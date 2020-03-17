Coronavirus pandemic: FIFA president Gianni Infantino considering postponement of revamped Club World Cup
FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he is ready to ask China to postpone next year's 24-team Club World Cup to make space for the European Championship and Copa America.
Infantino says he will propose talks with the Chinese government and the country's football officials in a call Wednesday with a panel of FIFA vice presidents.
That group will include the leaders of European and South American football who pushed their marquee championships back one year because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The inaugural 24-team Club World Cup was set to open on 17 June, 2021, in China as a signature project of Infantino. The FIFA president suggests rescheduling the club tournament to later in 2021, or in either 2022 or 2023.
FIFA also plans to donate $10 million to the World Health Organization for tackling the new coronavirus.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 23:18:28 IST
Tags : Club World Cup, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, FIFA, Football, Gianni Infantino, KickingAround
Trending
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread