Coronavirus pandemic: Dubai World Cup left in limbo after United Arab Emirates suspends all sporting events
Dubai: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday suspended all sporting events to prevent the spread of coronavirus, raising doubts about whether the Dubai World Cup horse race meeting would go ahead this month.
Many professional and amateur sporting events across the country have already been cancelled because of the deadly virus. Dubai World Cup organisers had said the race would go ahead on 28 March, only without paid spectators.
However, all sporting events, including tournaments and competitions across all ages, have been suspended by the federal sports authority until further notice, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday.
Dubai’s government media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
The UAE’s premier horse racing festival is regularly attended by members of the country’s ruling families. It is one of Dubai’s biggest annual sporting events.
Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 18:34:37 IST
