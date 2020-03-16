Coronavirus pandemic: FIFA says it's analysing potential impact of suspended fixtures on player contracts
World football governing body FIFA said on Monday that it was looking into the potential impact postponed fixtures would have on player contracts after the coronavirus outbreak suspended leagues across Europe and the rest of the world.
The big five leagues in Europe — in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — have all been suspended, as have the Champions League and Europa League, adding to a potential fixture pile-up should the competitions resume later this year.
However, many players whose deals run until the end of the season will be out of contract after 30 June, raising questions over how the ongoing league season can be completed with the current squads.
“FIFA is analysing the current situation and the potential impact it may have on all areas of football. More information will follow in due course,” a FIFA spokesperson told Reuters.
Teams such as Chelsea, who are chasing Champions League qualification, could be affected with front line players Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willian all on contracts expiring on 30 June.
The off-season transfer window is also set to open when the season ends, casting doubt over whether players will be allowed to move on before the current season reaches a conclusion.
The 24-team Euro 2020 tournament, scheduled to be held in 12 countries from 12 June to 12 July, could also be pushed back a year which would create a longer window for national leagues to finish their seasons.
UEFA is being urged to prioritise domestic competitions and pressure is growing for Euro 2020 to be postponed, with representatives of European clubs and leagues joining national federations on an emergency video-conference call on Tuesday.
Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 23:42:19 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, FIFA, Football, KickingAround, Sports
