Coronavirus Updates: 11,514 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra today; tally rises to 4,79,779

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra health department said that 11,514 COVID-19 cases and 316 deaths were reported in the state on Thursday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,79,779, including 1,46,305 active cases, 3,16,375 recovered and 16,792 deaths.

The Indian drugmaker will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the "Pandemic Period" in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

Novavax Inc said it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate reports Reuters.

An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6 percent over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.

US testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results.

Zydus Cadila announced Wednesday that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, going by the name ZyCoV-D, was found to be both safe and well-tolerated in healthy volunteers in Phase I human trials, which began on 15 July 2020. The vaccine candidate will begin Phase II trials on Thursday, 6 August, the company said.

Assam’s total crosses the 50,000-mark with 2,284 new infections, says Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Six additional deaths take the state’s toll to 121.

Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city, he said. The cause of the fire is not known yet, he said.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Eight patients in the ICU ward of a private COVID-19 designated hospital died after fire broke out there on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

The drug has been approved by the FDA for emergency use at multiple clinical sites in patients who are too ill to enter the FDA's Phase 2/3 trials.

Doctors at a hospital here have used a new drug called RLF-100, also known as aviptadil, that has led to rapid recovery from respiratory failure in critically ill COVID-19 patients, reports PTI.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe and the CM has ordered for a report within 3 days.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad, the PMO said in a tweet.

As many as 6,64,949 samples were tested on Wednesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. The total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 5 August is 2,21,49,351.

India registers 56,282 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 19,64,536. The toll rises by 904 to 40,699.

Mizoram now has 251 active COVID-19 patients, while 286 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate in the state stands at 53.25 per cent, the official said, adding that one patient, who has migrated to Assam, is not included in the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally.

Thirty-three people, including 29 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 537, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

There are 5,95,501 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently which contribute 30.31 per cent of the total cases. The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.07 per cent, the data stated.

They will also still need to obtain Health Canada regulatory approvals before being distributed to Canadians, she said.

Millions of doses will be supplied, but the vaccines are still in development while negotiations continue with other potential suppliers, Procurement Minister Anita Anand told a news conference.

Canada announced Wednesday it has signed two agreements with American pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.

The post in question was a video clip of a Trump interview on Fox News Channel uploaded by the Trump campaign on Wednesday. The US President claims in the clip that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

Social media giant Facebook, for the first time, has removed a post from US President Donald Trump in which he claimed that children were "almost immune" to COVID-19, saying it violated its policy against spreading "misinformation" about the novel coronavirus.

As many as 13,28,336 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 67.6 percent.

539 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan today till 10.30 am. Total confirmed cases in the state have risen to 48,383, including a death toll of 753 and 34,318 recoveries.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan addresses a virtual meeting of the regional directors of World Health Organization South-East Asia. “Within 10-20 days, with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation, we were able to create from 1,000 to 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patients,” he says. “We are also ensuring mental well being of populace amid pandemic.”

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led cabinet which met here on Wednesday discussed threadbare the coronavirus spread, treatment being given to those affected and further strengthening of the public health system, an official release issued Wednesday night said.

The Telangana government has decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the State, an official release has said.

The recovery rate was 71.3 per cent in the state, while it was 67.19 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.80 percent, while it was 2.09 percent at the national level, it said. The total number of people who recovered from the infection stood at 52,103, while 20,358 were under treatment.

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the death toll mounted to 589 after 13 more people succumbed to the virus.

Odisha’s tally of coronavirus cases crosses the 40,000-mark on Thursday, after the state records its biggest jump in infections with 1,699 cases, PTI reports. Ten more fatalities push the toll to 235.

Jharkhand registers 1,060 coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 15,130, ANI reports, quoting the state health department.

Puducherry records 195 new coronavirus cases and five deaths on Thursday, PTI reports, quoting a health department official. The total tally of infections in the Union Territory is now 6,621 and the toll is 70.

Those who received financial assistance in the second installment include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Sikkim, the ministry said.

The Centre has released Rs 890.32 crore as the second installment of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package to 22 states and Union Territories, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The amount of financial assistance to each state and Union Territories is based on their COVID-19 caseload.

Pinning hope on the agriculture sector, he said, Kharif crop harvest is expected to boost rural demand. Economic activity had started to recover, but a surge in coronavirus infections has forced imposition of lockdowns, he added.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that global economic activity has remained fragile and the surge in COVID-19 cases has subdued early signs of revival.

Poonja said he was not having any other symptoms and is taking treatment at home. Poonja had recently met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja has tested positive for COVID-19. In a Twitter message, the legislator said he got himself tested Wednesday as he was having a mild fever, reports PTI.

The district administration has been easing restrictions in a phased manner for different social and commercial activities in order to restore normal life gradually.

After the easing of restrictions in the last one month, there has been a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state's industrial hub. The death rate due to COVID-19 in the district stands at 4.05 percent as against the national average of 2.07 percent, as per an analysis of the data.

As many as 157 people tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 8,014, reports PTI.

This was achieved and maintained despite high population density, low fractional GDP spending and per capita doctor and hospital bed availability compared to developed nations, he added.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday told the WHO's southeast Asia director that India's "proactive and graded multi-level institutional response to Covid resulted in maintain very low cases and deaths per million population".

She announced that psychology students will be inducted for tele counselling of COVID-19 patients and their families. She also cautioned that none should impersonate representatives from COVID-19 testing centres and said the people should get their samples tested only at government authorised laboratories

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said the cord blood bank in the city will be used for treating COVID-19 patients in addition to the plasma bank at the state-run Calcutta Medical College Hospital.

"We must fast track efforts and do all we can to avoid that from happening while continuing efforts to break the COVID-19 transmission chain," she stressed during a virtual meeting with ministers of health from the region.

Previous disease outbreaks have shown that disruption to essential services caused by an outbreak can be more deadly than the outbreak itself, said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the Regional Director WHO South-East Asia Region, on Thursday.

The pandemic has put immense strain on health systems across the South-East Asia Region.

The World Health Organization on Thursday urged the member nations of its southeast Asia region to maintain essential health services and accelerate resumption of healthcare facilities hit by the pandemic as an integral part of the COVID-19 response.

5,737 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 14,699 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 11,20,318 test conducted so far, the Delhi government said.

1,299 COVID-19 cases, 1,008 cured patients, and 15 deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday. Total number of cases in the National Capital is now at 1,41,531, including 1,27,124 recovered, 10,348 active cases and 4,059 deaths.

18,337 COVID-19 infected people have recovered so far in Kerala. 25,205 samples were analyzed during the last 24 hours. A total of 9,08,355 samples have so far been sent for testing and the results of 6,346 samples are yet to come, she added,

Kerala health minister KK Shailja on Thursday said that 1,298 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths and 800 recoveries were reported. The number of active cases now stands at 11,983, total death toll at 97.

"It has been decided that lockdown will be in place on Sundays only in Bhopal and some other districts. Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 pm. The curfew will remain in place between 10 pm and 5 am," said Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurates the new #COVID19 testing laboratory (molecular lab) of the Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Bhayandar through the digital platform from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Governor asks the hospital to give ‘motherly affection’ to patients pic.twitter.com/OcsJMmYP7t

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday inaugurated the new COVID-19 testing laboratory (molecular lab) of the Bhaktivedanta Hospital, Mira Bhayandar through the digital platform from Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

"Expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country has given a boost and India has done more than 2 crore tests presently. The progressively increasing daily new recoveries are due to focused attention on surveillance, containment and effective clinical management. India created a network of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals to manage the cases," the statement said.

The Union health ministry on Thursday said that India has substantively ramped up its testing infrastructure from one lab in Jan 2020 to 1,370 labs currently.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: The Maharashtra health department said that 11,514 COVID-19 cases and 316 deaths were reported in the state on Thursday. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,79,779, including 1,46,305 active cases, 3,16,375 recovered and 16,792 deaths.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday told the WHO's southeast Asia director that India's "proactive and graded multi-level institutional response to Covid resulted in maintain very low cases and deaths per million population".

This was achieved and maintained despite high population density, low fractional GDP spending and per capita doctor and hospital bed availability compared to developed nations, he added.

Senior CPM trade union leader and former West Bengal transport minister Shyamal Chakraborty passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday at the age of 76. He had tested COVID-19 positive.

Economic activity had started to recover, but a surge in coronavirus infections has forced imposition of lockdowns, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the toll mounted to 589.

The repo rate stands at 4 percent, and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

Serum will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the 'Pandemic Period' in most countries

As many as 13,28,336 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 67.6 percent.

The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 5,95,501, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad during the early hours of Thursday. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city.

India's COVID-19 infection tally raced past 19 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 18 lakh, with 52,509 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in a day. However, the recoveries have also increased to 12,82,215, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 67.19 percent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 percent, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 19,08,254 while the death toll climbed to 39,795 with 857 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,86,244 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which contribute 30.72 percent of the total caseload.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 2,14,84,402 samples have been tested up to 4 August with 6,19,652 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, three Indian drug manufacturers on Wedensday launched Favipiravir, an antivral which has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted emergency use in COVID-19 patients.

While Lupin's Covihalt costs Rs 49 per tablet in India, BDR Pharmaceuticals's BDFAVI will be available at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. Alkem Laboratories too launched ''Alfluenza'', but the cost per tablet is not available.

Case fatality rate drops to 2.09%

A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 2.09 percent, according to the health ministry.

"With an increasing number of COVID-19 patients recovering, there has been a 63.8 per cent increase in the recovered cases in the last 14 days," the ministry said in the statement.

With 6,19,652 tests conducted on Tuesday, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402.

The tests per million have seen a sharp increase to 15,568.

SC suggests cheaper treatment in smaller towns

The Supreme Court has suggested that there should be cheaper treatment for COVID-19 infected patients in smaller towns and asked the Centre to consider the aspect of prompt release of claims by insurance companies which cannot keep their hands off at the time of pandemic.

The apex court was told by the Centre that health is a state subject and primary responsibility in terms of management of COVID-19 rests with the states.

In a report filed in the top court, the Centre proposed that states "may on a priority basis arrive at fair rates for private hospitals to ensure that there is no over-charging from COVID-19 patients or indiscriminate hikes for patients".

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which was hearing the pleas including the one filed by advocate Sachin Jain who has sought direction for regulating the cost of treatment of COVID-19 at private hospitals across the country, suggested that there should be cheaper treatment for coronavirus infected patients in smaller towns.

The top court made the suggestion after counsel appearing for private hospitals said that uniform price capping may not be feasible as it may vary in big and smaller cities.

State-wise figures

Of the 857 fresh deaths reported by the central health ministry on Wednesday, 300 are from Maharashtra, 110 from Karnataka, 108 from Tamil Nadu, 67 from Andhra Pradesh, 54 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 25 from Gujarat, 20 from Punjab, 17 each from Rajasthan and Bihar, 13 from Telangana, 12 each from Madhya Pradesh and Delhi and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Nine fatalities have been reported from Odisha, eight each from Chhattisgarh and Haryana, six from Assam, five from Uttarakhand, four from Goa, three from Kerala and Jharkhand, two each from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Tripura, while Chandigarh has recorded one fatality each.

Of the total 39,795 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 16,142 followed by 4,349 in Tamil Nadu, 4,033 in Delhi, 2,704 in Karnataka, 2,533 in Gujarat, 1,817 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,785 in West Bengal, 1,604 in Andhra Pradesh and 962 in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 732 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 576 in Telangana, 462 in Punjab, 448 in Haryana, 417 in Jammu and Kashmir, 347 in Bihar, 216 in Odisha, 128 in Jharkhand, 115 in Assam, 95 in Uttarakhand, 87 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 69 deaths, Goa 60, Puducherry 58, Tripura 30, Chandigarh 20, Himachal Pradesh 14, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12, Ladakh and Manipur seven each, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

90% of recovered patients in Wuhan suffering from lung damage: Report

Ninety percent of a sample group of coronavirus-recovered patients from a prominent hospital in China's Wuhan city where the pandemic broke out have reported lung damage and five percent of them are again in quarantine after testing positive for the virus, according to a media report on Wednesday.

A team at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University led by Peng Zhiyong, director of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit, has been conducting follow-up visits with ''100 recovered patients'' since April.

The first phase of this one-year programme finished in July. The average age of the patients in the study is 59.

According to the first phase results, 90 percent of the patients'' lungs are still in a damaged state, which means their lungs ventilation and gas exchange functions have not recovered to the level of healthy people, state-run Global Times reported.

Peng's team conducted a six-minute walking test with the patients. They found that the recovered patients could only walk 400 metres in six minutes while their healthy peers could walk 500 metres in the same period.

Some recovered patients have to rely on oxygen machines even three months after being discharged from the hospital, Liang Tengxiao, a doctor from the Dongzhimen Hospital, Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, was quoted as saying by the report.

With inputs from PTI