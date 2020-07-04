Coronavirus Updates: Confirmed cases in Maharashtra cross two lakh with 7,074 new infections reported today; toll reaches 8,671

Coronavirus Updates: According to a state health department bulletin, over 1.98 lakh patients have been discharged till date and the recovery rate stands at 54.02 percent

In the last few days, Qureshi had also been in contact with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament and in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, days after holding high-profile meetings including one with US special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad.

Maharashtra registered 6,364 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday for the first time in a single day taking the total number of positive cases to 1,92,990. The toll due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a health department statement said.

The larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 4,379 cases, taking its total to 1,37,783. Its death count stood at 6,066.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, however, Mumbai recorded 1,372 new cases and 73 deaths.

Of the 6,364 new cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai reported 1,338 on Friday, Pune city 698 while Aurangabad city at 175. Mumbai also accounted for 69 deaths of the total 198 COVID-19 fatalities on Friday.

The state has crossed one million mark in COVID-19 testing as 10,49,277 people have been tested in the state so far.

On Friday, 3,515 coronavirus patients in Maharashtra were discharged from hospitals. The number of recovered patients in the state, thus, climbed to 1,04,687.

The United States recorded 57,683 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University. This was the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

The UN health body has been accused by US President Donald Trump of failing to provide the information needed to stem the pandemic and of being complacent towards Beijing, charges it denies.

The World Health Organization has updated its account of the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis to say it was alerted by its own office in China, and not by China itself, to the first pneumonia cases in Wuhan.

Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 283. After 1,892 fresh cases were regsitered for the first time in a day, the state's tally was pushed to 20,462.

Out of the 1,892 fresh cases in Telangana, 1,658 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the epicentre of the virus spread in the state, followed by Ranga Reddy district and neighbouring Hyderabad, with 56 cases.

Of the total ventilators, 6,154 have been delivered to hospitals. Ministry of Health is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders across India; 72,293 have been delivered, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

At least 11,300 'Make In India' ventilators have been dispatched so far under Centre's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' mission, said the Union health minister on Saturday.

India registered 22,771 new coronavirus cases for the first time in a single day, taking the total count to 6,48,315 on Saturday. As many as 442 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

With the death of 442 more individuals in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll jumped to 18,655 on Saturday, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.

Of the total 6,48,315 positive cases, as many as 3,94,227 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured of the virus, said the health ministry on Saturday. This takees the COVID-19 recovery rate to 60.80 percent.

At least 95,40,132 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that 2,42,383 samples were tested on Friday alone.

As per the Rajasthan health department, there were 204 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths reported till 10:30 am. The total number of cases stands at 19,256, including 3,461 active cases and 443 deaths, as per the health department

A curfew in Karnataka will be implemented from 8 pm on Saturday til 5 am on Monday. It will not be any different from the restrictions imposed during previous curfews and lockdowns, said BH Anil Kumar, Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to The Hindu.

Public transport - buses, autos and cabs will not operate in Karnataka during the curfew, which will be enforced from Saturday at 8 pm. Places of worship, malls and dine-in service at hotels and restaurants, shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will remain shut.

The government had earlier decided to open educational institutions for the current academic session from 15 July.

The Mizoram government has postponed the opening of schools for the 2020-21 academic session for an indefinite period as a part of the containment measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, a minister said.

The department, in a tweet, said that the move has been taken "understanding and keeping in mind the times that we are in" and hoped it will help taxpayers "plan things better."

The Income Tax Department has announced a further extension to the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year (FY) 2019-20 to 30 November.

As a result, taxpayers will now be able to make investments for claiming deductions under the Income Tax Act for the financial year 2019-20 up to 31 July.

The extension on income tax return filing date comes just a couple of days after the I-T department on Thursday extended the deadline for tax saving investments/payments for the financial year 2019-20 up to 31 July.

Six personnel of Ranchi Police have tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday. "They have been quarantined and are receiving treatment. Their contact tracing within and outside the department is being done," said Surendra Kumar Jha, SSP Ranchi

Jama Masjid reopens for the public from today. The mosque will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm and everyone will have to follow physical distancing norms, said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of the mosque.

"Scientific advances can never be 'made to order'. Forcing the development of an indigenous vaccine, bypassing all health and safety norms, to be announced by Narendra Modi on Independence Day is fraught with horrendous human costs," tweeted Yechury.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday alleged that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is trying to expedite the production of an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine so Prime Minister Narendra Modi can announce the cure for the infectious disease on Independence Day.

Amid global concerns that China delayed giving information regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak, a team of World Health Organisation (WHO) will visit the country next week to investigate the origins of the virus and its spread to human beings.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel arrived at Surat on saturday to assess the COVID-19 situation, PTI reported. Surat has reported 5,461 COVID-19 cases, including 198 deaths, so far.

Of the total positive cases, there are 9,473 active cases in the state.

Andhra Pradesh registered 17,699 coronavirus cases on Saturday after 765 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 toll reached 218, said the state health department.

The state has 2,816 active coronavirus cases, while 8,211 patients have recovered from the disease. This takes the recovery rate to 73.89 percent.

With one more death reported in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to nine. However, no new positive cases were reported. With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 1,033 including 332 active cases.

He added that sale of essential items will be allowed during the lockdown, including meat shops. "Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily," he said,

"Complete lockdown to be imposed from 8pm today till 5am on Monday in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, as per instructions by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in view of, COVID19," BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar said.

Kolkata Airport announced on Saturday that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further orders are issued. The West Bengal government had been requesting Centre to susoend inbound flights to Bengal from COVID-19 hotspots.

The lockdown has been extended till 12 July in Madurai and area limits of adjoining rural civic bodies of Paravai and Thiruparankundram panchayats, ANI quotes Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as saying. The lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19 amid rising number of cases in Madurai was slated to end on 5 July.

University and college examinations in Punjab have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday.The students will be promoted on the basis of their previous years' results and will also have an option to take the exams later, Singh announced in his weekly 'AskCaptain' Facebook live. However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted.

Asserting that the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra would have to be undertaken in a "restricted manner" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday said only 500 pilgrims would be allowed per day by road from Jammu to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine. It also said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for testing of persons entering the Union Territory would also be applicable to the intending Amarnath pilgrims.

Goa recorded 108 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 853, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

Maharashtra reported 7,074 COVID-19 cases and 295 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,00,064 and death toll to 8,671. Number of active cases stands at 83,295: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/1khzthSUgi

Maharashtra reported 7,074 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 2,00,064, said a state health department bulletin. The toll rose to 8,671 with 124 deaths reported in the last 48 hours and 171 added from the previous period. Over 1.98 lakh patients have been discharged till date and the recovery rate stands at 54.02 percent, said the bulletin.

1,180 COVID-19 cases, 1071 recoveries and 68 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. Total number of cases in the city is now at 82,814, including 53,463 recovered/discharged, 24,524 active cases and 4,827 deaths, reports ANI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

marriage function, police said.The district administration has also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 and registered FIR against other family members of the groom and bride in this connection, they said.

The father of a groom and his brother were arrested on Saturday in Odisha's Ganjam district, a COVID-19 hotspot, for violating safety protocols during the

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of 15 States and Union Territories on the COVID-19 situation and the way forward for graded reopening of activities in the 'Unlock 2' phase, officials told PTI. During the meeting with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the 15 States and UTs, the cabinet secretary is learnt to have stressed on the need for strict implementation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for the 'Unlock 2' phase and strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdiction. The cabinet secretary is also learnt to have made it clear that economic activities as allowed under the guidelines should be expedited so that normal life could be resumed, an official privy to the meeting said.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded five more deaths due to COVID-19, while 83 more people,including the chief medical officer, were found positive for the infection in the district, official data showed. The death toll due to the novel coronavirus has now reached 28, while the tally of positive cases rose to 2,646, the highest for any district in the state, according to the data released by UP Health Department.

Bihar chief minister has tested negative for the novel coronavirus infection, reported ANI. The chief minister's swab samples were sent for testing as a BJP leader he had attended an event with on 1 July had tested posiitve for the infection,

The United Kingdom’s toll from confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus has risen by 67 to 44,198 in the last day, the government said on Saturday, reports Reuters.

The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha climbed to 34 with five more patients succumbing to the disease, while the tally reached 8,601 after 495 fresh infections were detected, a health official told PTI on Saturday. While Ganjam district reported three deaths, Bhubaneswar (Khurda district) recorded two fatalities, he said.

Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reported 7,074 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of cases to 2,00,064, said a state health department bulletin. The toll rose to 8,671 with 124 deaths reported in the last 48 hours and 171 added from the previous period.

University and college examinations in Punjab have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday. However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted.

Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to 97,200, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that relaxations in Chennai lockdown will come in effect from 6 July, reports ANI. Vegetable and grocery shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 6 pm, textile and hardware shops from 10 am to 6 pm, and restaurants from 6 am to 9 pm for takeaway services, he said.

Responding to criticism over its 15 August deadline for COVAXIN, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, the ICMR said that all COVID-19 vaccine trials across the world are being similarly fast-tracked, while adding that the safety and interest of the people of India remain its topmost priority.

Kolkata Airport announced on Saturday that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad for two weeks starting from Monday

Bengaluru will go under complete lockdown from 8 pm today until 5 am on Monday, city's municipal commissioner told ANI.

The Jama Masjid will reopen for the public from Saturday. The mosque will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm.

"Everyone will have to follow physical distancing norms," said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the shahi imam of the mosque.

As per the Rajasthan health department, there were 204 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths reported in the state till 10:30 am. The total number of cases stands at 19,256, including 3,461 active cases and 443 deaths, as per the health department

India registered 22,771 new coronavirus cases for the first time in a single day, taking the total count to 6,48,315 on Saturday. As many as 442 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry.

At least 11,300 'Make In India' ventilators have been dispatched so far under Centre's 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' mission, said the Union health minister on Saturday.

Of the total ventilators, 6,154 have been delivered to hospitals. Ministry of Health is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders across India; 72,293 have been delivered, said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Telangana reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to 283. After 1,892 fresh cases were registered for the first time in a day, the state's tally was pushed to 20,462.

Maharashtra registered 6,364 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday for the first time in a single day taking the total number of positive cases to 1,92,990.

The toll due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 with 198 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a health department statement said.

Even as India's COVID-19 recovery rate crossed 60 percent on Friday, the number of confirmed cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

The contrasting figures emerged even as the country's apex medical body ICMR announced its plan to launch the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, the indigenously developed COVAXIN, by 15 August. Experts, however, said such a timeline may not be realistic.

In the meantime, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal aannounced that the JEE and NEET exams have been postponed to September in view of the coronavirus pandemic, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to suspend all the international flight operations in the country till 31 July.

Friday also saw Goa re-opening its doors for domestic tourists and Himachal Pradesh said that it would allow entry of tourists with conditions such as a test report showing negative for COVID-19 and a prior hotel booking of at least five days.

The hilly state had imposed a ban on tourism three-and-a-half-months ago to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases and deaths as of today

India has confirmed 6,25,544 COVID-19 cases so far while 18,213 have lost their lives since the virus made its first appearance in Kerala's Thrissur in January. The number of recoveries stands at 3,79,891, while one patient has migrated. There are 2,27,439 active cases of coronavirus infections currently in the country.

Most of the 20,903 coronavirus infections reported in a 24-hour span till Friday 8 am came from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana and Karnataka, PTI said, adding that 379 people died during the same period.

Tamil Nadu crossed one lakh COVID-19 cases with the state reporting 4,329 fresh infections and 64 fatalities, pushing the toll from the deadly virus to 1,385.

Of the total 18,213 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 8,178 fatalities followed by Delhi with 2,864 deaths, Gujarat with 1,886, Tamil Nadu with 1,321, Uttar Pradesh with 735, West Bengal with 699, Madhya Pradesh with 589, Rajasthan with 430 and Telangana with 275 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 272 in Karnataka, 251 in Haryana, 198 in Andhra Pradesh, 152 in Punjab, 115 in Jammu and Kashmir, 77 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 27 in Odisha and 25 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 15 deaths, Chhattisgarh 14, Assam and Puducherry 12 each, Himachal Pradesh 10, Chandigarh six, Goa four and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry.

More than 70 percent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

According to health ministry's 8 am data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,86,626, followed by Tamil Nadu at 98,392, Delhi at 92,175, Gujarat at 33,913, Uttar Pradesh at 24,825, West Bengal at 19,819 and Rajasthan at 18,662.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 18,570 in Telangana, 18,016 in Karnataka, 16,097 in Andhra Pradesh, 15,509 in Haryana, and 14,106 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 10,471 in Bihar, 9,013 in Assam, 7,849 in Jammu and Kashmir and 7,545 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,784 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,753 cases.

A total of 3,013 have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 2,984 in Uttarakhand, 2,584 in Jharkhand, 1,435 in Tripura, 1,482 in Goa, 1,279 in Manipur, 1,014 in Himachal Pradesh and 990 in Ladakh.

Puducherry has recorded 802 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 501, Chandigarh 450 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 230 COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 195 cases, Mizoram has 162 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 109, Sikkim has registered 102 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 56 cases.

The ICMR said that a total of 92,97,749 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to 2 July, with 2,41,576 of those tested on Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccine by 15 August, says ICMR

India's apex medical body ICMR said Friday that it has identified 12 clinical trial sites, including medical institutions and hospitals, and has asked their principal investigators to ensure that the subject enrolment is initiated no later than 7 July.

The trial sites included AIIMS, New Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Tamil Nadu.

In its letter to principal investigators of the 12 sites, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava noted that the clinical trial of Covaxin is one of the "top priority projects which is being monitored at the top-most level of the government".

However, it is not clear how the clinical trials can be completed and the vaccine released on 15 August when the normal period for a vaccine to be approved is 12 to 18 months.

Several experts have questioned the ICMR's timeline, asking if the efficacy of the vaccine is "pre-decided" and cautioned it from applying "excess pressure".

Over seven vaccines are being researched in India and only Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN and Zydus' ZyCoV-D have got the go-ahead to start human clinical trials, just this week. Globally, over 100 candidates are being tested on humans but no vaccine has yet been approved.

Speaking to Firstpost, Bharat Biotech chairman Dr Krishna Ella, said said that COVAXIN was reported to be safe and immunogenic in all animals. "We have now moved forward towards the clinical development of this vaccine," he added.

Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of Covaxin in COVID-19 patients will begin this month.

According to PTI, Zydus said that is planning to initiate the clinical trials in July 2020 across multiple sites in India in over 1,000 subjects, however, the company did not say when the vaccine will be ready for commercial use, unlike Covaxin, which is targeting for release on 15 August.

The vaccine candidate, ZyCoV-D, showed a "strong immune response" in animal studies, and the antibodies produced were able to completely neutralise the wild type virus, Zydus said.

