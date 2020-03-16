Coronavirus pandemic: NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns donates $100,000; Michael Jordan sets up fund for Hornets part-timers

Minnesota: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has announced he’ll donate $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic for testing for the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects the money from Towns will help increase capacity for COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.

The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own test for the virus to supplement other existing avenues.

Meanwhile, Charlotte owner Michael Jordan and Hornets players have partnered to establish a fund to provide financial assistance to the team’s part-time employees adversely affected by the loss of games and events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Payments from the fund will assist more than 500 part-time staff.

The fund will impact employees who serve in various capacities during games and events, including ushers, ticket takers, box office attendants, entertainers, public safety officers, retail staff, guest services personnel, technical operations and others.

The part-time staff for the Hornets will be compensated through the end of the scheduled NBA season on 13 April. There also will be assistance for part-time employees working Spectrum Center concerts and Greensboro Swarm part-time staff through the end of March.

Many NBA players or team owners have already announced similar measures. These include New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 17:40:37 IST

