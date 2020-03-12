Coronavirus pandemic: Several Leicester City players isolated as precaution, says manager Brendan Rodgers
Several Leicester City players have been kept away from the squad as a precaution after showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.
Top European leagues such as Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s LaLiga have been suspended after players either tested positive for the coronavirus or were quarantined as a precaution.
“We’ve had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs (of coronavirus). We’ve followed procedures and they have been kept away from the squad,” Rodgers told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Watford.
“We’ve got a fantastic medical team who give guidance to the players and staff. Nationally, it’s been made clear what the symptoms are.”
The Premier League has yet to make a call on whether games should be suspended or played behind closed doors. Rodgers said public health should be a top priority.
“From a football perspective it would be a shame but the public’s health is the most important aspect in all of this,” Rodgers added. “We are guided by organisations and governments.
“When the stands are full, that’s when it’s your time to shine. That’s why we do it, we’re doing it for them. When they’re not there, it’s not the same experience.”
European football’s governing body UEFA will hold a video conference meeting of all 55 federations plus representatives of clubs, leagues and players to discuss the virus’s impact on all football in the region, including Euro 2020.
Rodgers also confirmed full back Ricardo Pereira is out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury while midfielder James Maddison will return from a calf injury only after the international break at the end of the month.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 22:49:29 IST
Tags : Brendan Rodgers, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, KickingAround, Leicester, Leicester City, Premier League
Trending
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India reports first COVID-19 death, 76-yr-old man in Karnataka's Kalaburgi passes away due to illness
-
Seattle woman writes her experience as coronavirus patient and journey to recovery on Facebook; post goes viral
-
To combat coronavirus, India invokes provisions of colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act: A look at what this means
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 62 in India, Jammu and Kashmir reports its first case of COVID-19 infection
-
Coronavirus myth busted: COVID-19 cases may not decline in warm climate