economy in the first term of his administration before it was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, top Republicans said, urging Americans to give him another chance at the White House to deliver again post-COVID-19.

Two COVID-19 patients -- an 86-year-old woman suffering from coronary artery disease and a 79-year-old man suffering from paralysis -- have died, the official said. The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the Union territory to 677, he said.

Six new patients have travel history, while the remaining 35 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 2,945 on Wednesday as 41 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 37, a health official said.

The city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials will attend the meeting, which will take place at 11 am, according to sources.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi, sources told PTI on Wednesday.

The Health Minister of Telangana announced the day after the Hong Kong case made news, that at least two cases of coronavirus reinfection have taken place in the state.

Two patients in Europe have also been confirmed to have been re-infected with COVID-19. The evidence gathered for COVID-19 reinfection has raised questions around how durable our immunity really is against SARS-CoV-2 – either naturally or with a vaccine. People’s immunity to the coronavirus, and how best to tame the pandemic are still areas being explored, experts have said.

Researchers in Hong Kong have reported what they say is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection. The patient supposedly fell ill with COVID-19 in August, after having recovered from an earlier infection by SARS-CoV-2 in March 2020.

India’s COVID-19 total on Wednesday rises to 32,34,474 with 67,151 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rises by 1,059 to 59,449. As many as 24,67,758 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, the official from the district collectorate said. The fatality count in the district reached 3,348 with the death of 47 patients on Tuesday. Twelve of them were from the rural parts of the district, he said.

With the addition of 788 positive cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 1,16,413, an official said on Wednesday.

He died of a heart attack at about 5.30 am, while undergoing treatment for the viral infection, they said. The 1989 batch officer hails from Karimnagar and was due to retire by the end of this month.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Jagtial district, K Dakshina Murthy (58), contracted coronavirus and was admitted to a private hospital here a week ago, police said.

A senior police officer in Telangana died of COVID-19 here on Wednesday, just days before his retirement from service, reports PTI.

The next hearing on the matter will be on 1 September.

"You cannot be interested only in business and not about sufferings of people," the top court said.

Supreme Court asked Centre to file a reply and make its stand clear on giving moratorium on charging interest on loan as well as interest-on-interest during moratorium period declared during COVID-19 pandemic.

It had ample powers under Disaster Management Act to decide whether it could stop banks from charging interest on deferred EMIs and stop interest on interest for moratorium period, the top court said.

Directing the Centre to file an affidavit stating its stand on moratorium on loan repayment, the Supreme Court accused it of 'hiding behind RBI decision' on the issue.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials over the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital.

Coming down heavily on Centre for not taking a stand on giving moratorium on charging interest on loan, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said, "the problem has been created by your (Centre's) lockdown. This is also not the time to consider business. The plight of people has to be considered."

"Total number of confirmed cases reach 14,189, including 2,622 active cases, 11,423 recoveries and 144 deaths till date, said the Maharashtra Police.

After 122 more cops tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the total number of cases climbed to 14,189 on Wednesday. The COVID-19 toll in the force is now at 144 after two more succumbed to the virus.

"I have been tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. People who came in contact with me during the last few days, should go for Covid test immediately," he tweeted.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran Congress leader urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested.

According to the ICMR, 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, including 8,23,992 samples on Tuesday.

The recovery rate rose to 76.30 percent with 63,173 more people having recuperated, while the case fatality rate has declined to 1.84 percent, the ministry said. There are 7,07,267 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 21.87 percent of the total 32,34,474 infections, the ministry data stated.

Seventeen Army men – 15 in East Siang and two in West Siang – along with three paramilitary personnel in Lower Siang and one in Tirap tested positive for COVID-19, Jampa said

Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported 100 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 3,412, a senior Health Department official told PTI. Among the fresh cases are 22 security personnel and a health worker, he said.

The Minister had recently said that the government plans to further enhance the testing to 75,000 per day soon.

Out of 25.13 lakh samples tested so far till last evening, 59,787 were tested on Tuesday alone, and among them 24,587 were rapid antigen tests.

"Karnataka has steadily ramped up it's testing capacity increasing the number of labs from 02 to 108 today. In the last five days, we conducted 3,23,753 tests clocking more than 50,000 tests per day. Yesterday we crossed 25 lakh tests & so far we conducted 25,13,555 tests (sic)," Sudhakar tweeted.

Steadily ramping up its testing capacity, Karnataka is clocking more than 50,000 tests per day, and has conducted more than 25 lakh so far, state Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

The president of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Neeraj Kundan and president of the Delhi wing of the students' body commenced the hunger strike along with eight other members. They are also demanding that varsities should not hold exams during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the Congress-affiliated NSUI today began an indefinite hunger strike demanding the postponement of the NEET-JEE and fee waiver for six months for students during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corpoation (GHMC) registered 475 fresh infections, followed by Rangareddy 247, Medchal Malkajgiri 204), Nalgonda 190, Khammam 161, Warangal Urban 139 and other districts. All 33 districts in the state reported positive cases in double digits.

Telangana posted 3,018 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spurt so far, pushing the state's total infection count to 1.11 lakh. With 10 more fatalities the toll rose to 780, a state government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 pm on 25 August.

According to a release from the district authorities, of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 67 have been reported from the limits of Aurangabad city, while 56 are from rural areas. The district has recorded 21,515 cases so far, of which 4,430 patients are currently undergoing treatment, the data revealed.

As many as 123 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, rising the tally of cases to 21,515 on Wednesday, an official said.

The researchers noted that airborne transmission by respiratory aerosol droplets produced during coughing and sneezing is the dominant mode of spreading for infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

N95 masks may be the most effective at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus, according a study by researchers, including those from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which suggests that any mask is better than no mask at preventing COVID-19.

The former President had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission, the hospital said.

He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on 10 August, where he was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. Thereafter, he developed a lung infection and is being treated for the same.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and his renal parameters are "slightly deranged", the hospital treating him said on Wednesday. Doctors attending to 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be on ventilator support.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government will double coronavirus testing in the Capital since there has been a small increase in the number of new cases. At present, 20,000 tests are being conducted per day in the city.

Congress MLA V D Satheeshan, who had moved the no confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government on August24was among those who offered worship to Lord Vishnu, the presiding deity.

As many as 200 devotees offered worship this morning, temple sources said. Floor markings had been made for devotees to ensure social distancing.

The Lord Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram opened for devotees on Wednesday morning adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. The temple had not allowed worshippers inside since March 21 in view of the pandemic.

This indicates that majority of COVID-19 suspects don't come forward for testing at the right time and are admitted to hospitals in a critical condition at the eleventh hour, he said.

In an official statement, the collector said that 60 per cent of COVID-19 deaths were of patients who succumbed to the infection within 72 hours of being admitted to hospitals.

Delay in testing and admission of critical patients has led to an increase in the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra's Palghar district, collector Dr Kailash Shinde said on Wednesday.

With Puducherry logging 511 new COVID-19 cases today, the aggregate number of those infected by the viral infection shot up to 11,930. Eight more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus infection, taking the toll to 180, reports PTI.

He said 1.46 lakh tests were done in the state on Tuesday and it should be increased to 1.50 lakh per day, adding that testing plays the most important role in controlling the infection. Work on enhancing the testing capacity should be continued, he said.

In a meeting with senior officials, Adityanath said there was a need to think "two steps ahead" to effectively check the coronavirus spread.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over daily 1.46 lakh novel coronavirus tests being done in Uttar Pradesh and issued directions for increasing the capacity to 1.50 lakh per day.

He added that 57,592 patients have been discharged after treatment until now.

Rajasthan reported six more COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to 986 as 610 new cases of the infection pushed the overall tally to 73,935. Of the total number of cases reported in the state, 14,607 are currently active, a health department official said.

According to the yet-to-be published findings, the vaccine combined with the Seqirus MF59 adjuvant, provided protection against virus reproduction in hamster models, and reduced lung inflammation, following exposure to the virus.

A COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by Australia's University of Queensland has shown "positive" results against the novel coronavirus in preclinical tests, raising hopes for its potential effectiveness and manufacturability, the varsity said on Wednesday, reports PTI.

States are leading the fight against COVID-19 and the Centre has not even considered suggestions given by states, alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He also lashed out at the economic package announced by the Centre saying that it was mostly in the form of loans. The economic situation further worsened due to the extended lockdown and states had to cut down on their expenditures, he claimed. "We are also facing problems at the border, we are surrounded from all sides but the ruling party is only interested in bringing down state governments", he alleged,

At the meeting of Opposition chief ministers on the issue of JEE, NEET, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi alleged that students problems and the issues of the exams were being dealth uncaringly by the Centre. "We have to work and fight together against Central government," PTI quotes her as saying.

The new syllabus will be available on the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Block Education Officers and District Education

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced that school syllabus up to class 12 will be reduced by 30 percent for the current academic session. The decision was taken as schools are closed across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash. The announcement was made based on the recommendation of three committees set up for the purpose, he said.

" State govternments are getting 'bulldozed' by the Centre in name of cooperative federalism; we are fighting the battle," PTI quotes her saying.

Mamata Banerjee urged all Chief Ministers to together move Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE exams, claiming that students are not prepared.“This will be my request to all state govts, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court & postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exam (JEE/NEET).” the Indian Express wuoted her as saying.

V Narayanswamy, the chief minister of Puducherry said that the state government as also DMK was also opposed to the JEE, NEET exams as it would hamper the interests of SC,ST, OBC children. "Last year seven exam in Tamil Nadu died by suicide due to the pressure of the exams. We has asked for the exams to be scrapped," he said. He also said that holding the exams would lead to a rise in the COVID-19 cases in the country. "Who will be responsible?" he asked.

Like minded political leaders should meet the Prime Minister and President and urging them to fund states liberally during the COVID-19 crisis, said Narayanswmay. "Puducherry has seen a job loss of around 40 percent", he claimed

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday announced that full-time online classes for degree students will commence from 1 September while classes in offline mode will be resume in October, said reports.

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 82 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,141, while highest single-day spike of 5,898 new cases took the infection tally to 2,03,020. "In the past 24 hours, 5,898 fresh COVID-19 cases were found. There are a total of 51,317 active cases in the state, while 1,48,562 people have been treated and discharged," Additional Chief Secretary (medical and health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters . He said that the state made a record by testing 1,44,802 samples on Tuesday and added that over 49 lakh tests were conducted in the state till now since outbreak of pandemic. "Soon, the target of doing 1.5 lakh tests per day, set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be achieved," he said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: At a virtual meeting of Opposition chief ministers called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh urged the states to approach the SC again for postponing the NEET, JEE exams.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the number of active cases of COVID-19, which is the "actual caseload" of the country, comprises only 21.87 percent of the total cases, the health ministry highlighted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government will double coronavirus testing in the Capital since there has been a small increase in the number of new cases. At present, 20,000 tests are being conducted per day in the city.

The recovery rate rose to 76.30% with 63,173 more people having recuperated, while the case fatality rate has declined to 1.84%, the health ministry said.

Supreme Court asked Centre to file a reply and make its stand clear on giving moratorium on charging interest on loan as well as interest-on-interest during moratorium period declared during COVID-19 pandemic.

"You cannot be interested only in business and not about sufferings of people," the top court said.

The next hearing on the matter will be on 1 September.

India’s toll rises by 1,059 to 59,449. As many as 24,67,758 people have recovered from the infection in the country

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has been steadily falling even though the testing has increased exponentially.

The testing for the coronavirus infection has gone up from 363 tests per 10 lakh per day on 1 August to more than 600 tests per 10 lakh per day at present, the ministry claimed. However, the positivity rate of COVID-19— calculated on the basis of a seven-day rolling average, has come down from 11 percent during the first week of August to 8 percent at present, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a press briefing.

India registered 60,975 new cases of the novel coronavirus infection, taking the overall case count to 31,67,323, while the toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the health ministry said in its morning update.

Over half of India's dead include people aged 60 and above, it added.

Recoveries also surged to 24,04,585, pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 percent, it said.

According to the health ministry national recoveries, are now 3.4 times the number of active cases. Currently, there are 7,04,348 active cases in the country, which comprises 22.24 percent of the total caseload, the data updates at 8 am showed.

However, many states continued to reported rising tallies on Tuesday with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh reporting their biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day, while Maharashtra crossed seven lakh in total confirmed cases.

On Tuesday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora and Manipur's social welfare minister Nemcha Kipgen tested positive for the virus.

Active cases drop by 6,423 in 24 hrs, says health ministry

In a press briefing, the Union health ministry said that the active coronavirus cases in the country have reduced by 6,423 to 7,04,348 in the past 24 hours.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 2.70 percent of the patients undergoing treatment are on oxygen support while 1.92 percent are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 0.29 percent are on ventilators.

Stressing that the fatality rate has dropped to 1.84 percent, Bhushan added that 69 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been reported in men and 31 percent in women.

"Thirty-six percent of the deaths were reported among patients in the age group between 45-60 years and 51 percent among people aged 60 and above. Eleven percent deaths were reported in the age group of 26-44 years and one percent each among people aged 18-25 and those below 17," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the testing capacity has gradually increased to reach a landmark of 10 lakh samples in a day on 21 August.

"COVID-19 testing capacity has increased significantly, from 10 tests per day on 30 January to touching 10 lakhs tests per day on 21 Augus," said ICMR director general Balram Bhargava.

"We have 1,524 COVID testing laboratories in India and as on 24 August, 3,68,27,520 tests have been done," he further said.

Responding to question, the ICMR DG said that "irresponsible, less cautious" people are driving the pandemic in India.

Bhargava said, "I would not say young or old, I would say irresponsible, less cautious people who are not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing are driving the pandemic in India."

Minors in 5-17 age group most exposed to virus, shows Delhi sero-survey

Meanwhile, data from a serological survey conducted in Delhi this month showed that minors between the ages of 5 and 17 are most exposed to the novel coronavirus Conducted between 1 and 7 August, the survey, second in the city, showed that 29.1 percent of the population in the National Capital has now developed antibodies against the SARS CoV-2 virus.

As many as 15,000 people from different age groups participated in the survey — around 25 percent of them below the age of 18, 50 percent were between the age of 18 and 50, and the rest aged above 50.

A prevalence rate of 34.7 percent was found among the participants aged between 5 and 17, the survey results show.

As many as 31.2 percent of the people aged above 50 have recovered from COVID-19, it shows. Among those in the 18-50 age group, 28.5 percent people have developed antibodies against the virus.

ICMR data suggests that people aged between 21 and 50 account for 61.31 percent of the COVID-19 cases recorded in India till 21 August.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar tests positive

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised.

I had fever and have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalized and am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 25, 2020

Congress sources told news agency PTI that the 58-year-old leader got admitted to a private hospital in the Bengaluru's Rajajinagar last night.

".... he (Shivakumar) had symptoms since Monday morning like cough and fever, and had back pain for two days. On getting tested the reports came out positive," the sources said.

In Punjab, Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora said he contracted the infection.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have quarantined myself at my Chandigarh residence. I request all those persons who came in contact with me during last few days please get tested for coronavirus infection. Otherwise, I am at present not having any physical problem," Arora wrote on his Facebook page.

Arora, who is a legislator from Hoshiarpur seat, is the fourth minister of Amarinder Singh-led Congress government to have contracted the virus.

Congress MLA from Rajpura Hardial Kamboj and Akali MLA from Sanaur Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra also tested positive for COVID-19.

In Manipur, social welfare minister Nemcha Kipgen said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

After getting symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. I sincerely request all of you who came in contact with me in the past few days to kindly isolate yourselves and get yourselves tested. — Nemcha Kipgen (@KipgenNemcha) August 25, 2020

Kipgen (57) is the first minister in the state cabinet to have contracted the disease. A spokesperson of the COVID-19 control centre told news agency PTI that she has been asked to undergo home isolation.

Meanwhile Jharkahnd Mukti Morach (JMM) chief Shibu Soren, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, was shifted to a private hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh report record increase in cases

Several states including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh reported, an increase in daily cases and deaths. Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 1,145 people testing positive, taking the state's case count to 23,199, while 12 more deaths pushed the toll to 218.

Madhya Pradesh too recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,374 coronavirus cases, taking the case count to 55,695, health officials told PTI. The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,263 after 19 patients succumbed since Monday evening, they said.

The coronavirus infection positivity rate jumped past 11 percent in Andhra Pradesh as nearly 10,000 fresh cases were reported, taking the overall tally to 3,71,639 on Tuesday. While 9,419 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, 92 succumbed to coronavirus in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, according to a bulletin.

Maharashtra reported 10,425 fresh cases of coronavirus infection, taking the state's tally to 7,03,823. With this, cases in Maharashtra crossed the seven lakh-mark. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on 17 August. The toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 22,794 with 329 fatalities being reported during the day.

With inputs from PTI