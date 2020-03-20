Coronavirus pandemic: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma appeal for self-isolation to tackle COVID-19
New Delhi: India's cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Friday issued a joint appeal for self-isolation to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the world in disarray.
The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020
Kohli and Anushka posted a video message on Twitter, appealing everyone to stay at home, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation to advocate self-isolation.
"We all know we are going through a very difficult time," Kohli said.
"And the only way to stop the spread of Coronavirus is by acting together," urged Anushka.
As they took turns to speak, Kohli said, "We are staying at home for our safety and for everyone else's one."
Anushka followed, by suggesting that, "You should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus."
"Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation," said Kohli while Anushka concluded with," stay at home and stay healthy."
A number of sports personalities have come forward in spreading the message to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 2,00,000 people worldwide and killed over 9,000.
Modi has called for a 'janta curfew' on 22 March, asking citizens to stay at home from 7 am to 5 pm.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 11:37:19 IST
Tags : Anushka Sharma, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, India, Narendra Modi, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli
Trending
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: India reports its fifth death after Italian tourist dies in Jaipur; Maharashtra cases rise to 52
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000