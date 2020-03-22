Coronavirus toll in India climbs to 5 as 63-year-old man passes away in Mumbai; confirmed cases now at 341
Mumbai: A 63-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 expired in Mumbai taking the coronavirus toll to a total of five across the country. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324.
According to the Public Health Department, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the male patient was admitted at a private hospital on 19 March. The patient expired on 21 March at 11.03 pm.
"The patient had chronic history of diabetes high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) leading to death," read a statement.
Ten more people - six from Mumbai and four from Pune - have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state Health Department said. With this, the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus rose to 74 in Maharasthra, it said. These include two deaths from the infection in the state.
The total number of deaths in India due to COVID-19 now stands at five. One death each has been reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan till now. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as of Sunday at 10 am, a total of 341 individuals in the country have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.
Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 14:16:48 IST
