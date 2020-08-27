Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh records over 10,500 cases, 92 deaths in 24 hours; total cases at 3.93 lakh

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: IAndhra Pradesh on Thursday moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,621 afresh in 24 hours

At the meeting, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that all chief minsietrs must together approach the Supreme Court seeking that the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exams be postponed.

At a virtual meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Opposition chief ministers mounted an attack on the Central Government over various issues such as pending GST compensation due to the states, and economic situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death toll reached 3,804 with 62 patients succumbing to the infection, he added. "Of the 3,244 cases, 1,617 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 87,317 cases so far.

Pune district reported 3,244 new coronavirus cases since the previous evening which took its case count to 1,53,141, a health official said on Wednesday.

"Many states/UTs have performed better with more encouraging figures than the national average for the recovery rate and fatality rate," the ministry said.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on the timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured a high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the Case Fatality Rate low.

The government also aid restriction on flights coming in from six cities, viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad, is being partially lifted from 1 September onwards. Flights from these cities can come to the state thrice a week.

West Bengal Government in a letter to Union Ministry of Civil Aviation asked the ministry to ensure that there is no flight coming to or going out of any airport of West Bengal on 7, 11 and 12 September as the state will observe complete lockdown on these three days.

Narayana said that the department is awaiting guidelines from the central government on conducting offline classes as well as the few degree exams to be conducted in September.

The development comes amid the controversy regarding the holding of JEE, NEET examinations.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayana CN on Wednesday had announced that academic year for various degree courses will commence from the 1 September with online classes. Offline classes will be conducted starting in October, he said.

Social distancing norms will have to be followed and all religious places will be sanitised from time to time, the statement said. District collectors and superintendents of police will carry out inspections and ensure all safety measures are taken, it said.

All religious places in Rajasthan will reopen for public from 7 September, months after they were closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official statement said on Wednesday. The decision was taken during a review meeting on the coronavirus situation in the state chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday that the initial report shows that its COVID-19 vaccine-induced immune responses in older adults that were similar to younger participants, reports LiveMint . The drugmaker said the immune responses in those aged between 56 and 70 years, above 70 and those in the age-group of 18 and 55 were similar.

India’s overall case count rises to 33,10,234 with 75,760 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll goes up by 1,023 to 60,472. As many as 25,23,771 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

Scientists around the world say any widely-used vaccine should first be tested in advanced trials involving tens of thousands of people to prove it is safe and effective before being licensed.

The world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus to receive a government go-ahead has caused unease among international medical experts, who called Russia’s fast-tracked approval and failure to share any data supporting claims of the vaccine’s efficacy a major breach of scientific protocol.

The mayor of Moscow invited residents Wednesday to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month, in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

Then, there is the big challenge of being able to scale, distribute and allocate fairly around the world without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses, Swaminathan said.

On vaccine development for the novel coronavirus, she said: "By early 2021, we should have some good news."

Distributing Covid-19 vaccine around the world fairly without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses is going to be a big challenge, the World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases as 143 people, including 23 security personnel and a health worker, tested positive for the infection on Thursday, an official said told PTI. The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 3,555, he said.

In his lecture titled 'The rise of renewables: shining a light on a sustainable future', Guterres will renew "his call on G20 countries, including India, to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic".

Guterres will deliver the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial lecture on 28 August organised by TERI, a global think-tank focusing on a broad range of sustainable development and climate-related issues, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will renew his call to India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, during his virtual address to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

Gandhi had earlier demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now and said the government's alleged "unpreparedness" is "alarming".

There are 7,25,991 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 21.93 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

With a total of 25,23,771 patients having recuperated so far, the recovery rate was recorded at 76.24 percent while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 percent.

Rahul Gandhi said the NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future due to concerns about coronavirus infection and floods in Assam and Bihar. "NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar. GOI must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution," he said.

They stressed that classification of cases into mild, moderate and severe categories based just on respiratory symptoms should be relooked to include other organ involvement.

COVID-19 can affect almost all organs besides the lungs and the initial symptoms may be totally unrelated to chest complaints, according to experts at AIIMS in Delhi, reports PTI.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that India has operated more than 1000 flights and more than 200,000 passenger footfalls at airports. "Now we cross the milestone of more than 100,000 domestic passengers in a day, " he tweeted.

"Since yesterday, our medical team is in touch with the two volunteers and both are fine. They do not have any pain, fever, injection-side reaction or systemic illness post-vaccination," the medical college and hospital's deputy medical director Dr Jitendra Oswal said.

Two men, aged 32 and 48, were given the first shot of the 'Covishield' vaccine, being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), at Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. The dose will be repeated after one month, an official said.

Vital health parameters of the two volunteers, who have been administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a medical college here as part of the phase II clinical trial, are normal, a senior official from the medical facility told PTI on Thursday.

Telangana reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's overall tallyof positive infections to 1,14,483, reports PTI. The toll rose to 788 with eight more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on 26 August.

Thane city is close to the 25,000-mark as it has so far reported 24,906 COVID-19 cases, an official here said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane rose to 1,17,739 on Thursday after 1,326 more people tested positive for the disease in the Maharashtra district, officials said. The district also reported 38 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities to 3,386, they said.

Mukherjee was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital on 10 August and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. He later developed a lung infection.

Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital where he is admitted said on Thursday. According to the doctors treating 84-year-old Mukherjee, he is haemodynamically stable.

With 8,580 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Karnataka on Wednesday, the total tally exceeded the 3 lakh-mark. According to the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 3,00,406. At the same time, in Bengaluru, 3,284 new cases were reported.

India has registered 75,760 coronavirus infections and 1,023 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday, making it the biggest daily rise in the country, Union Health Ministry data shows. Today’s jump of cases is the highest that any country has ever recorded on a single day since the start of the outbreak. The fresh cases have pushed the country's coronavirus tally to over 33.1 lakh cases.

The Supreme Court declined permission for carrying out Muharram procession across the country and asked Lucknow-based petitioner to move before the Allahabad High Court with his plea. The apex court said how can it pass a general order for the whole country.

Metro services in capital city Bengaluru will be restarted soon as normalcy is slowly being restored in public life, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was quoted as saying on Thursday. With 8,580 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Karnataka on Wednesday, the total tally exceeded the 3 lakh-mark. According to the statistics issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state is 3,00,406. At the same time, in Bengaluru, 3,284 new cases were reported.

India’s toll goes up by 1,023 to 60,472. As many as 25,23,771 people have recovered from the infection in the country.

India's COVID-19 caseload reached 32.34 lakh on Wednesday amid a growing clamour against the Centre's decision to hold NEET and JEE (Main) exams as scheduled.

The chief ministers of seven non-BJP ruled states held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, asserting that the national level entrance exams could put lakhs of students across India at the risk of contracting the virus.

In the meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, the chief ministers of the seven non-BJP ruled states agreed to file a review petition urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent order rejecting the postponement of the competitive exams.

The AAP and the DMK too have supported the demand to postpone the NEET and JEE (Main), with Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asking the Central government to work out alternative methods for selecting students.

Some states on Wednesday also announced measures like cancellation or postponement of state-level exams and to keep educational institutions shut in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Maharashtra, which recorded its highest single-day surge of 14,888 new infections, the state Cabinet decided to postpone all examinations of the state Public Service Commission. A revised scheduled will be shared at a later date, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In Odisha, which has reported 87,602 cases of the novel coronavirus infection so far, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that educational institutions will remain closed till the end of the Durga Puja vacation.

The five-day Durga Puja festival is slated to be held from 22 to 26 October.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami said that except for final semester exams, all other examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students are cancelled.

However, in BJP-ruled Karnataka, deputy chief minister and higher education minister CN Ashwath Narayan said that the government has given the go-ahead for colleges to resume from 1 October, adding that guidelines in this regard were awaited from the Centre. Online classes would begin next month, the minister said.

Educational institutions across the country have remained shut since a lockdown to contain the spread of the viral infection was imposed in March.

Meanwhile, the Congress announced protests by its state units on 28 August in front of Central Government offices at state and district headquarters, besides a nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey.

India reports 67,151 new cases, 1,059 deaths

India's cumulative case count rose to 32.34 lakh on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries surged to 24,67,758, said the health ministry its morning update. The toll from the virus climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 more fatalities.

The recovery rate rose to 76.30 percent with 63,173 more people recuperating from the disease in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday. The case fatality rate now stands at 1.84 percent, the ministry said.

There are 7,07,267 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 21.87 percent of the total 32,34,474 infections, the ministry data showed.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, of which 8,23,992 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Phase-2 trials of Oxford vaccine begin in Pune

Meanwhile, Phase II clinical trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' , being manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), began at the city's Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College and Hospital, where at least two volunteers were administered doses of the vaccine.

"Doctors at the hospital administered the first shot of the 'Covishield' vaccine to a 32-year-old man after his reports of COVID-19 and antibodies tests came out negative," Medical Director of Bharti Vidyapeeth's Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, Dr Sanjay Lalwani, said, adding that another 48-year-old male volunteer was also given the vaccine.

According to Dr Lalwani, a total of 25 candidates will be given the vaccine in the next seven days.

Maharashtra defers MPSC exams, Karnataka plans to open colleges in October

With several states reporting new cases and fatalities, some state governments announced steps to allay the concerns of students and their parents.

Odisha, which registered its highest single-day spurt of 3,371 new cases on Wednesday, decided that all educational institutions in the state would remain closed till the Durga Puja vacations. The state government also announced that school syllabus up to class 12 will be reduced by 30 percent for the current academic session.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 27,638, while the toll has reached 441.

Maharashtra reported its single-day highest spike of 14,888 coronavirus cases which took the case count to 7,18,711. The toll in the state due to the virus reached 23,089 with the addition of 295 fatalities.

In Mumbai, 1,854 new cases and 28 deaths were reported during the day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,39,537 and toll to 7,505.

Pune city reported 1,640 new cases along with 37 deaths. State Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said that all the MPSC exams were being put off due to the COVID-19situation in the state.

In a significant decision for the transport sector hit hard by the lockdown, the government has decided to waive vehicle tax on public transport and goods vehicles, said the CMO. The waiver will be effective for the period between 1 April, 2020 and 30 September, 2020.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan final year examinations will be scheduled for all the undergraduate, diploma and engineering students alongside the commencement of classes, adding that arrear exams will also be held.

"The government has decided to get the ball rolling on all academic activities online from next month. In addition, all colleges will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person," he said.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that except the final semester exams, students who have paid fees for subjects related to other semesters and waiting for exams shall be exempted from taking the examinations and they would be awarded marks. Palaniswami said he has directed the Higher Education Department to issue a detailed Government Order on the matter.

Tamil Nadu saw 5,958 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed the tally to 3,97,261, while 118 deaths took the toll to 6,839.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said COVID-19 tests will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week since there has been a "marginal" increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.

The National Capital recorded 1,693 new cases — its highest daily spike in the last 45 days. The total caseload rose to 1,65,764 while 17 fatalities pushed the toll to 4,347.

25 MLAs in Punjab test positive, Tarun Gogoi hospitalised

The list of politicians testing positive continued to grow on Wednesday.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that 23 MLAs and ministers are coronavirus positive with just two days to go before the state Assembly Session. Three among the 23 MLAs are Cabinet ministers.

"If this is the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground is," he said, while registering his opposition to the exams being held in September.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The veteran Congress leader urged all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested. Gogoi, who represents the Titabor Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is the 13th Assam legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

His former cabinet colleague Ajanta Neog, the MLA from Golaghat, tested COVID-positive on Tuesday and was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Another former Congress minister and legislator from Samaguri constituency in Nagaon, Rakibul Hussain, and his wife had earlier tested COVID-positive.

Gogoi, who has initially advised home isolation, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday night.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a nine-member committee under the chairmanship of the head of Pulmonary Medicine department Dr Jogesh Sarma has been constituted to monitor the health status of the former chief minister.

With inputs from PTI