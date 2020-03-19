Coronavirus updates: Trevor Noah's Loud and Clear India tour, scheduled for April, stands postponed
Stand-up comic and late night show host Trevor Noah's Loud and Clear tour to India has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, his global team announced on Wednesday.
The Emmy-winning daily show presenter was scheduled to perform in Mumbai and New Delhi in April. This would have been The Daily Show host's maiden visit to the country.
"Due to the recent travel advisories and health concerns on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Trevor Noah's Loud & Clear show in India will be postponed to a later date. Our highest priority remains the safety of our customers, partners and everyone who has been working on the shows.
"We are actively working on rescheduled dates for the show and will announce more information at the earliest through BookMyShow''s official customer channels," the official statement from Noah's global team read.
All customers who have purchased tickets will get a full refund within 7-10 working days, the statement read.
"We regret the inconvenience caused due to the unfortunate circumstances and look forward to bringing Trevor Noah for his India debut soon," it added.
Noah's mixed-race ancestry, his experiences growing up in South Africa in the post-apartheid era and his observations about race and ethnicity, along with current affairs, are leading themes in his comedy.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 09:40:01 IST
