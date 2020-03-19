Coronavirus pandemic: Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic investigated for flouting isolation rules in Serbia
Belgrade: Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is being investigated by Serbian authorities for allegedly flouting a mandatory self-isolation measure after returning home from a coronavirus-infected state, local media reported Thursday.
The 22-year-old Jovic returned from Spain last week and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriend's birthday party.
Serbian state of emergency law introduced as an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus calls for all those returning from states battling the virus to self-isolate for up to 28 days.
Without mentioning Jovic, Serbian officials have blasted "millionaire" football players for flouting the measure.
"The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished," Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Thursday. "Either they will respect the law, or they'll go to jail."
Stefanovic said the law calls for 1-to-12 years in jail for ignoring self-isolation or quarantine.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Jovic did not comment after reportedly self-isolating at his parents' apartment following the public criticism.
Jovic, who joined Real Madrid last year from Eintracht Frankfurt and also plays for his country's national team, also reportedly broke his Spanish club's coronavirus quarantine orders by leaving for Serbia.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 20:15:28 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, LaLiga, Luka Jovic, Nebojsa Stefanovic, Real Madrid
