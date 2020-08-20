Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Antibodies found in 29% of population in latest sero-survey, says Delhi health minister

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: This is an increase of around seven percentage points compared to the previous sero-survey for which samples were collected between 27 June and 10 July

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Cachar and Karimganj districts while one each was registered in Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nagaon and Hailakandi, Sarma said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Assam mounted to 213 on Wednesday after 10 people succumbed to the disease, while the state's coronavirus caseload has gone up to 84,317 with 2,116 fresh infections, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The discharge rate in the state improved to 75.97 per cent after 2,973 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday, it said in a bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 95,663.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday following a single-day spike of 3,169 cases, while the death toll mounted to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities, the state health department said.

"You don't want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We've never done that," said Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, during a video talk organized by George Washington University.

Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious diseases official, said Wednesday the government wouldn't make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public – though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children, reports AFP.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he wants all 25 million Australians to get the jab after the country secured access to a vaccine currently under development by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Almost 30 potential vaccines are currently being tested on humans across the globe in hope of ending a pandemic that has now killed more than 775,000 people and infected nearly 22 million, according to an AFP tally.

Australia's leader called Wednesday for coronavirus immunisations to be mandatory, wading into ethical and safety debates raging around the world as the race to develop a vaccine gathers pace.

The top court administration has informed bar body Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) that three among the bigger courtrooms will be readied within that time for physical hearing, while adhering to the prescribed distancing and other norms and as per medical advice.

After nearly five months of restricted functioning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has decided to start physical hearing of cases within a week's time, though in a limited manner.

The move to open gyms, however, failed to get DDMA approval, said a Delhi government statement. The decision was taken in a meeting of the DDMA which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through video conference.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday gave approval for the opening of hotels and weekly markets, a move that is expected to help revive the city's economy pandemic and months of lockdown.

“This is a much higher percentage than we had expected. The presence of antibodies is uniform across all age groups, including children,” Velumani told Reuters.

Dr. A. Velumani said an analysis of 270,000 antibody tests conducted by his company Thyrocare across India showed the presence of antibodies in an average of 26% of the people, indicating they had already been exposed to the coronavirus.

At least one in four people in India may have been infected with the coronavirus - a much higher number than official government figures suggest, the head of leading private laboratory told Reuters .

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 9 lakh COVID19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate drops to 8 percent.

The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,22,62,946 while the toll crossed 7.84 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.42 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.

The ventilators are manufactured in the US and are compact, easy to deploy and provide India with flexibility in treating patients affected by the virus, the US embassy said in a statement.

The US on Wednesday handed over to India 100 ventilators, as part of President Donald Trump’s offer of assistance to New Delhi in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, reports PTI.

India reports 69,652 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 28,36,925. The toll increases by 977 to 53,866. There are now 6,86,395 active cases, while as many as 20,96,664 people have been discharged after undergoing treatment so far.

The Jharkhand government will start a Special rapid antigen testing Drive in all districts of the state to identify coronavirus patients, says the state Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Almost half of the total inmates of the Kadapa Central Prison in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for Covid-19, reports The Hindu.

A report in 'ESPNcricinfo' stated that Hossain returned positive during the second batch of tests at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium's academy building on Monday.

A Bangladeshi under-19 cricketer, Iftekhar Hossain, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in isolation for a week, according to a report.

The fresh infections have pushed the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,456, while 16,566 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said. A total of 12,282 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the official added

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 26,300 as 967 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 278, a health official told PTI on Thursday.

About 27 percent of students don’t have smartphones and laptops to access online classes amid the COVID-19 school shutdown, reports The Indian Express. The survey, conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), covers 18,188 students studying in CBSE-affiliated schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs).

The toll brings to 228,621 the number of infections in the country since the start of the pandemic, and reflects a trend of rising numbers of cases observed in other countries in recent weeks.

Germany has recorded 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed Thursday, reports AFP.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 case tally now stands at 65,979 with 690 new infections reported today till 10:30 hours. The total numbers of active and recovered cases in the state are 14,671 & 50,393 respectively. The toll is now at 915, according to the state Health Department.

The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 28,36,925, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. Case fatality rate has declined to 1.90 per cent.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 28 lakh with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 20,96,664 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to 73.91 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the contraction of the world economy is expected to be the largest since Great Depression.

Speaking at the 6th roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks, Jaishankar said that the impact of COVID-19 has put a "cumulative loss of approx 6.5 or 9.7 percent of the global GDP".

India reports 69,652 cases in 24 hours, taking the tally to 28,36,925. The toll increases by 977 to 53,866. There are now 6,86,395 active cases, while as many as 20,96,664 people have been discharged so far.

With a record 60,091 people recovering from the novel coronavirus in a day, the total recoveries on Wednesday crossed 20 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate fell to 1.91 percent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 6,76,514, accounting for 24.45 percent of the caseload as the total recoveries have surged to 20,37,870, it said.

The total caseload increased to 27,67,273 as 64,531 people tested positive in 24 hours while the toll climbed to 52,889 with a spike of 1,092 deaths, the health ministry said in its morning update. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August.

India tests over 8 lakh samples for second consecutive day

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,17,42,782 samples have been tested till 18 August with 8,01,518 samples being tested on Tuesday.

"Focusing on the "test, track and treat" strategy, India has tested more than eight lakh samples for COVID-19 for the second consecutive day," said the health ministry in a statement. "The Tests Per Million too have seen a sharp rise to 23,002," the ministry said.

"It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked and isolated as well as prompt treatment can be ensured through timely medical care. The sustained level of high testing has played a key role in India's increasing rate of recovery, widening gap between the recovered and active cases, and also progressively declining fatality rate," the ministry said.

Dr Reddy's launches Avigan (Favipiravir) tablets

In another development, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd announced the launch of Avigan (Favipiravir) 200 mg tablets in India.

The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. that grants the Indian drug maker the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute the tablets in India, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, MV Ramana told news agency PTI.

Avigan(Favipiravir) has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life. Ramana said that as of now, the company is importing the drug from Japan but will start manufacturing it in India soon.

Replying to query, he said they have already approached regulatory authorities of two or three countries including the US seeking approvals to sell the drug and seek fast track approvals from them once trials are completed. Dr Reddy's is set to launch another COVID-19 treatment drug, Remdesivir in the first week of September, he added.

Vaccine's emergency authorisation could be considered if govt decides: ICMR

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava told members of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs that phase-two clinical trial of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have almost been completed and emergency authorisation of a vaccine could be considered if the Centre decides to do so.

He informed the committee that the vaccine candidates developed by Bharat Biotech, Cadila and the Serum Institute of India are at different stages of trial, an MP present in the meeting told news agency PTI.

The COVID-19 vaccine candidates coordinated by Bharat Biotech and Cadila are nearing completion of phase-two trails. The one being handled by the Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University will enter phase-2 (b) trials this weekend for which 1,700 patients have been identified at 17 centres across the country, the MP said.

According to MPs who attended the meeting, when asked how long people will have to live with the pandemic, Bhargava replied that normally the final trial takes about six to nine months but if the governments decides, an emergency authorisation could be considered.

Responding to queries by the panel about the saliva test cleared by the US FDA for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2, Bhargava said that taking samples from gargled water is already under consideration and further details will be available soon, said another MP who attended the meeting.

DDMA gives nod to reopening hotels, weekly markets

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave its approval for the opening of hotels and weekly markets but refused to allow gyms to reopen, said a Delhi government statement.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the DDMA which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through video conference.

The proposal to open gyms was not approved in the meeting headed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. The LG said gyms can be allowed to open in the coming days. The weekly markets will be first opened on trial basis to assess the situation on the ground.

Hotels, weekly markets and gyms were closed in the city with the announcement of the lockdown in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In the last week of July, the AAP government had decided to allow hotels and gyms to reopen in the city, and start weekly markets on a trial basis for seven days with social distancing and all other COVID 19 measures in place.

However, on 31 July the Lt Governor Anil Baijal "rejected" the Delhi government's decision, citing the fragile situation due to coronavirus pandemic in the city. The state government then sent a fresh proposal to the LG, arguing that the condition of Delhi was improving and the number of COVID-19 cases were coming down.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,398 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the case count in the city to over 1.56 lakh, while the toll mounted to 4,235 with nine fatalities. The positivity rate stood at 6.7 percent while the recovery rate was over 90 percent, said a bulletin issued by the state government.

Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh report record new cases

Maharashtra saw its highest single-day spike of 13,165 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 6,28,642, while 346 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 21,033 Also, 9,011 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,46,881. There are 1,60,413 active cases in the state at present.

Arunachal Pradesh added a record 133 COVID-19 new cases to its tally, taking the total caseload to 2,875. Twenty-nine paramilitary personnel and a health worker were among those found positive on Wednesday, said State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa. Fifty-five more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,949, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh, which had reported its first COVID-19 case on 2 April, has 921 active cases at present. Five patients have died so far, he said.

Sikkim reported its third fatality due to the novel coronavirus infection as a 57-year-old man succumbed to the disease while under treatment. Director General (DG)-cum-secretary in the department of health, Pempa T Bhutia said that the victim, a native of Pelling was admitted to STNM hospital on 14 August for cellulitis in his right leg with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome. He tested positive in the RT-PCR test and died on Wednesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, another state minister was among the 5,156 fresh COVID-19 cases. The cumulative case count in the state rose to 1,67,510. while the toll climbed to 2,638 with 53 fatalities. Minister of State for MSME, Khadi and Village Industry, Chaudhary Udaybhan Singh, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the institute's director Prof. RK Dhiman said.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, is presently undergoing treatment in a Ghaziabad hospital for coronavirus. Besides, two other state ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan had recently died of COVID-19

With inputs from PTI