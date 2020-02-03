Coronavirus update 3 Feb: 3 confirmed cases in India, worldwide death toll reaches 362, GSK collaborates on vaccine and more

On February 2, around 2,829 new confirmed cases, 5,173 new suspected cases, 186 new serious cases, and 57 more deaths were reported by the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps of China and the authorities of the 31 provincial regions of the Chinese mainland.

By midnight of February 2, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China also confirmed in their statement that the total number of confirmed cases has increased to 17,205 and the death toll has reached to 361.

Since 30th Jan 2020, the coronavirus infection has further spread to other countries, the latest being Italy, Spain, Sweden, UK, and the Russian Federation.

The infection is spreading wildly in other countries like the Philippines where the first death outside of China due to coronavirus has been reported. The 44-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in the Philippines, complaining of sore throat, cough and cold and eventually died due to extensive pneumonia, bringing the death toll to 362 globally.

The lockdown

To prevent the spread of the infection, countries like the USA, Japan, Philippines, Iraq, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand have temporarily suspended all visas of non-residents who have visited China recently.

After 11 cases got confirmed in various states of the US, all flights from China are being diverted to 7 special airports for passenger screening. All the passengers from China have to undergo a mandatory quarantine process which could take up to 2 weeks.

India confirms the third case of coronavirus

Kerala government confirmed the third case of coronavirus on 3rd Feb. Just like the first and the second case, the third patient is also a student who travelled from Wuhan, China. The patient has been isolated and is being treated in isolation in the Kanhagard district hospital, in Kasargod district, Kerala. The first two cases were also reported in Kerala and are being kept in isolation in Thrissur and Alapuzha districts of Kerala.

Around 654 Indians have been evacuated from China and Maldives, who were screened before sending home. The health minister of Kerala stated that the patients are stable so far.

Due to the rapidly spreading infection, the Indian government’s health ministry has also temporarily suspended e-visa facility for the Chinese tourists. Also, the e-visas which were granted previously would be invalid.

The new testing

Since the spread of the virus, various claims have been made by various medical institutions. Novacyt, a health care company, claims that they have developed a specific molecular test called the ‘genesig’ for the detection of the strain of 2019-nCoV. The CEO of the company, Graham Mullis, further added that around 10 countries have demanded this test at the earliest.

Vaccine development

In a recent press meet, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British pharmaceutical company, stated that they would collaborate with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus outbreak. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) works for the development of vaccines which could prevent and contain infectious disease epidemics. GSK stated that they would use their adjuvant technology (which strengthens the immune system of the person getting the vaccine) to create the vaccine for coronavirus infection. The development and production of the vaccine could take many months though.

The hit and trial treatment

Thailand’s health ministry, in their daily press meet on February 3, stated that the symptoms of a 71-year-old woman infected with coronavirus were seen to be improving after she was given a mix of anti-viral drugs which are used to treat the flu and HIV.

Dr Kriengsak Attipornwanich, one of the Thai doctors who treated the woman, stated that they mixed anti-viral drugs oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, which are used for HIV, and delivered it to the patient.

After 48 hours, the new lab results of the infected woman for coronavirus were negative.

