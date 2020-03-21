Coronavirus pandemic: NBA launches social campaign 'NBA Together' to raise awareness on COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced its organisers to suspend the 2019-20 NBA season, but it has not lessened the league's global impact and reach.
Over the past week, 18 NBA and WNBA players created public service announcement videos to share important health and wellness information about ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Those videos have generated more than 37 million views across the league's social media accounts.
The league is using its vast digital footprint and the powerful voices of teams, players, coaches, doctors and others across the NBA family to launch 'NBA Together' — a global community and social engagement campaign that aims to support, engage, educate and inspire youth, families and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The programme is centered on four pillars — Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic.
As part of 'NBA Together', the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organisations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.
