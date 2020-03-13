Coronavirus pandemic: List of various sporting events disrupted by COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic has already affected and reshaped the professional sports landscape in Europe and is now forcing cancellation and postponement of sporting events across the globe. Many matches are taking place in the absence of spectators as a preventive measure to stop the outbreak to spread.

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the coronavirus pandemic:

OLYMPICS

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators.

NORTH AMERICA

The NBA has suspended its season until further notice.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday night that the league’s hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely last at least a month

The NHL has suspended its season

Seattle Mariners will not play their MLB home games in March.

US Ski & Snowboard, Alpine Canada and Nordiq Canada have cancelled all sanctioned and scheduled events from 16 March.

ATHLETICS

The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from 13-15 March, have been postponed until next year.

The Paris and Barcelona marathons have been postponed.

FOOTBALL

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for the coronavirus and all first-team players and coaching staff will now self-isolate, the Premier League club said.

The 19-year-old’s positive test throws Saturday’s fixture against Aston Villa into doubt, with Arsenal’s match against Brighton & Hove Albion already postponed after manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus.

All football matches in Spain’s top two divisions have been postponed for two weeks

The Champions League last-16 second legs of Manchester City v Real Madrid and Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais, scheduled for 17 March, have been postponed.

Major League Soccer has suspended its season until further notice.

The friendly match between Netherlands and Spain, scheduled for 29 March in Amsterdam, has been cancelled.

All soccer in the Netherlands has been suspended until the end of March, which means the Dutch national team have cancelled their Euros warm-up matches — against United States on March 26 and Spain three days later.

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June.

Europa League: Manchester United v LASK and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Olympiakos Piraeus, both on 12 March, will be played without fans.

UEFA has postponed two ties after one side, Spain’s Getafe, refused to travel to Italy and another, AS Roma, said they had been denied permission to travel to Spain.

Premier League: Manchester City’s match against Arsenal on 11 March was postponed because players from the London club had contact with the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who has contracted the virus.

Players in the Premier League are forgoing pre-match handshakes.

Bundesliga: Borussia Moenchengladbach v Cologne (11 March) was played without fans. RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (both 14 March) will also be played in empty stadiums.

Ligue 1: RC Strasbourg v PSG was postponed. All Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games until 15 April will be played without fans.

Spain’s Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad scheduled for 18 April in Seville was postponed.

New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean professional leagues have been postponed.

Brazil’s first two qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup — against Bolivia (27 March) and Peru (31 March) — have been postponed, a source told Reuters.

A four-team international event in Doha featuring Croatia, Portugal, Belgium and Switzerland from March 26-30 has been cancelled.

An international friendly between Germany and Italy (31 March) in Nuremberg will take place without fans.

Tickets are not being sold for the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-finals between Bulgaria and Hungary and Bosnia and Northern Ireland.

Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. The start of the knockout rounds was moved back to September.

BASKETBALL

Euroleague Basketball has suspended all 2019-20 EuroLeague, EuroCup and Euroleague Next Generation Tournament games until further notice. FORMULA 1 The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai has been postponed. The Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead on 22 March without fans. The McLaren Racing team withdrew from the Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive and the race was called off. MOTORCYCLING Four rounds of the MotoGP season in Qatar, Thailand, Texas and Argentina will not go ahead as scheduled. MOTOR RACING

NASCAR races at the Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (22 March) will be held without spectators.

TENNIS

The ATP suspended its professional men’s tennis tour for six weeks after the Miami Open (23 March-5 April) was suspended by the Miami-Dade County mayor.

Impacted events include the Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) postponed all of its events until 20 April.

The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the Xi’an Open and Kunming Open were all cancelled.

Fed Cup finals to be held in Budapest from 14-19 April and the playoffs to be held in various locations worldwide were postponed.

RUGBY

Three Six Nations matches have been postponed.

The women’s Six Nations game between Scotland and France scheduled was postponed after a home player tested positive for coronavirus.

The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series have been postponed from April to October.

Rugby Europe has announced a suspension of all its matches and tournaments from 13 March-15 April.

ROWING

Two World Rowing Cups, the European Olympic and Paralympic Qualification Regatta and the final Paralympic Qualification Regatta, all due to be held in Italy between 10 April and 10 May, have been cancelled

TABLE TENNIS

The world championships in Busan, South Korea, have been pushed back provisionally from March to June.

WINTER SPORTS

The International skiing federation cancelled the final races of the men’s Alpine skiing, meaning Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the overall title.

The World Cup finals in Cortina, Italy (18-22 March) were cancelled last week while the last three women’s races in Are, Sweden, (12-14 March) were also cancelled. Italy’s Federica Brignone was declared the overall winner.

The women’s world ice hockey championships in Canada have been cancelled.

Speed skating world championships in Seoul have been postponed until at least October.

The 16-22 March world figure skating championships in Montreal have been cancelled.

The 14-22 March world women’s curling championship in Prince George, British Columbia has been cancelled.

BOXING

Olympic boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania were moved to Jordan from China.

GOLF

The PGA Tour has banned spectators from attending tournaments until after 5 April.

The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore have been cancelled.

The Indian Open, scheduled to take place from 19-22 March in New Delhi, the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have all been postponed.

CYCLING

The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

The AFL game between St Kilda Saints and Port Adelaide Power scheduled for 31 May in China has been moved to Melbourne.

BASEBALL

The final qualification tournament for the Olympics in Taiwan has been put back from April to 17-21 June.

Japan’s professional league has postponed the start of the new season.

CRICKET

India ordered international matches to be played in empty stadiums and the country’s cricket governing body confirmed India’s upcoming one-day international matches against South Africa will be held without spectators.

The ongoing men's three-match ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be played with no spectators due to the global coronavirus pandemic. While, Australia women's tour to South Africa has been postponed indefinitely.

ARCHERY

The first stage of 2020 Archery World Cup to be held next month in Guatemala City was on Thursday cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JUDO

The International Judo Federation cancelled all Olympic qualification events through to the end of April.

BADMINTON

The India Open, scheduled for 24-29 March in New Delhi, will go ahead without spectators.

GOLF

All tournaments of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from 16 March have been postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

