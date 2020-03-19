Coronavirus pandemic: Simona Halep donates medical equipment for Romania's fight against COVID-19
Tennis star Simona Halep has revealed that she has been donating money for acquiring medical equipment to help her country Romania battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to her Facebook account, the former Wimbledon champion said she hoped that everyone “strictly” followed the sanitation and safety guidelines given out by authorities and stood together in this time of crisis.
The world No 2 said doctors and medical personnel were making “huge efforts” to treat and save lives by “exposing themselves” and it is the “perfect opportunity” to be “supportive and responsible with our lives and those around us”.
The 28-year-old sportsperson said she hoped to help hospitals in Bucharest and Constanta with her contribution. “Unfortunately, we are going through a very difficult period that we could hardly have imagined a few months ago,” she wrote.
The whole world has been battling with the coronavirus outbreak with over 2,20,000 people testing positive across the globe and more than 8,900 deaths being reported. Around 200 coronavirus cases have been reported in Romania till now.
Halep concluded her note saying, “Let us all take care of ourselves, be responsible and positive! God help us!”
Halep and other tennis stars are going to be away from the courts for now as all Women's’ Tennis Association (WTA) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) matches have been postponed in view of the COVID-19.
It is unclear when these matches will be rescheduled. The official bodies also announced that the rankings of players during this period will freeze.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 16:47:06 IST
Tags : Association Of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Romania, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Simona Halep, SportsTracker, Tennis, Women's’ Tennis Association (WTA)
Trending
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report