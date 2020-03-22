Coronavirus pandemic: Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini and son Daniel test positive for COVID-19
Milan: Former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, a current player for the same club, have both contracted the coronavirus, the club said in a statement on Saturday.
Paolo Maldini, 51, a one-club player and current technical director at the club, is regarded as one of the best defenders Italy has ever produced and made a joint-record 647 Serie A appearances. Daniel, 18, made his AC Milan debut this season.
“Paolo Maldini learned that he had contact with a person who tested positive and was suffering from symptoms of the virus. He was tested yesterday and found positive for the coronavirus,” the club said in a statement. “The same goes for his son Daniel.
“Paolo and Daniel are in good condition and, having already spent more than two weeks at home without outside contact, as required by medical and health protocols, will extend the quarantine for the time necessary for a complete clinical recovery.”
Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 08:42:47 IST
