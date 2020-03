Coronavirus pandemic: Diamond League calls off first three track meets of season due to travel restrictions

The Diamond League has called off its first three track meets of the season.

The Diamond League was scheduled to start in Qatar next month. Two meets in China in May were to follow. The Diamond League says travel restrictions and disrupted preparations caused by the coronavirus outbreak have made it impossible to stage those competitions on time.

The season is now tentatively set to begin in Stockholm on 24 May.

Only one of the three cancelled meets has been rescheduled. The event in Shanghai is now set for 13 August. The meet in Qatar and the second Chinese meet have been postponed indefinitely but could be restaged after the Diamond League final in September.

The 2020 season was supposed to see a shift in how the Diamond League is run with an extended 15-meet season and fewer events at each.

China has already resumed a partial track and field schedule after the virus outbreak subsided. It was supposed to host the world indoor championships this month in Nanjing but that event was moved to 2021.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 16:14:44 IST

Tags : Athletics, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Diamond League, SportsTracker