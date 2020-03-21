Coronavirus pandemic: Mexican Liga MX's president Enrique Bonilla tests positive for COVID-19

Mexico City: The president of Mexico's Liga MX football league announced on Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus.

League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don't have serious symptoms." He says he'll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division football.

Mexican first-division football matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican football learned Tuesday the head of Atlético de San Luis team, Alberto Marrero, also had coronavirus.

Mexico has yet to declare legal bans on public gatherings, but has encouraged its citizens to maintain a healthy distance in crowded places.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Mar 21, 2020 17:46:36 IST

Tags : Alberto Marrero, Atlético De San Luis, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Enrique Bonilla, Football, KickingAround, Liga MX