Coronavirus pandemic: Ranveer Singh's cricket drama 83 indefinitely pushed from its scheduled 10 April release

Ranveer Singh-starrer highly anticipated 83 is the latest project to have been postponed in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic which has claimed four lives in India so far. The cricket drama, directed by Kabir Khan, was slated to release on 10 April.

The makers released a statement on Twitter, saying any decision regarding the next course of action will be taken after conditions return to normal.

Many major films, concerts, and events have been cancelled or postponed to curb the spread of the virus. After much deliberation, organisers of the 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival announced on Friday that the celebrated fest has been pushed. The film festival is likely to be rescheduled for June or July, the organisers said.

Furthermore, the Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, scheduled for 12 to 14 June in Pasadena, California, has also been called off over the coronavirus pandemic. Universal and Illumination have also postponed the release of their upcoming tentpole animation feature Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film was due to hit theatres on 3 July, but after the delay, no new release date has been announced.

Other Indian films which have also been pushed owing to the outbreak are Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, and Rana Daggubati-led trilingual drama Haathi Mere Saathi.

The news of 83 getting delayed comes a week after Shibashish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, stated in an interview with Spotboye that Sooryavanshi and 83 would release on their scheduled dates.

"We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is – that is the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery,” he said, adding the producers are not in "denial mode" to push the films' release if need be.

However, Sooryavanshi was postponed a day later.

