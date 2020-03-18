Coronavirus pandemic: England and Wales Cricket Board suggests suspension of all forms of recreational cricket
London: The England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday recommended that all forms of recreational cricket be suspended following the United Kingdom government's latest advice on social distancing.
"Following the Government's latest advice around social distancing, it is with sadness and reluctance that we recommend that all forms of recreational cricket are for now suspended," the ECB said in a statement.
"It will be critical that any decisions we do make are medically-led. And we will continue to work with Government and their advisors to ensure we are informed by science in our decision making," the statement further read.
After this decision, any cricket related training, pre-season friendlies and any associated cricket activity would not take place.
"Over the coming weeks we will work with the game to understand what support is required across the cricket community, particularly local clubs and leagues - who will have such a huge role to play in our nation's response to coming out of this situation," the ECB said.
On 12 March, England had postponed the Test series against Sri Lanka after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening globally.
Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation (WHO) website.
Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 22:31:11 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, Sports, SportsTracker
