Coronavirus pandemic: Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi self-isolating along with Kosovo judo team in preparation for Games

The Kosovo judo team has been self-isolating as it prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi, four other judokas and five staff members have closed themselves in at a training centre in Peja, 85 kilometres (50 miles) west of Pristina.

Kelmendi is the first athlete from Kosovo to win an Olympic gold medal.

Coach Driton Kuka is among the group. None of them has been infected by the virus.

Kosovo has had 16 coronavirus cases. All sports and other entertainment or cultural activities have been suspended in the country and schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms and pools have been closed.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 16:55:07 IST

