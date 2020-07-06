Coronavirus Updates: Final year university exams to be conducted by end of September, says UGC in revised guidelines

Coronavirus Updates: However, students unable to appear in the final year exams in September will get another chance and universities will conduct special exams 'as and when feasible,' said the guidelines.

Gunn, a Republican, said in a video posted Sunday to Facebook that he got tested because he had been in close proximity to another member of the House who tested positive.

House Speaker Philip Gunn says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic.

His son Umesh told the weekly Sunday Tribune that his father passed away less than a week after he was admitted to hospital after an antibiotics course failed to address an influenza infection.

Jayraj Bachu, a founding member and national leader of South Africa's only Hindu political party, has succumbed to COVID-19. He was 75. The Durban resident Bachu was cremated on Saturday, reports PTI.

With over 28.5 lakh reported cases to date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.13 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.3 lakh.

Through an amendment brought to the Epidemic Diseases Act, the state government said the regulations for the public will remain in effect until July 2021. The norms have been issued under the 'Kerala Epidemic Disease Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Additional Regulations, 2020.'

The Kerala government has made it mandatory for the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing masks for the next one year, as part of its measures to tackle the spread of the virus in the state.

Monuments in Agra like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort will remain closed until further orders as they fall in “buffer zone”, says the district magistrate, according to ANI. All monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India are set to open from today.

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway, has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus, reports AP. He was 41.

India is all set to cross Russia’s tally and become the third worst-affected nation. India added a record number of cases on Sunday. On Sunday, the health ministry said the country reported close to 25,000 cases and 613 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was the biggest daily surge in fresh infections.

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala will be going into “triple lockdown” from Monday for a week, reports PTI. “People should not venture out,” says Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran. “We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed.”

As many as 1,80,596 samples were tested on Sunday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. Till 5 July, India has tested 99,69,662 samples.

India’s coronavirus total on Monday rose to 6,97,413 with a record 24,248 new cases over the last 24 hours, says the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The toll rises by 425 to 19,693. The overall recoveries are now 4,24,432 and the reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 2,53,287

The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM's addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government's handling of COVID-19, reports PTI.

With 2,06,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,11,151) and Delhi (99,444).

Currently, samples for COVID-19 testing are collected only at the district hospitals in Margao (South Goa) and Mapusa (North Goa), and the sub-district hospital in Ponda (North Goa). Goa reported 77 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 1,761. There have been seven deaths so far due to the disease in the coastal state.

The Goa government plans to expand the scope of COVID-19 testing in the state by designating special teams at the primary health centres and community health centres to collect samples of suspected coronavirus patients, health minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

Rajasthan on Monday reported 99 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in 24 hours, ANI reports. This takes the total number of cases in the state to 20,263 and the toll to 459.

Of the 10, three are from the Capital Complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, while two each are from Namsai, Changlang and Lower Subansiri districts and one from Upper Subansiri, the official said.

Ten more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's tally to 269, a senior Health department official said on Monday, reports PTI.

He further added, that out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated at home. "Death rate has also come down. We've also started the country's first corona plasma bank. Our trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients improve significantly," he said.

The COVID-19 cases have crossed 1 lakh mark in Delhi but there is no need to panic as around 72,000 people have also recovered, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research says Covid-19 tests in India have crossed the 1 crore mark. As many as 1,00,04,101 tests have been conducted till 11 am.

He also said, "Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don't refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma."

The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it, said Delhi chief minister on Monday. "I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. It will not cause any pain or weakness. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday warned private hospitals of action if they denied admission to coronavirus patients or declined to carry out swab tests. "If denied admission, the patient can call 1912. It is a 24x7 helpline number. Whoever calls the number will get immediate relief," Sudhakar told reporters.

The Karnataka government has set up a toll-free round-the-clock helpline to lodge complaints about hospitals refusing to accept suspected coronavirus cases,r eports PTI.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the number of confirmed cases reached 231,818 after 3,344 new infections surfaced in the country, but 131,649 patients have also fully recovered from the COVID-19.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Monday crossed the 231,000-mark after 3,344 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, while 50 people died of the deadly disease, taking the death toll to 4,762, the health ministry said on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 42,420 after 1,878 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said on Monday, reports PTI. Thane city accounts for over 25 per cent of the total cases in the district, as per an analysis of the data.

Odisha reports 456 new coronavirus cases and 290 recoveries in 24 hours, ANI reports. This takes the state’s total to 9,526.

As many as 114 Indians who were stranded in Pakistan amid the coronavirus crisis would be repatriated to India via the Attari-Wagah border on 9 July, ANI reports.

The Karnataka government on Monday relaxed its quarantine norms, now, all people coming from other states including Maharashtra will be on 14-days compulsory home quarantine.

The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 1,009 excluding two patients from Puducherry undergoing treatment in Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry has reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally past the 1,000-mark, the Health department has said.

A COVID-19 patient fled from L1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on Sunday, Virendra Yadav, SHO, Sukhpura said. He said efforts are on to trace the patient.

A coronavirus patient admitted in a government hospital fled after giving a slip to the hospital staff, police said on Monday. The patient, a resident of Revti area of Ballia, was admitted at the L1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on 2 July.

Pakistan’s Minister of State for Health Zafar Mirza tests positive for the coronavirus, reports The Associated Press.

Thackeray made the remarks as he launched the state government's MahaJobs portal that aims to make available job opportunities to the 'sons of the soil' or domiciled persons.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expressed concern over several industries sacking workers at a time when the government is allowing resumption of business activities in the state, and said it was not right, reports PTI.

A letter to this effect, addressed to the Principal Secretary (Health), was written on 3 July by the state-run power giants Regional Executive Director (East II) Asit Kumar Mukherjee.

The NTPC has shot off a missive to the Bihar government complaining about the reluctance of private hospitals in state capital to admit patients testing positive for, or showing symptoms of, COVID-19, and sought intervention in the matter, reports PTI.

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi on Monday said that in the last 24 hours, 933 new COVID-19 positive cases and 24 deaths have been reported in the state. There are 8,718 active cases, 19,109 discharges so far and 809 patients have succumbed to the infection.

Reports said 279 police personnel of the Maharashtra Police tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, "taking the total number of infections in the force to 5,454 out of which 1,078 cases are active. A total of 70 police personnel have died so far," News18 reported.

"All guidelines, including social distancing and sanitisation measures, will be followed at these heritage sites. Wearing of masks will be mandatory and no one will be allowed to enter without it, an official said," the report said.

The Qutub Minar, Humayun's Tomb and other monuments in Delhi were "reopened for visitors after being shut for over three months due to the COVID-19 crisis", News18 reported.

The Maharashtra government said that hotels and other entities providing accommodation services including lodges, guest houses outside containment zones, with restricted entry will be allowed from 8 July. "These establishments will operate at 33 percent capacity and certain conditions," the statement said.

The process of e-registration for all travellers to the state has been made mandatory from midnight today. Travellers can self-register online from the comfort of their homes, as per the guidelines issued by the government, and ensure hassle-free travel for themselves, a government statement said here on Monday.

Besides, the travellers will have to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

People travelling to Punjab from other states will have to compulsorily register themselves on the state government's web portal or COVA Punjab' mobile application from Monday midnight, an official statement said.

Mission Director, National Health Mission issues notice to Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, asking it give an explanation for 'charging Rs 6,000 for a COVID-10 test'. The government has fixed upper limit of fee for coronavirus test at Rs 4,500.

The process involves infusing blood from recovered persons to those affected with coronavirus. Incidentally, the Delhi government had last week launched the country''s first plasma bank.

Tamil Nadu has successfully performed plasma therapy on 18 COVID-19 patients at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, a senior Health official said on Monday. The convalescent plasma clinical trial had begun here in May as per Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

Telangana recorded 1,831 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 1,419 were from Hyderabad, taking the state's total to 25,733, according to a bulletin by the health department. The toll rose to 306 with 11 deaths. Over 14,000 persons have been discharged till date and the number of active cases stands at 10,646, it said.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Dr. Suresh Amonkar, former President of BJP Goa Pradesh and Former Cabinet Minister of Goa Govt. His contribution to the state of Goa is immense and will never be forgotten. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Former Goa health minister Suresh Amonkar died of COVID-19 infection on Monday, a health official said. He was 68. "Amonkar remained admitted in the ESI hospital (in Margao) after testing positive for coronavirus since the last week of June. He succumbed to the infection on Monday evening," the official told news agency PTI, adding that Amonkar had been critical since the last few days.

Passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad have also been suspended from Monday till July 19 over the COVID-19 situation.

Frequency of special trains between Howrah and Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad will be reduced from daily to weekly on the request of the West Bengal government in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, railway officials told PTI.

It is the second such initiative in the country. A plasma bank had been recently set up at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi.

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 patients has been set up at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), the first of its kind in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday. So far, around 12 people who have recovered from COVID-19 have donated their plasma in the state to help in the treatment of coronavirus infected people.

University Grants Commission (UGC) issues revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/XpdGBenh3g

The UGC in its revised guidelines said that final/terminal exams should be conducted by universities in offline, online or in combined mode by September end.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Monday askedthe Kalaburagi and Bagalkote district administrations not to permit weddings with gatherings as it could lead to the spread of the virus and instead hold it at the sub-registrar offices concerned. Karjol is also the in-charge minister of both the districts.

Patna district has reported the highest number of 12 deaths so far, followed by Darbhanga (seven), Samastipur (six) and Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran (five each). It also accounts for the highest number of cases (1,058).

The COVID-19 death toll in Bihar inched towards the three-digit-mark on Monday when the state health department confirmed seven more casualties, even as the total number of cases reached 12,140 with 276 fresh infections.According to a statement issued by the department, the death toll has risen to 97 with fatalities being reported from Samastipur and Darbhanga (two each) and Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Gaya (one each). Details like age, sex, co-morbidities and the time of deaths were not shared.

The latest fatality was an Assistant Sub-Inspector (43) who was posted in the general department of Bhoiwada Police Station. The ASI lost his almost a month-long battle with novel coronavirus on Sunday, the official said. A resident of Naigaon police quarters, the ASI had been on leave since 28 April, he added.

One more personnel of Mumbai Police has succumbed to COVID-19 infection, taking the total toll in the city police force so far to 43, an official said on Monday.

On 29 June, the Union Home Ministry had said that the door-to-door survey would be done in containment zones on priority basis by 6 July, followed by a similar exercise across the city. The earlier deadline to complete the door-to-door survey in city's containment zones was 30 June.

The Delhi government has completed the door-to door health survey in the city's COVID-19 containment zones, covering around 3.68 lakh people, officials said on Monday. Over 1.66 lakh antigen tests have been conducted in 445 COVID-19 containment zones, according to an official.

"People are seen stepping out of their houses without wearing masks and are violating social distancing norms. If this continues, the district administration will have to take some stringent steps which include imposing stricter restrictions," said district collector Naval Kishore Ram, adding that cases have also spiked in rural parts of the district. "We have decided to form flying squads in the district to check whether lockdown guidelines are followed or not," he added.

The Pune district administration on Monday warned of imposition of stricter restrictions if people continue to flout social distancing norms amid rising COVID-19 cases. Pune district has reported 29,844 COVID-19 cases and 890 deaths so far.

Coronavirus Updates: "The final year examinations will be conducted by the universities or institutions by the end of September in offline, online or blended mode. The students having backlog will compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen and paper) online blended (online and offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability," according to the UGC guidelines.

The examinations were scheduled to be held in July.

In a statement, the MHA said it has sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

"The final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the statement said.

India is expected to pass Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country's tally of infections currently at 6.7 lakh. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

With a record single-day surge of 24,850 coronavirus infections and 613 fatalities, India's COVID-19 case count shot up to 6,73,165, while the toll mounted to 19,268 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

As cases continued to spike, the Kerala government issued regulations, including compulsory use of masks and ban on spitting in public places, to be followed for a year.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a strict lockdown will come into effect at 6 am on Monday and will continue for a week, while in Assam, a two-week lockdown will be imposed in Dima Hasao district.

Restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the contagion had been relaxed from 1 June under the Centre's Unlock-1 plan, while Unlock-2 came into force from 1 July.

However, some states have imposed additional restrictions in areas or cities with high case load. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, vehicles remained off the roads in many cities as Sunday lockdown was followed to contain the infection. Bengaluru is also under a total lockdown till 5 am on Monday.

Recovery rate reaches 60.77 percent, says health ministry

According to PTI, India recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

Maharashtra crossed the grim milestone of two lakh COVID-19 cases, recording a single-day increase of 7,074, the health ministry's updated data at 8 am showed. Tamil Nadu registered 4,280 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, while Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam and Bihar added a total of 7,935 cases in a day. These seven states accounted for around 78 percent of the fresh cases.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 4,09,082 in the country while one patient has migrated. There are 2,44,814 active coronavirus cases in the country, the data showed. The number of recovered cases exceeded that of the active cases by 1,64,268 as of Sunday, the ministry said, adding that the recovery rate has reached 60.77 percent.

In a release issued later, the health ministry said that the recovery rate in 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Chandigarh, was more than the national average. The recovery rate is 85.9 percent in Chandigarh and 82.2 percent in Ladakh, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 97,89,066 samples were tested for the disease in the country till 4 July, with 2,48,934 tested on Saturday.

Of the 613 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 295 are from Maharashtra, 81 from Delhi, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 42 from Karnataka, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Gujarat, 19 from West Bengal, 12 from Andhra Pradesh, nine from Bihar, eight from Jammu and Kashmir, seven from Rajasthan, five each from Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, two each from Goa and Jharkhand and one fatality was registered in Himachal Pradesh.

Of the 19,268 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for 8,671, followed by Delhi (3,004), Gujarat (1,925), Tamil Nadu (1,450), Uttar Pradesh (773), West Bengal (736), Madhya Pradesh (598), Rajasthan (447) and Karnataka (335).

Maharashtra continues to account for the highest number of 2,00,064 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,07,001), Delhi (97,200), Gujarat (35,312), Uttar Pradesh (26,554), Telangana (22,312) and Karnataka (21,549).

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 4,629 cases are being reassigned to states.

Delhi LG inaugurates10,000-bed COVID care centre

Meanwhile, Delhi's fight against the virus got a boost with the inauguration of the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, touted as one of the "largest" facilities in the world.

The Delhi government has also decided to set up a 'COVID War Room' to closely monitor the prevailing situation and suggest measures to arrest the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The national capital recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 99, 444, while the toll from the disease mounted to 3,067 with 63 fatalities. . However, 71,339 people have recovered from the virus so far.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal inaugurated the 10,000-bed facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas compound in south Delhi and said it will play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic.

On the first day, around 21 patients belonging to Delhi was admitted to the centre and the condition of all these patients is stable, said officials.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that lesser people were requiring hospitalisation and 9,900 beds were available for coronavirus patients.

Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 5, 2020

Kejriwal also thanked the central government for a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital prepared by the DRDO. "The DRDO corona hospital of 1000 beds is ready. Thanks to the Central government on the behalf of Delhi people. It has 250 ICU beds that are much needed in Delhi," he said in another tweet.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka observe Sunday lockdown

Tamil Nadu recorded added 4,150 new cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus even as shops, including those selling vegetables and groceries remained closed in many parts and vehicles remained off the roads under the intense lockdown imposed on Sundays this month.

A similar situation prevailed in Karnataka where roads wore a deserted look, people stayed indoors and all commercial activities came to a

grinding halt in response to the first complete Sunday lockdown.

The Karnataka government has announced the full shutdown barring essential services on Sundays till 2 August in the backdrop of steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the past over one month, taking the tally to 23,44 and the toll to 372 as on Sunday.

Two-week lockdown imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao

In light of the surge in cases in Assam, officials said that a two-week lockdown will be imposed in Dima Hasao district from Monday, making it the second district after Kamrup to go under lockdown.

A two-week lockdown from 28 June to 12 July has been imposed in Kamrup Metropolitan.

Addressing a press conference, Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua said strict restrictions will be imposed to curb any possible community transmission of COVID-19 after six positive cases were detected, five of whom are frontline workers and one is a family member.

"During the lockdown, grocery shops have been allowed to operate from 11 am to 4 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with requisite 30 per cent shops open on these days. Wearing of face masks, using sanitiser and maintaining social distancing will have to be ensured," he added.

"Roadside vending of any fruits, vegetables, fish, etc. will not be allowed. No haats, fairs, weekly markets shall be allowed," he said. As per the lockdown guidelines, all private offices, institutions, business establishments, outlets other than grocery shops and all public, private and commercial vehicles have been shut during this period.

Kerala issues regulations to be followed for a year

As cases continued to rise, the Kerala government issued additional regulations which will remain in force for a year. According to the regulations, wearing masks is mandatory in all public places, workplaces and while travelling, reports. Only 50 people can attend weddings while a limit of 20 persons has been fixed for funerals.

Kerala Health Department issues notification extending the enforcement of state's #COVID19 regulations till July 2021. pic.twitter.com/e2lrVTK9rI — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Kerala on Sunday reported second-highest single-day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429, the government said.

Spitting in public places has been banned and a six feet distance has to be maintained in all public places and functions According to the guidelines, no social gatherings inlcuding processions, dharna will be allowed without prior written permission of authorities and not more that 10 people can participate.

The number of people in shops, commercial establishments at a time must not exceed 20, stated the guidelines.

The regular operation of Inter-State Stage carriage road transport from and to Kerala by public and private sectors shall remain suspended, said the regulations. All persons intending to travel to Kerala from India and abroad will have to register on the E-Jagratha platform.

Referring to the COVID-19 situation in capital Thiruvananthapuram, state tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said "It's like we are sitting on top of an active volcano which can burst anytime. Just because there has been no community spread till now doesn't mean it will not occur," adding that the restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened.

A 'triple lockdown' (with additional restrictions) will come into force in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area from 6 am tomorrow and will continue for a week, reported ANI quoting the Chief Minister's Office. "All medical shops and shops selling essential items will remain open during the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will remain closed. The secretariat will not function during the triple lockdown," said the news agency.

All medical shops and shops selling essential items will remain open during the triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Major roads leading to the city, except for an entry and exit road, will remain closed. Secretariat will not function during the triple lockdown: Kerala CMO https://t.co/8CmqmDolj0 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

State-wise figures



Cases continued to rise throughout the day in many states and UTs, with Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka and West Bengal recorded their highest single-day jump in cases.

Uttar Pradesh reported a record 1,153 coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 27,707, while the death count in the state reached 785 with 12 fresh fatalities, officials said.

Andhra Pradesh recorded a new single-day high of 998 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the overall tally to 18,697.

Gujarat reported 725 new coronavirus cases, its highest single-day rise, taking the overall count to 36,123, while in Madhya Pradesh, 326 more people tested positive and its tally rose to 14,930.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 9,000 mark with 469 fresh cases, while two more fatalities due to the infection pushed the death toll to 36, a health department official said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases rose to 2,06,619 after a single-day spike of 6,555. With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

With inputs from agencies