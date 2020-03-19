Coronavirus pandemic: Turkey suspends football, basketball and volleyball leagues after Sports Ministry's meeting with federations

Turkey has suspended its football, basketball and volleyball leagues because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Youth and Sports Minister Muharrem Kasapoglu made the announcement after meeting with the heads of the three sports federations.

The football league had been continuing without spectators after most other leagues in Europe stopped. Turkish football federation president Nihat Ozdemir had argued that the country was one of the least affected by the virus.

Some players and coaches had complained about the league going ahead, expressing concerns for their health.

Trabzonspor announced this week that it had "mutually agreed" to part with former Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel after the former Chelsea player said he did not feel comfortable playing amid the pandemic.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 21:45:42 IST

