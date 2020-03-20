Coronavirus pandemic: Sachin Tendulkar says everyone should draw lessons from Test cricket in battle against COVID-19

With the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has said everyone should draw inspiration from the virtues of Test cricket in their battle against the dreaded disease.

In an interaction with Times of India, Tendulkar said that respecting something that is difficult to understand and teamwork are key during these dire times.

He added that cricket competes with ever-evolving versions of itself and even while there has been a lot of debates regarding the relevance of Test cricket in the times of T20 “this is probably the time for all of us to draw lessons from the grand old format of the game.”

He said Test cricket makes you value the virtues of patience and defence becomes the best form of attack. “Patience is what we require now, if we have to defend well,” he added.

Tendulkar lamented that he never thought he would see a time when cricket in India and around the world has completely halted.

“To use a cricketing metaphor, while individual brilliance can help a team in shorter formats of the game, in Test cricket it is all about partnerships and teamwork," he elaborated.

Commenting on being responsible during the coronavirus pandemic, Tendulkar said that even though some people might have higher immunity, they could end up being the vector by not taking proper precautions. They may ultimately transmit the virus to older people or those whose bodies do not have resistance to the disease.

"We shall take this battle session by session, and eventually emerge victorious," he said.

India has reported over 190 cases of COVID-19, while the global death toll from the disease has crossed 10,000.

