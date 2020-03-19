Coronavirus pandemic: Shane Warne's distillery turns to making hand sanitiser for Australian hospitals
Melbourne: Cricket legend Shane Warne's distillery has started manufacturing hand sanitiser instead of gin to make up for the shortage of the alcohol-based solution and "save lives" from the clutches of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has so far claimed over 9000 lives and infected more than 2,00,000 people across the world. Instead of making alcohol, Warne's company, 'SevenZeroEight Gin', has started producing "medical-grade 70 % alcohol" hand sanitiser on 17 March for two Western Australian hospitals.
"This is a challenging time for Australians and we all need to do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives," said Warne in a statement.
"I am happy SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this shift and encourage others to do the same."
The coronavirus, which first originated in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, has crippled health care systems and affected economies across the world, besides bringing sports activities to a halt.
Australia has so far reported 565 confirmed cases besides six deaths.
The rising cases have led to panic buying in some parts of Australia with hand sanitisers being the most in-demand.
The deadly disease has also led to the postponement of many sports events in the country, including cricket.
The three-ODI series against New Zealand was called off, while the upcoming three-T20 International series in New Zealand, starting 24 March was postponed. The remainder of the Sheffield Shield competition has been cancelled too.
Click here to follow all the live updates about the coronavirus pandemic
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 21:36:44 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, SevenZeroEight Gin, Shane Warne, SportsTracker
Trending
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Kerala announces Rs 20,000 crore COVID-19 revival package, free ration for pensioners
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000