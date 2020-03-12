Coronavirus pandemic: MLS temporarily suspended, to shut down for 30 days according to league commissioner's statement
Fort Lauderdale: Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.
“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season — based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement Thursday.
Inter Miami, co-owned by Beckham and Jorge Mas, had been scheduled to play its home opener Saturday. MLS started its season on 29 February and each of the 26 teams has played two league matches.
Mas told players and coaches late Thursday morning, then held a news conference at the team’s temporary stadium.
Mas says he expects the full 34-match season to be played.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 21:55:06 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, David Beckham, Football, KickingAround, MLS
Trending
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India reports first COVID-19 death, 76-yr-old man in Karnataka's Kalaburgi passes away due to illness
-
Seattle woman writes her experience as coronavirus patient and journey to recovery on Facebook; post goes viral
-
To combat coronavirus, India invokes provisions of colonial-era Epidemic Diseases Act: A look at what this means
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 62 in India, Jammu and Kashmir reports its first case of COVID-19 infection
-
Coronavirus myth busted: COVID-19 cases may not decline in warm climate