Coronavirus pandemic: Simona Halep donates medical equipment for Romania's fight against COVID-19

Tennis star Simona Halep has revealed that she has been donating money for acquiring medical equipment to help her country Romania battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to her Facebook account, the former Wimbledon champion said she hoped that everyone “strictly” followed the sanitation and safety guidelines given out by authorities and stood together in this time of crisis.

The world No 2 said doctors and medical personnel were making “huge efforts” to treat and save lives by “exposing themselves” and it is the “perfect opportunity” to be “supportive and responsible with our lives and those around us”.

The 28-year-old sportsperson said she hoped to help hospitals in Bucharest and Constanta with her contribution. “Unfortunately, we are going through a very difficult period that we could hardly have imagined a few months ago,” she wrote.

The whole world has been battling with the coronavirus outbreak with over 2,20,000 people testing positive across the globe and more than 8,900 deaths being reported. Around 200 coronavirus cases have been reported in Romania till now.

Halep concluded her note saying, “Let us all take care of ourselves, be responsible and positive! God help us!”

Halep and other tennis stars are going to be away from the courts for now as all Women's’ Tennis Association (WTA) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) matches have been postponed in view of the COVID-19.

It is unclear when these matches will be rescheduled. The official bodies also announced that the rankings of players during this period will freeze.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 16:47:06 IST

