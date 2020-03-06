Coronavirus puts sporting events around the world in a spin

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on March 4 advised athletes as well as various national sports federations to exercise caution before travelling for their respective sporting events around the world. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought the advice of the Sports Ministry ahead of the 2020 season of IPL. "In light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in several countries, including some reported cases in India, the Government has advised all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training for teams and individual athletes," an advisory issued by the Sports Authority of India had said. "While the government understands the criticality of ranking tournaments and Olympic qualifiers, you would understand that the health of our athletes takes precedence. Therefore we would like to request the NSFs to adhere to the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines," SAI added. The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has, in response, directed the BCCI to follow all the instructions laid down by the Ministry of Health for the running of cricket’s most lucrative tournament, which begins on March 29. So far, 30 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the country while globally, over 3,000 have reportedly died and over 90,000 have been infected. "It's on... and BCCI will take all protection (against coronavirus)," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told ESPNcricinfo when asked about the measures the board was taking for the tournament that will feature cricket players from all over the world and go on for seven weeks. There were growing concerns over the fate of the tournament as sporting events all around the world have been affected after the respiratory illness originated in China late last year. In fact, South Africa’s cricket team is scheduled to play India in a three-match ODI series starting in Dharamsala next week, but BCCI officials have maintained that the respective tournaments will be conducted as planned. "We are keeping a tab on the situation. Before the IPL we have the South Africa series. Everything is on schedule currently," IPL governing council chairman Brijesh Patel was quoted as saying by Reuters on Thursday. Union Minister of Sports Kiren Rijiju had earlier advised India’s sportspersons to be cautious before playing their respective tournaments around the world. "I advise our sportspersons and common citizens also to be careful while mingling with various people. For some time, it's absolutely not necessary to shake hands or hug," Rijiju tweeted. "We can manage with our traditional Namaste, Salaam, Jai Hind and many local words for greetings!"

Olympic year in turmoil

The outbreak of the coronavirus has even impacted the preparation of several athletes ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Many of the sports events affected are supposed to be qualification events for the athletes. India's HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma and Sameer Verma have pulled out of the All-England Open badminton championship slated to begin next week, along with India's doubles pairs as well. The Badminton World Federation has also been forced to cancel the German Open, while the Vietnam International Challenge has been postponed to June, and will not be considered a qualification event for the Olympic Games anymore. The China Masters, as well as the Polish Open, have also been postponed until further notice. In other sports, the Royal's Cup golf tournament in Thailand has been postponed indefinitely by the Asian Tour, while the Olympic qualifiers for the 3x3 basketball event in Bengaluru has also been postponed, making it the first high-stakes sports tournament in India to be impacted by fears over the novel coronavirus. Events in athletics, shooting, wrestling, table tennis, boxing, weightlifting as well as squash have also been impacted as a result, throwing the qualification process for the Olympic Games out of gear. Despite the growing concerns, however, the International Olympic Committee has expressed that the Games will be held as scheduled, between July 24 and August 9 in Tokyo. The executive board of the 2020 Games met to discuss the roadmap ahead in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but IOC chairman Thomas Bach said that words like “cancellation” or “postponement” weren’t even used. “The IOC EB (executive board) appreciates and supports the measures being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo’s plans to host safe and secure Games,” the IOC said in a statement. “The IOC will continue to follow the advice of WHO, as the leading United Nations agency on this topic. The IOC EB expressed its thanks to WHO for its continued valuable advice and cooperation.” For more information, read our article on Coronavirus. Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

