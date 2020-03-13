Coronavirus pandemic: England postpones Test series in Sri Lanka, will return soon to complete tour, says ECB

The England cricket team's Test series in Sri Lanka has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The England and Wales Cricket board says it made the decision for the players to return home after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket.

England was set to play the first Test of its two-test series on Thursday, with the second Test set for 27 March.

The ECB says “we look forward to returning to Sri Lanka in the very near future to fulfil this important Test series.”

The decision was announced with England playing in a Test warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Board President's XI.

England also has Tests scheduled at home against West Indies in June and Pakistan in late July and August.

