Coronavirus Updates: Ahead of West Bengal Assembly's Monsoon session, eight, including two staff and four cops, test positive

Coronavirus Updates: A total of 467 persons were tested at a temporary testing centre on Tuesday. The House will be in session only on 9 September as opposed to the two days proposed earlier

The toll increased to 7,897 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, said the BMC.

Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,57,410 on Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The discharge rate climbed to 85.40 percent, with 3,021 people recovering from the disease since Sunday evening, it said in a bulletin.

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 3,620 on Monday after 58 more people succumbed to the disease, while 3,077 fresh cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the state to 1,83,865, the health department said.

As many as 2,278 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,583 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,27,892 on Monday after the state registered 3,861 new cases for the first time in single day. While, 10 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 556, a health department official said.

It has been decided to give the furniture brought for the said centre like- beds, mattress, pedestal fans, dustbins, water dispensers among others to government-run hostels and hospitals at free of cost.

In an order dated 4 September, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body has said the decision to close the facility with a potential capacity of over 10,000 beds was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister on the advice of the head of the Covid Care Care Task Force.

The COVID-19 Care Centre at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in the city, that was touted to be the biggest such facility for the treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in the country, will be shut from 15 September, as it is not getting patients.

Speaking to ANI, Dr OP Kalra, vice-chancellor, PGI Rohtak said, "We got permission from Bharat Biotech to start a phase-2 human clinical trial of their vaccine. We've 300 volunteers, aged between 12 years and 65- years, out of which screening of 15 has been completed."

Over 5.06 crore COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding 10,98,621 samples were tested on Monday alone.

After more than 16,000 individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 tally climbed to 9.23 lakh on Tuesday. At least 27,027 patients have succumbed to the infectious disease so far, said the state health department.

"The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac’ (Sputnik V) vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor [medical device regulator] and has been released into civil circulation," according to the Russian health ministry.

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has been released into civil circulation, regional deliveries are planned in the nearest future, reported news agency ANI on Tuesday.

The Himalayan state now has 538 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,396 people have recovered from the disease and six died.

Twenty-nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the state's tally to 1,940, an official said yesterday. Of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from East Sikkim and 11 from West Sikkim districts, state Information, Education and Communication officer Sonam Bhutia said.

India registered 75,809 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall count to 42.80 lakh on Tuesday, said the health ministry. With 1,133 deaths reported across the country in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll has risen to 72,775.

The case fatality rate declined to 1.70 percent after 72,775 deaths were registered so far.

As many as 33,23,950 people have been cured of COVID-19 so far, pushing India’s recovery rate to 77.65 percent, according to the recent data released by the health ministry on Tuesday.

The state has not reported any death due to the virus, said the Health Department. There are 391 active cases while 732 patients have been discharged in the state.

With nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 1,123 on Tuesday, according to the State Health Department.

Of the total cases in the state, there are 76,467 recoveries and 15,632 active cases.

Rajasthan reported 721 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall count to 93,257 on Tuesday, said the state health department. The COVID-19 toll in the state has reached 1,158.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for resuming the operations of 'Shramik Special' trains from Odisha to Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, for migrant workers to return to their workplaces, ANI reported.

Referring to the woman found infected with coronavirus for a second time at the Fortis Hospital, the minister, who held a meeting with the COVID-19 taskforce officials, said several other countries have reported cases of reinfection and each country has come up with a different reason for it.

"Minister Dr K Sudhakar has instructed the officials to conduct a clinical study about the coronavirus reinfection cases," his office said in a statement.

Expressing concern over the reinfection of the patient who was discharged from a hospital in July after recovery, he said it should be dealt with carefully and efforts taken to dispel fears among the people.

As a 27-year-old woman from the city probably became the 'first' case of COVID-19 reinfection nearly a month after recovering, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday instructed the officials to conduct a clinical study about such cases.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 304, followed by Rangareddy 191, Karimnagar 157 and Medchal Malkajgiri 132 districts, a government bulletin said on Tuesday.

Telangana reported 2,392 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to1.45 lakh in the state on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 toll has climbed by one to 177.

At least 348 more tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra Police in the past 24 hours, said the police department on Tuesday. With this, the overall count in the force increases to 17,439, ANI reported.

The nation's propaganda machine has churned out praise for China's Covid-19 response, reframing the public health crisis as an example of the agility and organisation of the Communist leadership.

China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the coronavirus, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause.

In his letter to the rail minister, Pradhan said that he has received a number of requests from migrant workers in Odisha who have urged that train services be started from Odisha so that they can reach their workplace.

The Railways started Shramik Specials on 1 May to transport stranded migrant workers to their native states after thousands tried to reach home on foot due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The last Shramik Special train was operated on 9 July.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha to ferry migrant workers back to their workplace in states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

They are wary of safety measures they see as ill-funded as a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps the country. They fear sick students could infect relatives who are at higher risk of falling ill from COVID-19. And they claim that they have invested in computers and better network connections to prepare for online lessons, even preparing to homeschool their children if necessary.

Ángela López hardly fits the profile of a rule-breaker. But the mother of a 7-year-old girl with respiratory problems has found herself among parents ready to challenge Spanish authorities on a blanket order to return to school.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Uttarakhand Gyan Singh Negi succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat condoled his death: "May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss and the departed soul rest in peace."

Himachal Pradesh reported 28 new COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,703. Of the total, there are 5,366 recoveries, 2,267 active cases and 57 deaths.

Maharashtra records 20,131 new COVID19 cases and 380 deaths, taking the total cases in the state to 9,43,772 and deaths to 27,407.. Active cases stand at 2,43,446, said the state public health department.

Andhra Pradesh registered 10,601 new coronavirus positive cases and 73 deaths, pushing the total number of cases to 5,17,094 and toll to 4,560, said reports. A total of 4,15,765 have recovered and the state now has 96,769 active cases

From 9th September onwards, metro services will begin on blue line (Dwarka Sec 21 - Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and pink line (Majlis Park - Shiv Vihar) from 7:00 to 11:00 in the morning and 4:00 to 8:00 in the evening. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/vaZK6KIfGy

I got myself tested for COVID today as I was having cold and the report came came positive. Anyone came in my contact pl get yourself tested. I have home quarantined myself.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and home quarantined herself.

#UPDATE : Fire that broke out at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara has been brought under control. Patients have been shifted to safer places. #Gujarat https://t.co/ngU1Grcdae

A fire broke out earlier at the COVID-19 ward of civic run SSG hospital in Vadodara and has now been brought under control, said reports. Pateints were evacuated to safer areas. There no injuries, reported PTI.

Delhi records 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 1,756 recoveries and 19 deaths. The total cases in the National Capital climb to 1,97,135 including 1,70,140 recoveries and 4,618 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,377, said a bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

A day after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's letter to the Railway Minister requesting him to restart Shramik Special trains from Odisha to ferry migrant workers back to their workplaces in other parts of the country, the Railways announced three special trains for the eastern state. The three trains announced on Tuesday are from Puri to Ahmedabad (4 days a week), Puri-Gandhidhan Express (weekly) and the Puri-Okha Express (weekly) which will begin operations from 12 September. These trains are in addition to the 80 trains announced earlier, which too would begin operations from 12 September.

The Tripura government said it has decided to allow private hospitals in the state to treat COVID-19 patients. Plasma therapy would also commence in the state within the next two days, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office. The Tripura government has also decided to allow Rapid Antigen Tests at 17 private hospitals and nursing homes, and it would cost Rs 750 per test, the statement said.

Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 during examination conducted on MLAs, Assembly staff and media persons Tuesday, ahead of the one-day monsoon session of the West Bengal House on September 9. A total of 467 persons were tested at a temporary testing centre since 10 am "A total of eight people tested positive; out of them, two are Assembly staffs. Four police personnel who were on duty inside the premises, one media person and a driver examined also tested positive. Necessary steps as per norms have been taken," Speaker Biman Banerjee said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: "A total of eight people tested positive; out of them, two are assembly staffs. Four police personnel who were on duty inside the Assembly premises, one media person and a driver examined also tested positive. Necessary steps as per norms have been taken," said West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The health ministry issued SOPs for the partial re-opening of schools on a voluntary basis from 21 September. As per the Unlock-4 guidelines, students of Classes 9-12 can go to schools to seek guidance from their teachers, provided their parents give permission in writing.

Andhra Pradesh registered 10,601 new coronavirus positive cases and 73 deaths, pushing the total number of cases to 5,17,094 and toll to 4,560, said reports.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that five states account for 62% of active cases and 70% of deaths in the country. The states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

At the weekly COVID-19 briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan says India has one of the lowest case fatality rates. India also has one of the lowest per million cases in the world at 3,102, he said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention to relaunch the now-suspended services of Shramik Special trains from Odisha to other states to

facilitate the return of migrant workers to their places of work.

Mumbai's COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,57,410 on Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, the BMC said.

India on Monday overtook Brazil to become the second worst-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the national caseload crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases.

The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614, including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured, and 71,642 deaths, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, Brazil has 41,37,521 COVID-19 cases and the United States continues to remain the worst affected with over 62 lakh cases.

In India, five states — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh — contribute over 60 percent of total COVID-19 cases, 62 percent of active cases, and 70 percent of overall fatality reported due to the virus.

Maharashtra is at the top with 21.6 percent, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8 percent), Tamil Nadu (11 percent), Karnataka (9.5 percent), and Uttar Pradesh at 6.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the ICMR said that the total number of samples tested up to 6 September is 4,95,51,507, including 7,20,362 samples tested on Sunday.

'India in talks to join Covax plan'

The World Health Organisation on Monday said that it is in discussion with India to be included in the 'Covax' global vaccine allocation plan.

"India is certainly eligible, like all countries in the world, to be part of the Covax facility and discussions are ongoing in that regard," Bruce Aylward, senior WHO adviser was quoted as saying by Reuters.

"We would welcome Indian participation... India has extensive experience (with vaccines)," he added.

The WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI) vaccine alliance are "leading the COVAX facility, aimed at helping buy and distribute vaccination shots against the novel coronavirus fairly around the world," NDTV reported.

WHO, UNICEF, World Bank, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are the "core partners" of the GAVI alliance, the report added.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that it will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available.

UNICEF is the world's largest single vaccine buyer, procuring more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines annually for routine immunisation and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.

With several vaccine candidates showing promise, the UN agency, in collaboration with the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will lead efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility for 92 low and lower middle-income countries, whose vaccine purchases will be supported by the mechanism.

"We are ready for an immense new challenge: to lead the global supply of COVID-19 vaccines and help end the worst stage of this pandemic," UNICEF tweeted on Saturday.

"UNICEF is the world's largest single buyer of vaccines for diseases like measles and polio, procuring over 2 billion doses on behalf of nearly 100 countries each year. Thanks to our supporters, we now have the experience and expertise to deliver a COVID19 vaccine to the world," it said.

Metro services resume across country

Five months after being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, metro services resumed across the country in a graded manner with strict COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and masks and face shields for passengers.

In accordance with the Union home ministry's 'Unlock 4' guidelines, metros in containment zones remained shut.

The metro in Mumbai, one of the cities most affected by the pandemic, also remained closed.

Union minister Hadeep Singh Puri had announced the resumption of metro services with multiple routes from 7 September.

Uttarakhand minister positive

Uttarakhand cabinet minister Madan Kaushik has tested positive for COVID-19. Kaushik was admitted to AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday night after his antigen report came positive, PTI reported.

Though he was in complete isolation since Saturday, after coming in contact with an infected person, he decided to admit himself at AIIMS after testing positive. His sample has also been sent for an RT-PCR test for dual confirmation.

The minister, who is also the state government's official spokesman, has appealed to party leaders and journalists who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID. Kaushik had attended a cabinet meeting last week chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Bengaluru COVID-19 care centre to shut

The COVID Care Centre at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in the city, that was touted to be the biggest such facility for the treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in the country will shut from 15 September due to lack of patients, PTI reported.

In an order dated 4 September, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body has said the decision to close the facility with a potential capacity of over 10,000 beds was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister on the advice of the head of the Covid Care Care Task Force.

It has been decided to give the furniture brought for the said centre like- beds, mattress, pedestal fans, dustbins, water dispensers among others to government-run hostels and hospitals at free of cost.

The Social Welfare Department will get 2,500 furniture for its hostels, while the horticulture university hostel at Bagalkote, Minority Welfare Department hostel and the GKVK, Bengaluru will get 1,000 each.

The remaining furniture will be given to government hospitals and hostels based on request, it added.

Following the government's decision to allow home isolation of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 cases, there has been a drastic fall in people getting admitted to the centre, official sources said.

With inputs from agencies