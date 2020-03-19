Coronavirus pandemic: George RR Martin assures fans he is fine, hints at finishing Winds of Winter in self-isolation
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin took to his website to assure fans that even though he is more vulnerable to coronavirus due to his age, he is feeling okay.
The author has kept fans waiting for the sixth novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series — The Winds of Winter — for a good nine years now. The Dance of the Dragons came out in 2011.
But it seems that Martin is finally getting time from his busy schedule to pen the penultimate novel in the series.
Taking to the Not a Blog section of his website, the award-winning author wrote that he is taking all precautions in wake of the coronavirus outbreak and is feeling fine at the moment. He added that he is off by himself in a remote isolated location and he is not going to town nor is he seeing anyone.
“Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here,” he added, hinting towards the fact that he may be writing the
book while in self-isolation.
The author revealed that at times he feels that everyone nowadays is living in a science fiction novel but said it is the not the sort of science fiction he “dreamed of living in” as a kid.
Martin has shut down his arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf and his movie theatre Jean Cocteau Cinema due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I never liked the pandemic stories half so well,” he said and urged everyone to stay well. He added that it is better to be safe than sorry.
(Click here for Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates)
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 18:58:12 IST
Tags : A Song Of Ice And Fire, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Game Of Thrones, The Winds Of Winter
Trending
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report