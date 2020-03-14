Coronavirus pandemic: Conducting curtailed IPL among at least six options tabled during BCCI meeting with franchise owners
Mumbai: The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League (IPL) with the eight franchise owners in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight.
The BCCI on Friday suspended the IPL from 29 March to 15 April and also called off the ODI series against South Africa.
News: BCCI, IPL franchises’ meet held with the focus on public safety and well-being.
"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity after the meeting.
In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings.
The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting.
COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.
Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at a financial loss."
