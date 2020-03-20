Coronavirus pandemic: Indian shuttlers express shock over reports of Taiwanese player testing positive
New Delhi: Indian shuttlers, including London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, expressed shock after reports emerged that a sparring partner of the Taiwanese national team, who was in Birmingham during the All England Championship, tested positive for the coronavirus.
Former top 10 player HK Vittinghus of Denmark on Friday shared a Taiwanese media report that a sports student, who was at the All England Championship, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19.
Reports said that the teenager was a sparring partner of Taiwanese badminton team and he is believed to have travelled in the team bus between hotel and the arena during the All England Championship.
The top Indian shuttlers, including Saina and PV Sindhu, had participated in the tournament which was held from 11 to 15 March.
"No way ... really really shocked," Saina wrote on her Twitter handle, reacting to the report.
No way ... really really shocked #coronavirus https://t.co/WypxAOudLi
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 20, 2020
India's doubles exponent Ashwini Ponnappa, who was also in Birmingham for the $1,00,000 tournament, too expressed concern.
No way !!!!
— Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) March 20, 2020
"Oh no," she tweeted.
Parupalli Kashyap and Ajay Jayaram also expressed concern at the report.
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) March 20, 2020
— Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) March 20, 2020
Indian shuttlers, including HS Prannoy and world no 10 Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, had pulled out of the All England Open championship owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
Verma brothers -- Sourabh and Sameer - are the other men's singles players who withdrew, while men's doubles pair of Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy had also opted out.
Players, including Saina, Kashyap and Ashwini, had later slammed the Badminton World Federation (BWF) for continuing the Championship, saying their safety was compromised for financial gains.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Chief national coach Pullela Gopichand had also said it was wrong on BWF's part to put the players at risk. All the India players returning from Birmingham are currently in self isolation.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 22:15:50 IST
Tags : Ajay Jayaram, All England Championships 2020, Aswini Ponnappa, Badminton, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, HK Vittinghus, Parupalli Kashyap, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal
