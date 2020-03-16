Coronavirus pandemic: Chairman of IOC Coordination Commission for Tokyo Games John Coates faces mandatory self-isolation in Australia
Melbourne: John Coates, the International Olympic Committee’s point man for the Tokyo Games, faces mandatory self-isolation when he returns to Australia from Europe this week as part of border controls to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced all international arrivals to the country after midnight on Sunday would need to self-isolate for 14 days to help the country “stay ahead of (the) curve” in containment efforts.
The chairman of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for Tokyo, Coates is expected to arrive in Australia on Wednesday from Lausanne, Switzerland, where the IOC is headquartered.
The influential Coates, who is also long-serving president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC), has no special dispensation to avoid the government’s mandatory quarantine period, an AOC spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Monday.
The IOC’s Coordination Commission conducts regular inspections of Olympic host cities and works with international sports federations and national Olympic committees to resolve issues in the leadup to Games.
The Commission’s next meeting in Tokyo is scheduled for mid-April, near the 100-day countdown to the Games’ opening ceremony.
The coronavirus, which has infected over 160,000 people globally and killed more than 6,000, has thrown the Olympics into doubt, with sports shutting down competitions around the world as part of containment efforts.
Coates said a month ago in Tokyo that there was no need to make contingency plans for the cancellation of the 24 July - 9 August Games or for moving them, citing advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Infections and deaths from the virus have soared since but Japanese organisers have reiterated the IOC’s stance.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday that Japan would overcome the spread of the infection and host the Olympics “without a problem, as planned.”
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus pandemic here
Updated Date: Mar 16, 2020 15:08:41 IST
Tags : Australia, Australian Olympic Committee, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, Europe, International Olympic Committee, IOC, John Coates, Scott Morrison, Self-Isolation, Shinzo Abe, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Coronavirus, WHO, World Health Organisation
Trending
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Gatherings of more than 50 people banned in Delhi, weddings exempted; four new cases take Maharashtra's total to 37
-
Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 107
-
Should COVID-19 affect your sex life? Plus, 6 other times when your well-being and intercourse are at odds