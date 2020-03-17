Coronavirus pandemic: Diamond League calls off first three track meets of season due to travel restrictions
The Diamond League has called off its first three track meets of the season.
The Diamond League was scheduled to start in Qatar next month. Two meets in China in May were to follow. The Diamond League says travel restrictions and disrupted preparations caused by the coronavirus outbreak have made it impossible to stage those competitions on time.
The season is now tentatively set to begin in Stockholm on 24 May.
Only one of the three cancelled meets has been rescheduled. The event in Shanghai is now set for 13 August. The meet in Qatar and the second Chinese meet have been postponed indefinitely but could be restaged after the Diamond League final in September.
The 2020 season was supposed to see a shift in how the Diamond League is run with an extended 15-meet season and fewer events at each.
China has already resumed a partial track and field schedule after the virus outbreak subsided. It was supposed to host the world indoor championships this month in Nanjing but that event was moved to 2021.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2020 16:14:44 IST
Tags : Athletics, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Diamond League, SportsTracker
Trending
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 114
-
Should COVID-19 affect your sex life? Plus, 6 other times when your well-being and intercourse are at odds