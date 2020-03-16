Coronavirus pandemic: Social distancing hasn't 'caught attention of people in Chennai,' says Indian cricketer R Ashwin
Indian cricketer R Ashwin is convinced that the recommended social distancing hasn't caught the people of Chennai yet despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the world.
"Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn't seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia," Ashwin tweeted.
Declared pandemic by the United Nations earlier this week, the coronavirus' death toll has reached 6000 while infecting nearly 1,60,000 people across the world.
The affliction has so far claimed two lives in India with the number of positive cases reaching 107 till Sunday night.
The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sports events across the world, including the Olympic Qualifiers, European club football, the NBA in USA and cricket's much-awaited Indian Premier League.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 00:08:08 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, R Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, SportsTracker
