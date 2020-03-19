Coronavirus pandemic: Shane Warne's distillery turns to making hand sanitiser for Australian hospitals

Melbourne: Cricket legend Shane Warne's distillery has started manufacturing hand sanitiser instead of gin to make up for the shortage of the alcohol-based solution and "save lives" from the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has so far claimed over 9000 lives and infected more than 2,00,000 people across the world. Instead of making alcohol, Warne's company, 'SevenZeroEight Gin', has started producing "medical-grade 70 % alcohol" hand sanitiser on 17 March for two Western Australian hospitals.

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives," said Warne in a statement.

"I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."

The coronavirus, which first originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, has crippled health care systems and affected economies across the world, besides bringing sports activities to a halt.

Australia has so far reported 565 confirmed cases besides six deaths.

The rising cases have led to panic buying in some parts of Australia with hand sanitisers being the most in-demand.

The deadly disease has also led to the postponement of many sports events in the country, including cricket.

The three-ODI series against New Zealand was called off, while the upcoming three-T20 International series in New Zealand, starting 24 March was postponed. The remainder of the Sheffield Shield competition has been cancelled too.

Click here to follow all the live updates about the coronavirus pandemic

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 21:36:44 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, SevenZeroEight Gin, Shane Warne, SportsTracker