Coronavirus pandemic: WTA suspends Tour until 2 May, impacts European clay court season
Women's tennis tour, WTA, has joined the ATP and ITF in suspending tournaments due to the growing coronavirus pandemic. Upcoming tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague — all on clay — have been called off, it was announced on Monday.
"Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled. We regret this is the case for all of our loyal fans, players, sponsors and all those who support women’s professional tennis," WTA said in a statement.
"At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until 2 May. We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season."
The decision comes a week after year's first Premier Mandatory event in Indian Wells was cancelled due to COVID-19. On Thursday, Miami Open — a Premier Mandatory — and Volvo Car Open in Charleston were cancelled. Then came the announcement of tournaments in Guadalajara and Bogota being called off as well.
The next tournament on the WTA calendar is the Madrid Open, on clay, also a Premier Mandatory, followed by events in Rome, Strasbourg and Morocco before the second grand slam of the year at Roland Garros in Paris, France from 24 May.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 20:24:38 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Istanbul Open, Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, Prague Open, Tennis, WTA Tour, WTA Tour 2020
Trending
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 114
-
Should COVID-19 affect your sex life? Plus, 6 other times when your well-being and intercourse are at odds