Coronavirus Updates: Three SC courts to start physical hearing in a week’s time on pilot basis

Subject to the direction of the competent authority, only a limited category/number of matters for final hearing may be listed for physical hearing, the SC registry said in a letter to the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association

According to an internal order issued to employees by the DMRC, the step has been taken "in view of the extreme adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services".

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on March 22 due to the COVID-19 situation, sources said.

Facing "adverse financial condition" due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 percent, according to an internal order issued by it on Tuesday.

With the issuance of restrictive orders, people will be barred from coming out of their houses except for emergency works.

The restrictive orders have been issued by three district administration offices in the Kathmandu valley after a sudden spike in the coronavirus cases.

Nepal on Tuesday imposed a week-long prohibitory orders in the Kathmandu valley, as the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 28,000 after more than 1,000 fresh cases were reported in a single day.

An effectively implemented policy of "TEST, TRACK, TREAT" has ensured that the active cases are less than 1/4th of the total COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"There are always exemptions for any vaccine on medical grounds, but that should be the only basis," he told radio station 3AW in Melbourne.

After reaching a deal for the country to manufacture a "promising" vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, Morrison said getting the jab should be "as mandatory as you can possibly make it".

Australia should make any coronavirus vaccine compulsory for its 25 million citizens bar medical exemptions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday, wading into a heated ethical debate, reports AFP.

"There is no question in my mind we're a long way from it, and will remain a long way from it in the absence of an effective vaccine. Hoping for herd immunity is not a solution."

"Identifying a change does not automatically mean Covid-19 has changed. "You need to look to see if this means the virus is behaving differently," the body said, adding that the world was still a long way from Herd Immunity.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said "changes in viruses happen all the time", after a new COVID-19 mutation was discovered in three cases in Malaysia, deemed to be 10 times more infectious.

The number of jobs lost in July paled in comparison with April, when 1.77 crore salaried individuals fell out of work. However, the job loss in July was higher than the 10 lakh jobs lost in May. In June, salaried persons actually gained 39 lakh jobs, however, the net result of the last four months is that 1.89 crore salaried individuals are out of work, reports Scroll.in

Nearly 50 lakh salaried persons lost their jobs in July, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has said. This was the impact of a continuing partial lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. India began its “Unlock” procedure on 1 June, to restart all economic activities.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2,20,46,135 people and claimed 7,78,557 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.4 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.

Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted in Pune, which is more than Mumbai. Also, more number of people are being discharged after recovery, said Pune Mayor to ANI.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has tested 3,17,42,782 samples so far, ANI reports. Of this, 8,01,518 samples were tested on Tuesday.

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.The COVID19 tally in the country now rises to 27,67,274 including 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated & 52,889 deaths.

Karnataka BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to PTI. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, who had met Prasad earlier in the day, went into home quarantine.

"The epidemic is changing. People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the threat," Kasai said.

Many have mild or no COVID-19 symptoms and risk infecting the elderly and other vulnerable populations, the WHO's Western Pacific regional director Takeshi Kasai told a virtual briefing.

Coronavirus cases in Asia-Pacific countries are now being driven by people under the age of 50 who may not know they are infected, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, warning of a "new phase" in the pandemic.

Whereas, the other two indigenously developed vaccine candidates — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, jointly developed with ICMR, and Zydus Cadila’s Zycov D are both in early phases 1 and 2.

The Pune-based Serum Institute, manufacturing Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, has started advanced phases of human trial (Phase 2 and 3) in India with around 1,600 people aged above 18 years in across 17 selected sites across the country.

India looks for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate to be the likely first shot available for Indians by the end of 2020, reported Times of India .

The fresh infections have pushed the state's caseload to 2,875, he said. The northeastern state had reported its previous highest-single day spike of 107 COVID-19 cases on 1 August.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases as 133 people, including 29 security personnel, tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a health official said.

Telangana reported 1,763 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths on Tuesday. The state’s tally rose to 95,700 and the toll reached 719

The Army Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi says former President Pranab Mukherjee has developed a lung infection, ANI reports. He continues to be on ventilator support.

The recoveries from COVID-19 has crossed the 20-lakh mark in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Balyan, 63, has gone into self-quarantine after meeting Uttar Pradesh Minister Atul Garg, who tested positive for the disease. Balyan, a Lok Sabha MP from Muzaffarnagar, had lunch with Garg on Tuesday in Ghaziabad. He is now in quarantine at his residence in New Delhi, reported PTI.

The recoveries have surged to 20,37,870 in the country, while there 6,76,514 active cases of COVID-19, according to the data updated at 8 am.

With a record 60,091 people recuperating from coronavirus infection in a day, the total recoveries on Wednesday crossed 2 million pushing the recovery rate to 73.64 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate hit a new low of 1.91 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

Among the new cases, 42 were reported from Aurangabad city and 64 from rural parts of the district. Seven more deaths were also reported, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities here to 602, the district administration said in a release.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad rose to 19,258 on Wednesday after 106 more people tested positive for the disease here in Maharashtra, the district administration said, reports PTI.

The news report cited by Gandhi claimed that around 1.89 crore jobs were lost due to the coronavirus pandemic from April onwards.

Citing a media report, he said in a tweet in Hindi, "In the last 4 months, around 2 crore people have lost their jobs. The future of 2 crore families is in the dark. The truth about unemployment and destruction of the economy cannot be hidden from the country by peddling fake news and hatred on Facebook."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that the "truth about unemployment" can not be hidden from the country.

Passengers from India can arrive in Hong Kong only if they have a COVID-19 negative certificate from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, according to rules issued by the Hong Kong government in July.

Hong Kong has banned Air India flights till the end of August after some passengers on one of its flights tested positive for COVID-19 post arrival, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Avigan(Favipiravir) has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease.

The launch is part of the global licensing agreement with Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd. that grants the Indian drug maker the exclusive rights to manufacture, sell and distribute the tablets in India, Chief Executive Officer of Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, MV Ramana said.

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Jaipur, two from Nagaur and one each from Ajmer, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Kota and Udaipur, the official said.

Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the state's death toll to 908, while 699 fresh cases pushed its tally to 64,676, a health department official told PTI.

A total of 1,574 new infections were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,015 people tested positive for the coronavirus during contact tracing, he said. Wednesday's spike in COVID-19 cases is the second- highest in the state after the detection of 2,924 infections on August 16, the official said.

As many as 2,589 new cases pushed Odisha's COVID-19 tally to 67,122 on Wednesday, while its death toll mounted to 372 as 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official told PTI.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 368 new cases were reported after examination of 1,235 samples during the last 24 hours. The Director said 8,762 overall COVID-19 cases included 3,321 active cases.

Six people, including a 26-year-old woman, succumbed to COVID-19 while 368 fresh infections were recorded in Puducherry on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 8,762, reports PTI.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) also extended the timings for shops to remain open. Earlier, shops on two sides of the road were allowed to open on alternate days from 9 am to 5 am.

Shops on either sides of the road in Kalyan and Dombivali towns in Thane in Maharashtra opened on Wednesday after the local civic body allowed commercial establishments, barring malls, gymnasiums and swimming pools, to operate on all days outside COVID-19 hotspots.

A top ICMR official told a parliamentary panel on Wednesday that phase-two clinical trial of two indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates have

[BREAKING] Supreme Court seven-judge committee has asked court officials to prepare three big courtrooms ready for physical hearing within a week. Suggestion has been made that cases be listed after 10 days of such courtrooms being readied #SupremeCourt #physicalhearing #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/QYUho6iXcM

A seven-judge committee of the Supreme Court has asked court officials to prepare three big courtrooms for physical hearing within a week on" an experimental basis and as a pilot scheme", reports Bar and Bench. The SC registry has written to the President of the Bar Council and suggested that cases be listed after 10 days of such courtrooms being readied. "Only specific matters will be taken up for physical hearing while miscellaneous matters will continue to be heard through virtual means," the committee said.

Mumbai records 1,132 new cases, 864 recoveries and 46 deaths, reports ANI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Total number of positive cases increase to 1,31,542 in Mumbai, including 17,917 active cases, 1,06,057 recovered cases and 7,265 deaths.

almost been completed and emergency authorisation of a vaccine could be considered if the Centre decides so. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava informed members of the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs that the vaccine candidates developed by Bharat Biotech, Cadila and the Serum Institute of India are at different stages of trial, said an MP present in the meeting. The COVID-19 vaccine candidates coordinated by Bharat Biotech and Cadila are nearing completion of phase-two trails. The one being handled by the Serum Institute of India and developed by Oxford University will enter phase-2 (b) trials this weekend for which 1,700 patients have been identified at 17 centres across the country, the MP said. According to MPs who attended the meeting, when asked how long people will have to live with the pandemic, Bhargava replied that normally the final trial takes about six to nine months but if the governments decides, an emergency authorisation could be considered.

An IIT Kharagpur student staying in its campus on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, following which the institute decided to seal all the hostels, reports PTI quoting unnamed officials. The institute had in June asked all students stranded due to the lockdown, to leave the campus by June 30 and return two months later for the next semester, but a few of them remained there. The student who was infected with coronavirus was one of them, said the official who does not want to be quoted. "The student was sent to Kolkata," he said without elaborating. The hostel where the student was staying was sanitised, the official said.

The toll due to coronavirus rose to 568 in Bihar on Wednesday with 10 new fatalities, while the tally of positive cases has spiked to 1.12 lakh,a health department bulletin said. The recovery rate has increased to 75.01 percent, it said. The state witnessed 2884 fresh confirmed cases in last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,12,758.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday called for a concentrated focus on ramping up laboratory testing for COVID-19 in the National Capital as 1,300-odd cases are still reported daily. The high court also raised the question of migrant labourers returning to Delhi after Unlockdown-3 has been declared by the government and construction and industrial activity have picked up. A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked whether adequate arrangements have been made by the Delhi government at the borders and other places, where industries or construction sites exist in the national capital, for large scale testing to detect COVID-19 cases and for segregating them without causing any inconvenience. The bench directed the Delhi government to file a detailed status report on this aspect.

Haryana recorded its highest jump of 994 novel coronavirus cases, taking the total near the 50,000 mark on Wednesday, while the toll rose to 567 with 10 more deaths, the Health Department said. It was for the third straight day that the state had a record spike in cases. On Tuesday, the state had registered 896 cases, and it was 887 a day earlier. There are 7,307 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 42,056 have recovered. The total cases rose to 49,930, according to a health bulletin. Out of the 10 more fatalities, two each were from Faridabad, Rewari and Ambala, while a person each died in Gurgaon, Hisar, Kurukshetra and Sirsa, the department said. The recovery rate is 84.23 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.14 per cent, it said.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 104 new COVID-19 patients, including an MLA, as the district's caseload rose to 6,700, official data showed. So far, the district has reported 43 infection deaths. The number of active cases climbed to 785 from 774 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period. Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar said on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19. He asked people who may have come in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus and follow related guidelines.

People should celebrate the upcoming Onam festival within their homes and use locally available flowers for the traditional floral carpet in view of the COVID-19 situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.Participating in a video conference with the district collectors,police chiefs and medical officers, he said police should ensure people maintained social distancing when they go shopping for Onam, the harvest festival of the state, which falls on August 31 this year. "There are some people who trivialise the current COVID- 19 situation. We must not stand helplessly in front of them. The aim is to contain the number of cases and reduce the death rate. Precautionary measures should be location specific. As of now, we are able to control the deaths but that may not be the situation if the cases increase," he said.

Pune district reported 2,724 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,32,293 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 3,290 with 90 more patients succumbing to the infection. Also, 1,089 patients were discharged from hospitals in the western Maharashtra district following recovery, the official said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: After nearly five months of restricted functioning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court has decided to start physical hearing of cases within a week's time, though in a limited manner.

The US on Wednesday handed over to India 100 ventilators, as part of President Donald Trump's offer of assistance to New Delhi in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that around two crore people lost their jobs in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID19 tally in the country now rises to 27,67,274

Pune has reported more number of cases due to a large number of tests being conducted in Pune, which is more than Mumbai. Also, more number of people are being discharged after recovery, said Pune Mayor

The number of jobs lost in July paled in comparison with April, when 1.77 crore salaried individuals fell out of work. However, the job loss in July was higher than the 10 lakh jobs lost in May.

The daily new cases of COVID-19 and deaths due to the disease have shown a downward trend from 13 August, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, but warned against any laxity, emphasising that five days was a short period in the context of a pandemic.

Addressing a press briefing, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that in spite of a sustained level of 7-8 lakh coronavirus tests a day, the positivity rate has come down from 10.03 percent to 7.72 percent. The case fatality rate has also come down to below two percent, he added.

India's total coronavirus cases on Tuesday crossed 27 lakh with 55,079 and 876 deaths reported in 24 hours. However, the country also reported its highest daily recoveries with 57,937 recuperating from the disease. With this, India has 6,73,166 active cases — which is less than 25 percent of the total cases reported so far in the country, the ministry said.

In Uttar Pradesh, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Atul Garg and two lawmakers tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, as the state reported its highest spike of 77 COVID-19 fatalities. Andhra Pradesh became the third state in the country to report over three lakh cases.

Active cases account for only 25% of India's total cases, says health ministry

Addressing a press briefing, the health secretary said that India witnessed a declining trend in deaths and new cases over the past five days but warned against slackening the guard against the pandemic.

"The daily new cases from 13 August are down from over 64,000 to 55,079 now. There is a declining trend. But five days are a short span in the context of a pandemic and there is no room for laxity on containment, testing and surveillance," said Bhushan.

"Absolute deaths have also declined during the same period. These two parameters do give us some satisfaction but there is no reason for us to slacken our guard," he said.

He further said the number of recovered patients has reached close to 20 lakhs, which is 2.93 times the active COVID-19 cases.

The average daily recovered cases are now more than 55,000 and active cases are just 25 percent of the total COVID cases which means just 25 percent of the cases are either in hospital or home isolation, he said.

"The daily case fatality rate has reduced to 1.92 percent and the weekly average fatality rate is 1.94 percent. Both are below two percent," he said. "In its interaction with state and UT governments, the health ministry has repeatedly underlined the fact that our aim should be to bring down the case fatality rate to one percent or below that," Bhushan said

India on Tuesday reported 55,079 new cases taking the countrywide case count to 27,02,742, just a day after it crossed the 26-lakh mark, while the toll mounted to 51,979 with 876 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 19.77 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease during the same period pushing the recovery rate to 73.18 percent, the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update.

The health secretary attributed the high number of recoveries and low fatality rate to the high number of tests (both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests) being conducted daily.

"All these results are because we are conducting a very high number of tests every day using both RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests. Both the tests have a role to play. Through a high number of testing we are able to identify the cases fast... When cases are identified early they can be taken to hospitals early. Because of all that the recovery rate is also rising," he said.

Bhushan said more than three crore tests have been conducted and for the first time, nearly nine lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which is a new peak.

"If we look at the week-wise trend of testing of COVID-19, we will find that in the first week of July ( 1 to 7 July) nearly 2,30,751 tests were conducted and now that number has increased to 8,08,488 (12 to 18 August) and in the last 24 hours, we conducted a record number of tests at 8,99,864," he said.

Andhra Pradesh's cases cross three lakh

Meanwhile, several states and Union Territories added fresh cases and deaths to their tallies.

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,652 new cases and 88 deaths, taking the overall case count to 3,06, 261 and toll to 2,820. After Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, it is the third state in the country to cross the three lakh in the overall number of coronavirus cases.

It took 160 days for the state to go from one to three lakh (cases) after the first person tested positive for the contagion on 12 March but the last one lakh came at quicker pace in just 11 days. The state reached the 10,000 cases mark on 24 June, 50,000 on 20 July, one lakh on 27 July, 1.50 lakh on 1 August, two lakh on 7 August and 2.50 lakh mark on 12 August.

However, the number of active cases is only 85,130 with 2,18,311 patients having recovered so far, according to the latest government bulletin.

Maharashtra reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which pushed the state's case count to 6,15,477. With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the toll reached 20,687. A total of 9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 4,37,870 and active cases to 1,56,608.

Delhi recorded 1,374 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the city's total caseload to 1,54,741, while the toll rose to 4,226 with 12 fatalities.

Uttar Pradesh sees record deaths; health minister tests positive

Uttar Pradesh recorded its worst daily fatality count with 77 more people succumbing to coronavirus, taking the toll to 2,585 .The number of COVID-19 cases reached 1,62,434 with 4,336 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the number of those who have been discharged from hospitals after recovery has reached 1,09,607. The state has 50,242 active cases, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Health Atul Garg tweeted that he tested positive for COVID-19. Garg (63), an MLA from Ghaziabad, requested all those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the disease.

"On August 15, an RT-PCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet.

15 अगस्त को मेरा RTPCR टेस्ट हुआ जो -ve आया था पर कल रात 9 बजे रेपिट टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव आया हूँ

16 से 18 अगस्त के बीच जो भी मुझसे मिले है उन्हे सावधानी रखते हुए टेस्ट कराना उचित रहेगा।किसी भी प्रकार के सहयोग हेतु मुझसे या मेरे सहयोगी राजेन्द्र जी,अजय राजूपत से भी बात कर सकते है ! pic.twitter.com/IHGJMNJ8jN — Atul Garg (@AtulGargBJP) August 18, 2020

Garg was admitted to the private Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, where doctors stated his condition is stable.

"The minister was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. According to preliminary investigations done at the hospital, his condition is stable now. He is under observation and a team of doctors attending to him as he is a known diabetic and hypertensive," a hospital official told news agency PTI.

BJP MP of Sant Kabirnagar Pravin Nishad tested coronavirus positive on Monday and has gone into home quarantine at his residence in Delhi. A Shahjahanpur report said the BJP MLA from Dadraul, Manvendra Singh, tested positive in a rapid antigen test conducted on him and he will be going in for a RT-PCR test soon.

In Himachal Pradesh, 12 security personnel and a driver of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were among the 56 new cases detected on Tuesday. They were in institutional quarantine after a security guard and a driver of Thakur had contracted the infection a few days ago.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally has reached 4,231, while the toll is 18.

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS Delhi for post-COVID care

In a separate development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had on Friday recovered from the coronavirus infection, was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for post-COVID care. According to a statement issued by AIIMS, he is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body aches for the last 3-4 days. He has tested negative for COVID-19.He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," the statement said.

ILO-ADB report says 41 lakh Indian youth lost jobs

A joint report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) showed that41 lakh youth in the country lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with construction and farm sector workers being the worst-affected.

"For India, the report estimates job loss for 4.1 million youth. Construction and agriculture have witnessed the major job losses among seven key sectors," said the ILO-ADB report, titled 'Tackling the COVID-19 youth employment crisis in Asia and the Pacific', released on Tuesday.

The young people's employment prospects in Asia and the Pacific are severely challenged due to the pandemic, it added. Youth (15-24 years) will be hit harder than adults (25 and older) in the immediate crisis and risk incurring higher longer-term economic and social costs, said the report.

It said that in India, two-thirds of firm-level apprenticeships and three-quarters of internships were completely interrupted during the pandemic.

The report is based on regional assessment of the 'Global Survey on Youth and COVID-19' and arrived at estimates based on available unemployment data in different countries.

The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate employment for the youth, keep education and training on track in order to minimise future scarring of more than 660 million young people in the region.

With inputs from PTI