Coronavirus pandemic: Remaining I-League matches, including Kolkata derby, to be played behind closed doors
New Delhi: All the remaining 28 matches of the I-League, including Sunday's marquee Kolkata derby between champions Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, will be played in empty stadiums owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the All India Football Federation said on Friday.
The decision was taken after the AIFF and I-League officials had a Skype meeting with club representatives following Thursday's Sports Ministry advisory asking national federations to follow the Health Ministry's guidelines and avoid large gatherings in sports events.
Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, AIFF has decided to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 edition of the Hero I-League behind closed doors," the AIFF said in a statement.
"Besides team officials and players; match officials (referees), medical staff, TV Crew, accredited media, and required security staff –none would be allowed to be in the premises of the stadium on match day, and during official practice the preceding day," it said.
Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 17:54:22 IST
