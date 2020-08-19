Coronavirus Updates: Rajasthan reports 1, 347 new cases; Jharkhand health minister tests positive

Coronavirus Updates: Total cases in Rajasthan climbed to 63,977 while the toll mounted to 898 with 11 deaths

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of COVID-19 cases, with a total of 91,864 infections so far. Out of 6,317 fresh cases reported in the state on Monday, 2,053 cases ere from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of 17 August 17 evening, cumulatively 2,33,283 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend."

Executive chairperson of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday night that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 total rose to 1,19,578 with reporting of the fresh cases. The toll increased to 2,473 as 45 more people died, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

West Bengal's COVID-19 discharge rate crossed the 75-per cent mark on Monday with the state reporting more recoveries, even as record 3,080 new cases were detected, as per an official bulletin.

District Development Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary, however, said Imam Baras will remain open and the observance will be restricted to a single person who will recite the 'Noha, Marsia and sermon' which will be relayed for other people through loudspeakers.

The authorities in Ladakh's Kargil on Monday said no Muharram congregations and processions will be allowed in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, reports PTI.

Eight more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Monday, pushing the death toll in the state to 197, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam's caseload stood at 79,667 after 2,792 people tested positive since Sunday, he said.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in a dorm was announced Sunday by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The disclosure marked the fourth such outbreak since the semester began Aug. 10 at the state's flagship public university campus. The three others were at a dorm, private student housing and a fraternity house

At Oklahoma State in Stillwater, where a widely circulated video over the weekend showed maskless students packed into a nightclub, officials confirmed 23 coronavirus cases at an off-campus sorority house. The university placed the students living there in isolation and prohibited them from leaving.

From the dorms at North Carolina to the halls of Notre Dame, officials at universities around the US scrambled on Monday to deal with new COVID-19 clusters at the start of the fall semester, some of them linked to off-campus parties and packed clubs, reports AP.

"It provided the national expert group with inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines being developed by indigenous manufacturers as well as their expectations from the Union government," the statement said.

The national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 met representatives of leading domestic manufactures, including Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila, on August 17 to take inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines as well as their expectations from the government, the Union Health Ministry said. The meeting was mutually beneficial and productive, the ministry said.

Odisha on Monday recorded 2,244 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 62,294, while 10 more people succumbed to the disease pushing the death toll to 353, a health department official said. Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh tested positive to the COVID-19 and became the first member of Naveen Patnaik's cabinet to contract the illness.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation, and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate. Thirty states and Union Territories performed better than the national average.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that a new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID19 tests done in the last 24 hours. "Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low, 8.81% compared to the weekly national average, 8.84%," it said in a tweet.

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, flight movements at the Goa airport increased almost 12 times last month as compared to April this year, according to the Airports Authority of India. It said this is a sign of normalcy returning at the Goa airport, located at the INS Hansa base in Vasco town, reports PTI.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country have risen by 55,079 to 27,02,742, the Ministry of Health says. The toll is at 51,797, after 826 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Shops and shopping malls would remain open till 8 pm. Restaurants/hotels situated within shopping malls and liquor vends would remain open till 8.30 pm, according to the state Information and Public Relations Department.

Punjab government has decided to impose additional restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from 18 August, till further orders. Movement of individuals for non-essential activities to remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5 am. Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units to remain open till 8.30 pm.

He was discharged from Medanta Hospital,Gurugram on 14 August, after testing negative for COVID19. Some reports say he is suffering from respiratory problems

Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) for post-COVID-19 care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital, according to a statement from AIIMS, Delhi, reports ANI.

The survey had 1,664 respondents (all above 18 years) from the city's five wards whose population is 3.66 lakh.

A serological survey is done to detect the presence of specific antibodies, and is used to assess the prevalence of a disease in the population. Data from the Pune sero survey was released on Monday.

Pune's first serosurvey has found that 51.5 percent of the 1644 respondents from five highly- affected wards in the city have seroprevalence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 infection.

The Supreme Court rules that money from the PM CARES Fund, set up in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by the prime minister’s office, cannot be transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Maharashtra police rises to 12,495 as 112 personnel test positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, ANI reports. Two more deaths push the police force’s toll to 128.

The 84-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on 10 August. He was operated for removal of a clot in the brain and has been in a coma ever since. He also tested positive for COVID-19.

There is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee who continues to be on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Tuesday. Doctors attending on him said his vital parameters are stable.

The COVID-19 caseload stood at 27,02,742, while the death toll climbed to 51,797 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. Case fatality rate stands at 1.92 percent.

A spike of 55,079 cases took India's COVID-19 tally past 27 lakh on Tuesday just a day after it crossed the 26-lakh mark, while 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 73.18 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corpoation (GHMC), the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, continued to witness low number of infections with only 235 cases being reported.

Telangana reported 1,682 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 deaths, pushing the state's tally of positive cases to 93,937. With eight more fatalities the toll rose to 711, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 pm on 17 August.

The Parliamentary Committee for Home is expected to meet tomorrow to discuss the COVID19 situation in the country. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria will also be present in the meeting along with Health Ministry officials, reports ANI.

The teams will pursue research in areas such as antiviral coatings, immune modulation, tracking SARS CoV-2 in wastewater, disease detection mechanisms, reverse genetics strategies and drug repurposing.

Eight binational teams of researchers from India and the US have been selected for pursuing cutting-edge research in pathogenesis and disease management of COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Nagaland Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said that the government tested 577 more samples on Tuesday, of which, 65 have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Necessary contact tracing has been activated and all primary contacts under self-isolation,” he adds.

"Recovered patients are more than 19.70 lakh, which is 2.93 times the number of active cases. The case fatality rate is below two percent," ANI quotes Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry

As many as 41 lakh youth in the country lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic while construction and farm sector workers account for the majority of job losses, according to a joints report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). "For India, the report estimates job loss for 4.1 million youth. Construction and agriculture have witnessed the major job losses among seven key sectors," said the ILO-ADB report, titled 'Tackling the COVID-19 youth employment crisis in Asia and the Pacific', released on Tuesday. The young people's employment prospects in Asia and the Pacific are severely challenged due to the pandemic, it added. Youth (15-24 years) will be hit harder than adults (25 and older) in the immediate crisis and risk bearing higher longer-term economic and social costs, said the report.

WHO's emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan largely dismissed that theory at a press briefing on Tuesday, saying we should not live in hope of achieving herd immunity. "As a global population, we are nowhere close to the levels of immunity required to stop this disease transmitting," he said. "This is not a solution and not a solution we should be looking to."Most studies conducted to date have suggested only about 10 percent to 20 percent of people have antibodies. Dr. Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to WHO's director-general, added that any mass immunisation campaign with a COVID-19 vaccine would aim to cover far more than 50 percent of the world's population. "We don't want to be wrong," he said. "You want to plan to get high coverage and not get lulled into a dangerously seductive suggestion that (the herd immunity threshold) could be low."

The World Health Organization said the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread. Herd immunity is typically achieved with vaccination and most scientists estimate at least 70 percent of the population must have antibodies to prevent an outbreak. But some experts have suggested that even if half the population had immunity, there might be a protective effect.

It has also been decided that the existing restrictions on incoming passenger traffic into India through the immigration check posts will not apply in respect of these categories of foreign nationals, the notification said. However, in respect of quarantine and all other health and COVID-19 related matters, guidelines of the Ministry of Health shall be adhered to.

The government has allowed foreign journalists with valid visas to come to India along with family members, reports PTI. A Home Ministry notification said the decision has been taken after considering theneed for further relaxation of visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals who want to travel to India. Accordingly, in addition to the categories of foreign nationals who were already permitted to enter India, it has been decided to permit foreign nationals holding Journalist (J-1) visas and their dependents holding J-1X visas to enter India, the notification said. If they have J-1 or J-1X visas, which have been suspended, such visas shall stand restored with immediate effect to facilitate their entry into India.

Two more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have died due to coronavirus infection, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the country's largest paramilitary force to 28, officials said on Tuesday. The personnel, in the rank of Head Constable, were on leave at their homes in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, they said. The force also reported 51 fresh COVID-19 infections and recovery of 424 personnel from the disease on Tuesday. Out of the over 6,130 cases of the disease in the force, 2,131 are active, they said.

Maharashtra reports 11,119 fresh infections and 422 deaths, taking the total cases in the state to 6,15,477 and toll to 20,687. A total of 9,356 patients were discharged today, taking the number of recoveries to 4,37,870. Active cases stand at 1,56,608, reports ANI quoting the state public health department.

Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly to be held before 30 September, following all COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing. The venue for the session has not yet been finalised. Date will be fixed after consulting with the chief minister and the Governor, said Odisha Assemly Speaker SN Patro.

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai rose to 1,30,410 on Tuesday with addition of 931 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 49 fatalities, the cumulative toll went up to 7,219, it said, adding that 40 of the deceased had underlying health conditions. A total of 892 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,05,193, the civic body said. Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 80 percent, it said.

As many as 7,665 fresh cases (including 2,242 from Bengaluru Urban) and 139 deaths were recorded in Karnataka today. The total number of cases rises to 2,40,948 including 79,782 active cases, 1,56,949 discharges and 4,201 deaths, reports ANI quoitng the state health department

Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to 1,54,741 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 4,226, authorities said. Twelve fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Tuesday.

Two Goa MLAs, one of them a former minister, tested positive for the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, a senior health department official said. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, a former Goa minister, and BJP legislator Nilkant Halarnkar have tested positive for coronavirus, he said. Halarnkar, representing the Thivim Assembly constituency, tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, said the health department official. Later in the evening, Dhavalikar confirmed that the COVID-19 test conducted on him has come positive.

Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta said he has tested positive and requested all those who came into contact with him to get themselves tested

He is a fifth member of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers to test positive for the viral infection. Chouhan himself had tested positive in the last week of July. He recovered within two weeks.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. "My corona test returned to be positive so I have admitted to Aurobindo Hospital. By the grace of Baba Mahakal I am healthy," Yadav said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

At least 39 more people, including 20 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the state's tally to 1,457, an official said on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 27 were reported from East Khasi Hills, seven from West Garo, three from Ri Bhoi and one each from East Jaintia and South West Garo hills districts, Health Services director Aman War said. "Thirteen BSF personnel and seven employees of other armed forces are among the new patients," he said. Six patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 685, while the state currently has 766 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Six persons have succumbed to the infection in Meghalaya so far.

Two more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have died due to coronavirus infection, taking the toll due to the pandemic in the country's largest paramilitary force to 28.

A trend of decreasing number of active or new cases has been observed over the past five days, said the health ministry. However in the context of a pandemic, five days is too less to draw conclusions, it said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen by 55,079 to 27,02,742, the Ministry of Health says. The toll is at 51,797, after 826 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Some reports say he is suffering from respiratory problems.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 6,73,166 and as many as 19,77,779 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

India's COVID-19 toll crossed 50,000 on Monday, with the country reporting 941 fatalities and 57,981 new cases in 24 hours since 8 am on Sunday.

The total caseload rose to 26,47,663 but the number of people who have recovered from the disease also went up to 19,19,842, said the Union health ministry.

The number of tests carried out for the detection of COVID-19 also crossed three crore, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data. A total of 3,00,41,400 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till 16 August, including 7,31,697 on Sunday, it said.

Bihar extended the lockdown till 6 September in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, as per a notification issued by the state government.

An MLA tested positive and a minister went into quarantine in Punjab, even as Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned that he would not hesitate to impose stricter restrictions to arrest the spread of the infection. In Manipur, former world boxing champion L Sarita Devi and her husband Thoiba Singh tested positive but were asymptomatic. Both of them were going to a coronavirus care centre in Imphal, Thoiba said.

Toll mounts to 50,921

The countrywide toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours but the case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 percent, said the health ministry.

Of the 941 fresh deaths, 288 were in Maharashtra, 125 in Tamil Nadu, 116 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in Uttar Pradesh, 51 in West Bengal, 41 in Punjab, 20 in Gujarat, 16 in Jharkhand, 15 in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Rajasthan, 11 each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 10 each in Kerala, Odisha, Haryana and Telangana, eight in Delhi and seven each in Chhattisgarh and Assam.

A record 57,584 patients recuperated from the disease within a span of 24 hours, pushing the recovery rate to over 72 percent, said the ministry. The actual caseload of the country now stands at 6,76,900 on date and currently comprises only 25.57 percent of the total positive cases, it said. This difference between the recovered and the active cases continues to expand and now stands at 12,42,942.

Over three crore tests conducted so far

The health ministry asserted that a new landmark had been achieved as the total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the three crore-mark in India.

In a testament to the focussed, consistent and coordinated efforts of the Centre, and the State and UT governments, India has set a new landmark of conducting three crore tests, it said in a statement.

"With 7,31,697 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, India is on its resolved drive to increase its testing capacity to 10 lakh tests daily," the ministry said. The Tests Per Million (TPM) have seen a sharp increase to 21,769, it further said.

"While the cumulative testing rose from 1.2 crore on 14 July to three crore on 16 August, the positivity rate has seen a rise from 7.5 percent to 8.81 percent in the same period", it said in a statement. However, the ministry said that the positivity rate will eventually fall if isolation, tracking accompanied higher testing.

"Although higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the Delhi experience has amply shown, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, tracking and timely clinical management," the ministry said.

Testing numbers dip in Delhi

The number of coronavirus tests in Delhi in August as was lower in comparison to tests in July, reported news agency PTI. However, the government attributed the decrease to the fall in COVID-19 infections in the National Capital.

The authorities conducted over 2.58 lakh COVID-19 tests in Delhi between 1 and 15 August, whereas the figure stood at over 3.13 lakh in the same period in July. Between 16 and 31 July, over 2.96 lakh tests were conducted in Delhi.

"It is wrong to say that the number of tests in Delhi has dipped in the last few days. We are doing sufficient number of tests in Delhi. There can be fluctuations over short time periods, but overall we have been consistently doing 19,000-20,000 tests daily for months now," an official said. The official also said that the number of tests was low on some days in August due to festivals and celebrations such as Rakshabandhan, Janmashtami and Independence Day.

The official also said that RT-PCR tests were easily available at all flu clinics, labs and in all hospitals "There has not been a single complaint about anyone being unable to get RTPCR test done. Earlier, when the cases were high more people were visiting these centers to get themselves tested. Now since the number of cases has significantly dipped in Delhi, the number of RTPCR tests has also fallen down accordingly," the official stressed.

Delhi conducted 14,988 tests on Monday and 787 more tested positive, taking the overall count to over 1.53 lakh. The toll rose to 4,214 with 18 more fatalities, the Health Department said.

Bihar extends lockdown till 6 September

The Bihar government extended the statewide lockdown till 6 September. According to a notification issued by the Home Department, restrictions will remain in place in the district headquarters, sub-divisional headquarters, block headquarters and all municipal areas in the state. Strict measures will be enforced in the buffer and containment zones, it said.

Restrictions imposed in the state extended till 6th September: Government of Bihar. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/fib9xsgX5H — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

All religious places will remain closed and no congregation will be allowed. Besides, all social and political gatherings will be barred, it said. Parks and gymnasiums will remain closed and night curfew, restricting the movement of people between 10 pm and 5 am, will be in place, it added.

Inter-state and inter-district bus services will also remain suspended though transportation of goods will be allowed without any hindrance.

The state has so far reported over one lakh cases, a ten-fold rise within a period of a month and a half.

West Bengal, Kerala see record spike in new cases

Meanwhile, other states and Union Territories (UTs) also reported fresh cases and fatalities. Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 69 fatalities, taking the toll to 2,515, a government bulletin said. A total of 4,186 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday took the state's infection tally to 1,58,216, it said.

The COVID-19 case count in West Bengal rose to 1,19,578 with the highest single-day spike of 3,080 new cases on Monday, while the toll increased to 2,473 as 45 more people died, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department. Total 2,932 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.02, it added. There are 27,402 active cases in the state at present.

Kerala also witnessed its highest single-day surge of 1,725 COVID-19 cases taking the infection count to 46,140 while 13 deaths took the

toll to 169. Health minister KK Shailaja said Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of 461, followed by Malappuram with 306.

Twelve more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Haryana on Monday, as the state recorded its highest single-day spike of 887 cases taking the total infections to 48,040, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Not averse to tightening curbs, says Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was not averse to imposing stricter restrictions, as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 1,492 COVID-19 cases and a record 51 deaths due to the disease. The COVID-19 toll mounted to 862 and the infection count reached 32,695.

During a review meeting, the chief minister did not rule out a fresh lockdown, especially in areas witnessing a surge in cases, but made it clear that economic activities would not be allowed to suffer.

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who is heading the expert group for reviving the state's economy, also said any measures to check the spread of COVID-19 should not impact economic activities, according to a government release.

In his presentation on the COVID-19 situation, health expert KK Talwar said four districts— Ludhiana, Mohali, Jalandhar and Patiala -- were witnessing the maximum surge in infections and deaths and needed stricter preventive measures to control the situation. Deaths per million in the state had gone up to 27.2, and as many as 265 patients were on oxygen and 20 on ventilator support at present, he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali said that he had taken a test for COVID-19 after developing mild symptoms of the disease and his report came positive. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal later announced he was going into self-quarantine after he came into contact with the Bathinda district police chief who has been infected with the virus.

"Our SSP from Bathinda has been tested coronavirus positive and I met him on August 15 for the Independence Day function. On medical advice and for the safety of my family and workers, I am going into self-quarantine and as such no public meetings will be held by me during this period," Badal wrote on his Facebook page.

Boxer Sarita Devi, Odisha minister test positive

Odisha's Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Monday also tested positive for COVID-19. The MLA from Bhatli Assembly constituency is the first minister in Odisha to have been infected with the virus.

I have tested positive for Corona and I am stable now. Those who have came in contact with me recently are requested to stay isolated and get tested. — Susanta Singh (@SusantaSingh11) August 17, 2020

In Manipur, boxer L Sarita Devi tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic. The couple is based in Imphal and have a son, Tomthin, who has tested negative.

"Me and Sarita have tested positive. We are right now moving to a COVID-19 care facility. Both of us have no symptoms at all and I don't see any reason to panic," Thoiba told PTI over phone.

"I have no idea how this infection caught us. I think we were taking all precautions. But hopefully, it is going to be all right. We will recover soon. I am just relieved that Tomthin has tested negative," he added.

With inputs from PTI