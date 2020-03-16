Coronavirus pandemic: 'Next couple of weeks are important' for India in attempt to contain COVID-19, says Saina Nehwal
India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday stressed on the importance of taking necessary precautions in the next two weeks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has created a global upheaval.
"Let's be cautious and stay at home. These next couple of weeks are an important phase for India. All of us need to learn from what the other countries have experienced and take the necessary precautions ASAP," Saina wrote on her twitter handle.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed over 6000 people and infected 1,60,000 globally.
Former world no 1 Kidambi Srikanth also took to twitter, urging people to help each other instead of panicking.
"In this tough time of #Covid_19 pandemic, let's make sure we don't panic and try our best to help each other. Let's maintain hygiene and be a responsible citizen!," he wrote.
Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 23:39:51 IST
