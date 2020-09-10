Coronavirus Updates: AAP govt rules out another lockdown as Delhi reports over 4,000 new cases, tally crosses 2 lakh

Coronavirus Updates: Despite a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the AAP government has ruled out the possibility of another lockdown, asserting that the economy 'cannot be kept shut for eternity'

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials."

"As part of the ongoing randomized, controlled global trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine, our standard review process was triggered and we voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee," a spokesperson said.

The company, which is developing the drug alongside the University of Oxford, is a frontrunner in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had "voluntarily paused" a randomized clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

Russia denounced criticism as an attempt to undermine Moscow's research and a Russian investor claimed vindication when Britain's prestigious Lancet published research that showed patients in early tests developed antibodies with "no serious adverse events."

This raised concerns among Western scientists over a lack of safety data, with some warning that moving too quickly on a vaccine could be dangerous.

Russia announced in August that its vaccine, named "Sputnik V" after the Soviet-era satellite that was the first launched into space in 1957, had already received approval.

Early tests of a Russian coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging results when details were published Friday, but experts said the trials were too small to prove safety and effectiveness.

"2,479 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,485 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in Telangana on 8 September," said the state health department.

With nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 infections in Telangana, the overall count in the state climbed to 1,47,642 on Wednesday. Of the total, there are 31,654 active cases.

As part of stage-I of resuming metro services, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) restarts operations on its Blue Line on Wednesday, ANI reported.

As many as 2,579 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,30,823 in the state. The total number of cases includes 99,073 recoveries, 378 deaths, and 31,369 active cases, said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Over 5.18 crore COVID-19 samples have been tested till now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 11,54,549 samples were tested on Tuesday alone.

"The Blue and Pink lines resumed services today. Slowly and steadily, Delhi Metro will be back to take you places! #MetroBackOnTrack," the DMRC tweeted.

Trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first.

Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with curtailed operation timings on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Tamil Nadu recorded 87 deaths on Tuesday, putting the state toll at 8,012. 84 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 6599 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 4,16,715.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,684 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the overall count to 4,74,940. Among these, Chennai reported 988 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 1,43,603.

Of the total, there are 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths, said the health ministry on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 cases exceeded 43 lakh on Wednesday after 89,706 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 toll climbed to 73,890 after 1,115 new deaths were recorded.

With 33,98,845 COVID-19 patients being cured, India's recovery rate increased to 77.77 percent on Wednesday. While, the fatality rate stood at 1.69 percent after nearly 74,000 patients succumbed to the highly infectious disease.

In early August India became the third country in the world to pass two million cases.

Although India has a low death rate from COVID-19 disease, nearly 1,000 deaths have been recorded every day from across the country for the last nine days. On Wednesday, the toll due to the infectious disease has risen to 73,890 with 1,115 more fatalities.

Twelve fatalities each have been reported from Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, 11 from Goa, 10 from Telangana, nine from Tripura, eight from Assam, five from Himachal Pradesh, four each from Bihar and Chandigarh, two from Sikkim, while Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur have registered one fatality each.

Of the 1,115 fresh COVID-19 deaths in India, 380 are from Maharashtra, 146 from Karnataka, 87 from Tamil Nadu, 73 from Andhra Pradesh, 71 from Uttar Pradesh, 67 from Punjab, 57 from West Bengal, 25 from Haryana, 20 from Madhya Pradesh, 19 from Delhi,14 each from Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, 13 each from Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala and Rajasthan.

So far, 1,609 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,164 in Rajasthan, 916 in Telangana, 854 in Haryana, 815 in Jammu and Kashmir, 765 in Bihar, 569 in Odisha, 496 in Jharkhand, 407 in Chhattisgarh, 378 in Assam, 372 in Kerala and 360 in Uttarakhand.

Of the total 73,890 COVID-19 deaths in India, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 27,407 followed by 8,012 in Tamil Nadu, 6,680 in Karnataka, 4,618 in Delhi,4,560 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,677 in West Bengal, 3,133 in Gujarat and 1,990 in Punjab.

One more fatality has taken the northeastern state's coronavirus toll to nine, a health official said. The fresh infections have pushed Arunachal Pradesh's caseload to 5,402, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 221 fresh COVID-19 infections for first time in single day, taking the overall count to 5,402 on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 59 security personnel have also tested positive in the state.

India has the second-most reported cases in the world and the third-most reported deaths behind the United States and Brazil.

More than 10 lakh people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks with the total caseload exceeded over 43.7 lakh on Wednesday. Testing has been ramped up to more than 10 million daily, with cumulative testing exceeding five crore.

"Students of Class 9 to 12 shall be permitted to visit their school on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians. Such visits and teacher – student interaction must be organized in a staggered manner," stated the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

The government also said that online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

However, only schools outside the containment zones will be allowed to open. Assemblies, sports and events, which can lead to overcrowding, are strictly prohibited in the schools that are opting to start operations.

In the backdrop of the ongoing 'Unlock 4', partial resumption of activities in schools for students of Classes 9-12 will be allowed from 21 September, the union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Odisha has reported 3,748 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,35,130 on Wednesday. Of the total, there are 1,02,185 recoveries and 32,312 active cases, said the state health department.

"Sorry, we are not inclined to entertain,” the bench said.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that authorities will take all necessary steps for conducting the NEET-undergraduate exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic for admission in medical courses.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a batch of pleas seeking deferment or cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for 13 September.

"4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than 4 lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification," the press note stated.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Centre had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on 1 June, 2020, to help poor street vendors, impacted by coronavirus, to resume livelihood activities.

The lockdown due to COVID-19 has affected the businesses of street vendors. The purpose of this 'Svanidhi Samvaad' scheme is that those people can start afresh and begin their work again easily, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Sixty percent of the total cases are recorded only in five states, said the health ministry.

Maharashtra reported more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases alone of the total 89,706 fresh infections reported in past 24 hrs, said the health ministry on Wednesday. This was followed by Andhra Pradesh for recording more than 10,000 cases.

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 in India has surged to 33,98,844, further improving the recovery rate to 77.77 percent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.69 percent, the Union Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The health ministry on Wednesday said that 60 percent of the total 43.7 lakh COVID-19 infections in India were reported in five states. This included Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, with just about 70 lakh population, have reached 7,832, according to the data provided by the state health department till Tuesday.

"The coronavirus cases are increasing day by day and neither their index cases nor travel history is being found which establishes its community spread," she added.

Shimla Chief Medical Officer Surekha Chopra said the recent data of COVID-19 cases established community spread of the virus.

"Total number of positive cases in the police force rises to 17,972, including 3,523 active cases, 14,269 recoveries and 180 deaths so far," said the Maharashtra Police.

With 533 more cops testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, the overall count in the police force has risen to 17,972 on Wednesday. The death of three more police personnel has increased the COVID-19 toll to 180.

Over 78,700 international passengers submitted their self-declaration form through the portal, the DIAL said in a press release.

The government had said last month that from 8 August, if any arriving international passenger has a negative report from an RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey, he or she need not undergo institutional quarantine in India. Delhi airport had launched an online portal for this purpose.

Delhi airport's online portal has received approximately 45,288 applications from international passengers since 8 August to avail exemption from seven-day institutional quarantine, said its operator DIAL on Wednesday.

The state also reported 728 new cases taking the total number of infected people to 94,854. As per the bulletin, 76,624 people have been discharged after treatment till now

Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 1,171, according to a health department bulletin.

Over 11.5 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested for the first time in single day, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. So far, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested over 5 crore samples.

The minister's aide said that Kanwar Pal's report came positive in the morning and he was currently in Chandigarh.

"After some symptoms, I got my Covid test done and it returned positive. I request all those who might have come in my contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done," the minister tweeted.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He requested all those who might have come in his contact during the past few days to isolate themselves and get their tests done.

With the addition of 1,392 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 1,36,429, an official told news agency PTI. Apart from this, the district also recorded 24 fatalities on Tuesday that has taken the toll to 3,774, the official said.

A sum of Rs 10,339 crore has been released during COVID-19 period under the simplified payment process as envisaged in ambitious Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat scheme. Another sum of Rs 2,475 crore is being processed and likely to be released soon," ANI quoted Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as saying.

Amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed medical superintendents and senior officials to take every possible step to prevent the spread of the virus in the city.

This is the fourth part of the video series launched by the former Congress president on the economy and the lockdown.

"The lockdown was an attack on labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers. It was an attack on our unorganised sector. We have to understand this. We all have to stand against this attack," he said. "Whatever was done in the name of Corona was the third attack on the unorganised sector," he also said.

"The lockdown was not an attack on corona. The lockdown was an attack on the poor of India. It was an attack on the future of our youth," Gandhi said in a video series on the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the lockdown was not an attack on coronavirus but on the poor people and proved to be a "death sentence" for the unorganised sector as it "finished" jobs and small businesses. Everyone should stand against the attack, he said.

"To defeat coronavirus anywhere, we need to defeat it everywhere."

"Our chances to develop and deploy a safe and effective vaccine have never been higher, both for Europeans here at home, or for the rest of the world," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.

The European Commission announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with a sixth pharmaceutical firm, this time BioNTech-Pfizer, to reserve a further 200 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Journalist Rana Ayyub tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday,. She took to Twitter to share her test result and inform that she was has found a hospital bed in Navi Mumbai.

The Union health ministry says Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 61% of the total active cases in the country.

He said the state government was committed to protect the people from the infection and provide better treatment to all.

"Contact tracing has an important role in controlling the spread of COVID-19 infection. This work should be conducted in a systematic and effective manner. In Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kanpur, contact tracing should be increased," a statement quoted the chief minister as saying. He was speaking at a COVID-19 review meeting here.

According to the health department, the state reported 6,743 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, out of which, 887 cases were found in Lucknow, 431 in Kanpur Nagar, 306 cases in Allahabad, among other places.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for increasing contact tracing of coronavirus patients in Lucknow, Kanpur and Allahabad.

The Serum Institute of India says it will continue trials of the Oxford vaccine despite AstraZeneca pausing the study. “We can’t comment much on the UK trials, but they have been paused for further review and they hope to restart soon,” the institute says. “As far as Indian trials are concerned, it is continuing and we have faced no issues at all.”

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday expressed happiness after six members of the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe, who tested positive for coronavirus, recovered and returned to their island in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

As many as 582 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Wednesday, pushing the state's tally to 16,739, a health official said. Tripura's coronavirus death toll rose to 161 as nine more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

As many as 533 policemen in Maharashtra test positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The force’s tally rises to 17,972. Three more deaths push the toll to 180.

Metro Rail officials said these trains will operate only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

However, the services are yet to attract large number of passengers as most have apparently kept away due to Covid-19 apprehensions,according to officials.

As part of gradually restoring Metro rail operations,the Bangalore Metro Rail on Wednesday commenced services on another sector--the Green line-- two days after resuming it on another one.

Nine out of the total deaths on Wednesday occurred in Puducherry and the remaining one was reported from Karaikal region. Of the total 18,084 cases, 4,770 were active while 12,967 patients recovered and discharged so far.

Five women and as many men succumbed to COVID-19 in Puducherry on Wednesday while 341 more people contracted the virus, pushing the tally of infections to 18,084. A release from Health and Family Welfare department said 341 new cases were reported at the end of testing of 2,560.

Of the total number of cases, 2,470 patients have already recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The number of active cases in Dharavi climbed down to 99 on Wednesday.

Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, reported nine new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which took the count of patients to 2,839, a senior civic official said.

However, the Bengaluru metro services are yet to attract large number of passengers as most have apparently kept away due to Covid-19 apprehensions,according to officials.

According to the health department, the Uttar Pradesh has reported 6,743 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, out of which, 887 cases were found in Lucknow, 431 in Kanpur Nagar, 306 cases in Allahabad, among other places.

"The lockdown was not an attack on corona. The lockdown was an attack on the poor of India. It was an attack on the future of our youth," Gandhi said in a video series on the lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 11.5 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested for the first time in single day, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. So far, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested over 5 crore samples.

The death of three more Maharashtra Police personnel in the past 24 hours has increased the COVID-19 toll to 180.

Maharashtra reported more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases alone of the total 89,706 fresh infections reported in past 24 hrs, said the health ministry on Wednesday.

Although India has a low death rate from COVID-19 disease, nearly 1,000 deaths have been recorded every day from across the country for the last nine days.

On Wednesday, the toll due to the infectious disease has risen to 73,890 with 1,115 more fatalities.

India's COVID-19 cases exceeded 43 lakh on Wednesday after 89,706 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line resumed services with curtailed operation timings on Wednesday after being closed for 171 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had "voluntarily paused" a randomized clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine in what it called a routine action after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

India's daily coronavirus cases on Tuesday saw a slight dip with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours as against the 90,802 recorded on Monday, but the toll due to COVID-19 surged to 72,775 with a record 1,113 patients succumbing to the virus.

Amid rising cases, the Central Government underlined increasing reports from state governments about people becoming lax in taking precautions against COVID-19, and how it is hampering the efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

The number of recoveries on Tuesday surged to 33,23,950 pushing the recovery rate to 77.65 percent, according to the health ministry data.

The data showed that there are 8,83,697 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 20.65 percent of the total caseload of 42,80,422.

During a media briefing, the Centre claimed that India's COVID-19 cases per million population (now at 3,102), is among the lowest in the world.

Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul also urged people to get themselves tested, stating that the government had facilitated extensive testing and also allowed testing on demand.

Paul, who also chairs the national expert group on COVID-19 vaccine administration, said that the government was considering Russia's request for conducting phase-3 clinical trial and manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' in India.

The health ministry also released guidelines for the partial re-opening of schools on a voluntary basis, stipulating disinfection of the premises and stressing on ensuring proper distance between students and teachers,

In Delhi, the high court, expressing concern over the sharp rise in cases in the National Capital, said that doctor's prescription will no longer be mandatory for those who want to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

Health minister Satyendra Jain, in an interview with news agency PTI, however, said that there was no reason to panic and that the spike in cases will "plateau" after 10-15 days.

Five states account for 70% deaths, 62% active cases: Health ministry

In a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India's COVID-19 fatality rate is among the lowest globally and currently stands at 1.7o percent.

"The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world," he said.

Giving a state-wise break up of India's coronavirus cases and deaths, Bhushan said that five states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh account for approximately 70 percent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country.

"A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 percent," the official noted.

He added that the five states also account for 62 percent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. "While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said.

Responding to a question, the health secretary said that six persons from a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had tested positive for the coronavirus but all have recovered now. In the Nicobarese tribe which is not a PVTG, there are still 15 active cases, the official informed.

Jammu and Kashmir reports record spike

Meanwhile, states and Union Territories continued reporting more cases and deaths due to the infection. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its biggest single-day spike of 1,355 COVID-19 cases, pushing the Union Territory's infection count to 45,925. Among the new cases, 785 were from the Jammu region and 570 were from the Kashmir Valley. The toll in the UT rose to 815 with 14 more dying of the disease.

Maharashtra recorded 20,131 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 9,43,772, while the toll increased to 27,407 with 380 persons succumbing to the disease.

For the fifth day in a row, Andhra Pradesh, the second worst-affected state in the country by the virus, saw more number of coronavirus patients getting discharged than the addition of new cases. On Tuesday, 11,691 COVID-19 patients got discharged from hospitals in the state while 10,601 fresh cases took the overall count to 5,17,094.

In Tamil Nadu, the toll crossed 8,000 with 87 more fatalities, while 5,684 fresh cases pushed the cumulative case count to to 4,74,940. The toll now stands at 8,012. Recoveries outnumbered new infections for the third successive day with 6,599 people getting discharged, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 4,16,71, said the state health department.

Delhi also saw a spike of 3,609 fresh coronavirus cases with over 45,000 COVID-19 tests being conducted in 24 hours. According to the latest health bulletin issued by the state government, the total cases crossed 1.97 lakh while the toll mounted to 4,618, with 19 more fatalities.



No prescription needed for testing in Delhi

The Delhi High Court noted that there was a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases from 31 August in the National capital and said that the figures were rather alarming.

To prevent any delays given the situation, the court said that those who want to voluntarily get themselves tested need not obtain a prescription from a doctor. The person concerned will only be required to fill an ICMR form and attach Aadhaar card with Delhi address as proof, the bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

The bench also asked private laboratories to allot 2,000 RT-PCR tests per day for those who want to undergo the test. The bench directed the Delhi government to ramp up the mobile facilities from two to four and said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) should display advertisements about the nearby COVID-19 testing camps at prominent spots near the entry and exit area of the stations.

While the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro resumed services with restricted timings from Monday as part of the fourth phase of 'unlocking' activities, the Blue and Pink Line are set to start operations on Wednesday.

Cases will plateau soon, says Delhi health minister

Meanwhile Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain sought to allay fears over the rapid spread of the infection, saying that "the current situation is far better than in June" when the city witnessed a big wave of infections.

He also attributed the rise in cases to an increase in testing.

In an interview to PTI, Jain said,"One of the main reasons why we are seeing such a rise in the number of fresh cases is because we are going aggressive as far as testing is concerned. We have been conducting tests in markets, crowded places, Mohalla Clinics, hospitals, and many other places.

"The scale of testing per day has been almost quadrupled than what was in June," Jain said, claiming that Delhi is doing more tests per million people than any other state.

"There is a spike in the number of cases, but the fact is that we have also increased the scale of testing as we don't want to leave even a single person who has been infected untraced, including asymptomatic ones. This spike will come down in the next 10-15 days, and cases will sort of plateau and stabilise by then," Jain asserted.

When asked about the most effective strategy of the government, Jain said, "home isolation was our biggest strategy, and it proved to be a game-changer. We are on the right course, and we will continue to pursue that strategy for effective COVID-19 management."

Centre issues SOPs for partial re-opening of schools

Even as state governments and UTs released their daily figures on COVID-19, the health ministry issued SOPs for the partial re-opening of schools from 21 September. Under the Unlock-4 guidelines, schools outside containment zones have been allowed to partially reopen for students from Classes 9 to 12 who want to take guidance from their teachers.

Disallowing sharing of notebooks, pens/pencils,water bottles, etc, among students, prohibition of assemblies and sports, encouraging online learning, entry of asymptomatic persons are some of the health ministry's guidelines

However, written consent of the students' parents or guardians will be required and the teacher-student interactions must be organised in a staggered manner, the guidelines stated.

According to the 'SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis', the seating arrangement has to be made to ensure a distance of six feet between chairs, desks, etc, and the faculty will ensure that they themselves and students wear masks throughout the teaching/guidance activities.

Sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening provisions should be made at the entrance and frequently touched surfaces must be regularly disinfected with one percent sodium hypochlorite, the guidelines stated.

Schools that were used as COVID-19 quarantine centres should be properly sanitised and deep-cleaned before partial functioning is resumed, the document stated.

The guidelines also called for ensuring regular counselling for students and teachers reporting mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. It is advisable that teachers, school counsellors and school health workers should work in unison to ensure emotional safety of the students

With inputs from PTI